PDF Solutions® to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019

07/01/2019 | 06:18pm EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS), a leading provider of differentiated data and analytics solutions to the semiconductor and electronics industries, announced today that the management team will participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the St. Regis Hotel in San Francisco, California.

The CEO Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of the 21 management teams during the 30-minute group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

RSVP Contacts for 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019

The CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only for participating companies and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts.  As space is limited, please RSVP early.  Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary.  Last day for registration is July 5, 2019.

To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.
Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye
Guerrant Associates
Phone: (808) 960-2642
Email: lguerrant@guerrantir.com		 Claire E. McAdams
Headgate Partners LLC
Phone: (530) 265-9899
Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem to rapidly improve the yield, quality, and profitability of their products. By combining industry-leading data analytics and professional services with exclusive, differentiated product data generated during the manufacturing process, PDF Solutions is delivering on the promise of Industry 4.0 today by transforming how the ecosystem collects, analyzes, and shares data. Key Fortune 500 organizations around the world rely on PDF Solutions to remove the data barriers that encumber and constrain new product introductions and to deliver the machine learning insights that drive efficient and profitable high-volume manufacturing. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, PDF Solutions also operates worldwide in Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. For the Company’s latest news and information, visit http://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc.

Company Contacts: 
Christine Russell
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (408) 938-6466
Email: christine.russell@pdf.com		 Sonia Segovia 
Investor Relations Coordinator 
Tel: (408) 938-6491
Email: sonia.segovia@pdf.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
