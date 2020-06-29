PCTEL : Added to Russell 3000® Index

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, announced its addition to the broad-market Russell 3000®Index and small-cap Russell 2000® Index, effective after the US market opens on June 29, 2020, following the 2020 Russell US Indexes reconstitution.

Annual reconstitution of the Russell US Indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 8, ranking them by total market capitalization. Inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell US Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“Being added to the Russell 3000 Index is an important milestone for PCTEL,” said Kevin McGowan, PCTEL’s Chief Financial Officer. “Inclusion in the Russell Indexes will increase the awareness of our stock within the investment community.”

The Russell US Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for passive funds and investment products and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell US Indexes. Russell US Indexes are part of FTSE Russell’s suite of index offerings.

For more information on the Russell 3000 Index and the Russell US Indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to, among other things, the impact of the company's inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index.

PCTEL® is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. © 2020 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

