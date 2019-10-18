PCTEL : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2019. An earnings conference call will follow the release at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. David Neumann, PCTEL’s CEO, and Kevin McGowan, Vice President and CFO, will be on the call.

The call can be accessed by dialing (888) 782-2072 (U.S. / Canada) or (706) 679-6397 (International) conference ID: 3691969. The call will also be webcast at http://investor.pctel.com/news-events/webcasts-presentations. A replay will be available for two weeks after the call on the website listed above, or by calling (855) 859-2056 (U.S./Canada), or (404) 537-3406 (International) conference ID: 3691969.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built antenna systems, Industrial IoT devices, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

