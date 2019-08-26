Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PDC Energy Inc    PDCE

PDC ENERGY INC

(PDCE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of SRC Energy, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 12:09pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against SRC Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SRCI) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE). Stockholders will receive 0.158 shares of PDC Energy, Inc. common stock for each share of SRC Energy, Inc. stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.7 billion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

If you are a stockholder of SRC Energy, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/srci. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-src-energy-inc-300906942.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PDC ENERGY INC
12:09pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of SRC Energy, Inc..
PR
08:48aPDC ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
06:01aPDC Energy Announces Strategic Combination with SRC Energy in All-Stock Trans..
GL
08/22PDC ENERGY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/08PDC ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
08/08PDC ENERGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
08/07PDC ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07PDC Energy Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results, Decreases Full-Year Capital..
GL
07/08PDC Energy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call – Thursday, Au..
GL
06/13PDC ENERGY, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group