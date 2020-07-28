Log in
PDF : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 6, 2020

07/28/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

San Jose, Calif.-- July 28, 2020-PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of differentiated data and analytics solutions to the semiconductor and electronics industries, announced today it will release second quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

John Kibarian, CEO, and Adnan Raza, CFO, will host a live teleconference on August 6, 2020, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

To participate on the call, please dial (877) 221-5831 within the United States and Canada, or (706) 902-1220 outside of the United States and Canada. You do not need a passcode, just reference the 'PDF Solutions' Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call.' The teleconference will be webcast simultaneously on the company's website at http://ir.pdf.com/webcasts

An archive of the call will remain available until September 5, 2020. To hear the replay when calling from within the United States or Canada, call 1 (855) 859-2056. When calling from outside of the United States or Canada, call +1 (404) 537-3406. The access code for both replay options is 4077883. An archive of the webcast will remain available on the Company's website.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem to rapidly improve the yield, quality, and profitability of their products. By combining industry-leading data analytics and professional services with exclusive, differentiated product data generated during the manufacturing process, PDF Solutions is delivering on the promise of Industry 4.0 today by transforming how the ecosystem collects, analyzes, and shares data. Key Fortune 500 organizations around the world rely on PDF Solutions to remove the data barriers that encumber and constrain new product introductions and to deliver the machine learning insights that drive efficient and profitable high-volume manufacturing.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, PDF Solutions also operates worldwide in Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. For the Company's latest news and information, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

Characterization Vehicle, Design-for-Inspection, DFI, Exensio, PDF Solutions, and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Company Contacts

Adnan Raza
Chief Financial Officer
(408) 516-0237
adnan.raza@pdf.com

Sonia Segovia
Investor Relations Coordinator
(408) 938-6491
sonia.segovia@pdf.com

Joe Diaz
Lytham Partners, LLC
(602) 889-9700
pdfs@lythampartners.com

Disclaimer

PDF Solutions Inc. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 21:20:07 UTC
