Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PDC Energy, Inc.    PDCE

PDC ENERGY, INC.

(PDCE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PDC Energy : Investors brace for poor U.S. shale earnings amid weak oil and gas prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 05:11am EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Investors are bracing for weaker results from U.S. shale players in coming days as lower oil and natural gas prices and cost-cutting measures have weighed on third-quarter operations.

Major shale producers ConocoPhillips and Concho Resources this week kick off quarterly earnings reports for a group whipsawed this year by volatile pricing and investor demands for improved returns. Oil and gas producers have cut drilling and slashed jobs amid worries over pricing outlooks.

U.S. oil prices are down 17% and natural gas is down about 31% from a year ago, undercutting production increases. Costs of job cuts and retiring debt also will pressure profit at some companies, analysts said ahead of reports.

"I think we are moving from a growth to a value phase," said Brad Holly, chief executive at Whiting Petroleum Corp at a Denver oil conference earlier this month.

Whiting, Devon Energy, and PDC Energy each pared staff in recent months as prices swooned. Cutbacks have spread across the sector, with Halliburton, Schlumberger, and Patterson-UTI Energy idling equipment.

Investors will be watching for shale productivity updates. Last quarter, Concho Resources' stock plunged 22% in a day after cutting its production outlook, blaming well designs that hurt output.

OUTPUT GAINS 'DECELERATING'

Concho is expected to report earnings of 69 cents per share for the quarter, down from $1.42 a year ago. Top U.S. independent Conoco is expected to post earnings per share of 75 cents, compared with $1.36 a year ago, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

U.S. oil companies have flooded the market with crude this year, capping prices at about the mid-$50 a barrel range. Oil production averaged 11.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, the latest monthly figure, up 915,000 bpd from the same period last year, according to U.S. government figures.     

"We will continue to see growth, but it will be decelerated, and meaningfully decelerated from where it has been for the last three years," said Bobby Tudor, chairman of Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co, in an interview this month on the sidelines of a conference. He based the forecast on U.S. oil at about $50 a barrel.

U.S. oil output is projected to rise by 900,000 bpd next year to 13.2 million bpd, down from a gain of 1.3 million bpd day this year, according to a U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast.

With prices in the mid-50s, top shale-service provider Halliburton last week warned U.S. customer activity would continue to decline this year, and outlined plans for a new round of cost cuts.

RESTRAINT CAME 'TOO LATE'

    Halliburton and other hydraulic fracturing providers have taken 100 U.S. fracking fleets that complete oil and gas wells off the market, "with a portion of that to never return," consultancy Primary Vision wrote last week.

"We expect 2020 (spending) plans to be focused around maintenance capital," or spending that supports existing output, said Bernadette Johnson, vice president of market intelligence at consultancy Enverus.

Among major shale producers, EOG Resources is forecast to report per share earnings of $1.13, down from $1.75 a year earlier. Pioneer Natural Resources Co could post earnings of $1.98 per share, down 9 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Continental Resources is projected to earn 47 cents per share, down from 90 cents a year earlier. Its shares have fallen to about $29.16 from roughly $54.15 a year ago.

"People are ignoring shale names now and they're sort of disgusted with them almost," said Rohan Murphy, an analyst with Allianz Global Investors in London, adding that their push for capital discipline came "almost a bit too late."

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; Additional reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Liz Hampton

Stocks treated in this article : Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., PDC Energy, Inc.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. 7.36% 9.19 Delayed Quote.-11.21%
PDC ENERGY, INC. 0.59% 22.09 Delayed Quote.-25.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PDC ENERGY, INC.
05:11aPDC ENERGY : Investors brace for poor U.S. shale earnings amid weak oil and gas ..
RE
10/07PDC Energy Announces Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call – Thursday, Nov..
GL
09/04PDC ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stateme..
AQ
08/29WeissLaw LLP Investigating SRC Energy Inc.
PR
08/26ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of SRC Energy, Inc..
PR
08/26PDC ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
08/26PDC Energy Announces Strategic Combination with SRC Energy in All-Stock Trans..
GL
08/22PDC ENERGY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/08PDC ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
08/08PDC ENERGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 254 M
EBIT 2019 151 M
Net income 2019 -9,90 M
Debt 2019 1 315 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -250x
P/E ratio 2020 7,25x
EV / Sales2019 2,15x
EV / Sales2020 1,34x
Capitalization 1 384 M
Chart PDC ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
PDC Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PDC ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 43,18  $
Last Close Price 22,09  $
Spread / Highest target 163%
Spread / Average Target 95,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barton R. Brookman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey C. Swoveland Non-Executive Chairman
Scott J. Reasoner Chief Operating Officer
R. Scott Meyers Chief Financial Officer
James F. Gaulke Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PDC ENERGY, INC.-25.77%1 376
CNOOC LIMITED-0.66%68 815
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.62%62 346
EOG RESOURCES INC.-16.89%41 768
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-30.71%37 828
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.28%30 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group