Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PDF Solutions, Inc.    PDFS

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

(PDFS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thai financial system more vulnerable as pandemic hits economy - Central bank minutes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 10:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok

Thailand's financial system had become more vulnerable due to a weaker-than-expected economic outlook amid the coronavirus outbreak, minutes from the latest policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

On June 24, the Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously to leave the one-day repurchase rate <THCBIR=ECI> unchanged at a record low of 0.50%.

The committee assessed that the monetary policy stance had been eased in a timely manner since the outbreak took place, with three policy rate cuts to a record low, the minutes said.

It was necessary to prepare financial measures to continuously alleviate the outbreak impact, the minutes said.

At the meeting, the BOT cut its 2020 GDP outlook to a record contraction of 8.1% from the previous forecast 5.3% shrinkage.

For the full minutes https://www.bot.or.th/English/MonetaryPolicy/MonetPolicyComittee/ReportMPC/Minutes/MPC_Minutes_42020_6abht7w8.pdf

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.
06/29PDF SOLUTIONS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Mat..
AQ
06/23India levies charge on some steel imports from China, Korea, Vietnam
RE
06/12PDF SOLUTIONS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/05Once targeted by officials, street vendors make unexpected comeback in China
RE
05/08PDF SOLUTIONS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07PDF : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
05/07PDF SOLUTIONS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
05/07PDF Solutions® Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
04/27PDF SOLUTIONS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/21PDF Solutions to Report Financial Results for First Fiscal Quarter 2020 on Ma..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 92,6 M - -
Net income 2020 -2,73 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -233x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 637 M 637 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,88x
Nbr of Employees 353
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PDF Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 23,13 $
Last Close Price 19,43 $
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Kachig Kibarian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adnan Raza Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Andrzej J. Strojwas Chief Technologist
Kimon W. Michaels Director, Executive VP-Products & Solutions
Joseph R. Bronson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.15.04%648
ASML HOLDING N.V.30.28%162 201
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION14.56%48 624
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED25.14%42 685
QORVO, INC.-5.10%13 002
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-15.26%10 374
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group