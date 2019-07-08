Log in
PDC Energy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call – Thursday, August 8, 2019

0
07/08/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

DENVER, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 results. The Company plans to issue its second quarter 2019 news release after market close on the previous day, followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company’s website, www.pdce.com.

Conference Call and Webcast:
Date/Time: Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET
Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520
International: 1-253-237-1142
Conference ID: 3583153
Webcast: available at www.pdce.com

Replay Information:
Domestic (toll free): 855-859-2056
International: 1-404-537-3406
Conference ID: 3583153
Webcast Replay: available for six months at www.pdce.com

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, produces, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. Its operations are focused on the liquid-rich horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays in the Wattenberg Field and the liquid-rich Wolfcamp zones in the Delaware Basin.

Contacts: Michael Edwards
Senior Director Investor Relations
303-860-5820
michael.edwards@pdce.com
  
 Kyle Sourk
Manager Investor Relations
303-318-6150
kyle.sourk@pdce.com



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
