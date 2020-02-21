Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PDC Energy, Inc.    PDCE

PDC ENERGY, INC.

(PDCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PDC Energy Announces Results and Settlement of Purchase Offer of Outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 04:16pm EST

DENVER, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PDCE) announced today the final results and settlement of its offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due 2025 (CUSIP No. 78470VAC2) (the “Notes”).  PDC assumed the Notes pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of August 25, 2019, by and between PDC and SRC Energy Inc. PDC had previously offered to purchase for cash any and all aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes at a purchase price equal to 101% of the aggregate principal amount of such Notes, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to the date of payment, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and accompanying Letter of Transmittal, each dated January 17, 2020.

The offer expired at 5:00 pm, Eastern time, on February 18, 2020, with approximately $448 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. All such Notes have been accepted by PDC for purchase and payment for the Notes was made on February 21, 2020. After giving effect to the purchase of the tendered Notes, an aggregate principal amount of approximately $102 million of the Notes remain outstanding.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes.

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, produces, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. Its operations are focused on the liquid-rich horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays in the Wattenberg Field and the liquid-rich Wolfcamp zones in the Delaware Basin.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (“Securities Act”), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”) and the United States (“U.S.”) Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the Offer. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in and incorporated by reference into this report are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are always subject to risks and uncertainties and become subject to greater levels of risk and uncertainty as they address matters further into the future. We urge you to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and disclosures, specifically those under the heading “Risk Factors,” made in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 28, 2019, and our other filings with the SEC for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, which are incorporated by this reference as though fully set forth herein. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance occurring after the date of this press release or currently unknown facts or conditions or the occurrence of unanticipated events. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts:

Michael Edwards
Senior Director Investor Relations
303-860-5820
michael.edwards@pdce.com

Kyle Sourk
Manager Investor Relations
303-318-6150
kyle.sourk@pdce.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PDC ENERGY, INC.
04:16pPDC Energy Announces Results and Settlement of Purchase Offer of Outstanding ..
GL
01/24PDC Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Conference Call &ndash..
GL
01/17PDC Energy Announces Offer to Repurchase 6.250% Senior Notes Due 2025
GL
01/14PDC ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acq..
AQ
01/14PDC ENERGY : Completes Merger with SRC Energy Inc.
AQ
01/13PDC ENERGY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
01/06PC Connection, Dorian LPG Shares Jump on Inclusion in S&P SmallCap 600
DJ
01/03PDC ENERGY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2019PDC ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
2019PDC ENERGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 230 M
EBIT 2019 122 M
Net income 2019 -13,7 M
Debt 2019 1 229 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -153x
P/E ratio 2020 8,57x
EV / Sales2019 2,85x
EV / Sales2020 1,92x
Capitalization 2 275 M
Chart PDC ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
PDC Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PDC ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 41,51  $
Last Close Price 22,73  $
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 82,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barton R. Brookman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey C. Swoveland Non-Executive Chairman
Scott J. Reasoner Chief Operating Officer
R. Scott Meyers Chief Financial Officer
James F. Gaulke Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PDC ENERGY, INC.-13.14%2 275
CNOOC LIMITED-5.71%70 099
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.46%63 657
EOG RESOURCES INC.-9.28%44 208
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION3.15%38 386
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-3.69%36 207
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group