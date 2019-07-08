PDC Energy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call – Thursday, August 8, 2019
07/08/2019 | 04:31pm EDT
DENVER, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 results. The Company plans to issue its second quarter 2019 news release after market close on the previous day, followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company’s website, www.pdce.com.
Conference Call and Webcast: Date/Time: Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520 International: 1-253-237-1142 Conference ID: 3583153 Webcast: available at www.pdce.com
Replay Information: Domestic (toll free): 855-859-2056 International: 1-404-537-3406 Conference ID: 3583153 Webcast Replay: available for six months at www.pdce.com
About PDC Energy, Inc.
PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, produces, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. Its operations are focused on the liquid-rich horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays in the Wattenberg Field and the liquid-rich Wolfcamp zones in the Delaware Basin.
Contacts:
Michael Edwards Senior Director Investor Relations 303-860-5820 michael.edwards@pdce.com