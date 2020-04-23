PCTEL : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Log in
04/23/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI) announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share on its common stock. This dividend will be payable on May 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 8, 2020.

The Company believes its 2020 dividend payments will be a return of capital for U.S. income tax purposes. See IRS Form 8937 posted on the Company’s website at http://investor.pctel.com/stock-information/dividends-IRSforms.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL® is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. Other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. © 2020 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 85,1 M
EBIT 2020 6,73 M
Net income 2020 0,66 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 179x
P/E ratio 2021 39,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,33x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,19x
Capitalization 113 M
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Neumann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven D. Levy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Rishi Bharadwaj Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin Mcgowan CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Vice President
Sumeet Paul Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PCTEL, INC.-25.97%113
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-12.93%177 099
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-2.04%39 415
ERICSSON AB-0.27%30 047
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-5.93%25 858
ZTE CORPORATION-2.51%24 364
