PDG Realty : 4Q18 Release

Gross profit of R$137 million in 4Q18, compared to a loss of R$18 million in 4Q17. During 2018, gross profit was R$33 million, an increase of 25% over 2017.

Between June and November, occurred the payment of the 6 installments to the creditors, as foreseen in the Plan, amounting to R$91 million. In total, considering the installments payment, the conversion of R$74.2 million of debt into equity, and the R$84.3 million of payments in assets, the Company already paid R$250 million in debts subjected to the Recovery Plan. (page 4)

São Paulo, March 29th, 2019: PDG Realty S.A. (PDGR3) - Under Court-supervised Reorganization - announces today its results for the fourth quarter of 2018. Founded in 2003, PDG develops projects for different segments and publics, operating in the development, construction and sale of residential and commercial units, as well as land plots.

*Adjusted Net Loss: disregards the non-recurring effects of Fair Value Adjustments, Interest and Fines of debts subjected to the Recovery Plan, carried out in 2017.

In March, 2019, we obtained the occupancy permit for the Mais Viver Campinas project, with 444 units and a PSV of R$63.3 million.

Accounting for the 12M18, the G&A expenses fell by 6%, from R$134 million in 2017 to R$125 million in 2018. This reduction reflects the adjustments made in our structure and the increase in the Company's operational efficiency.

Net sales also recorded a significant improvement in 2018, reaching R$140 million in the 12M18, in comparison to the negative sale recorded in the 12M17.

Gross sales increased 14% in 4Q18 over 4Q17, from R$94 million to R$107 million. YTD gross sales grew 21%, from R$275 million in 12M17 to R$333 in 12M18.

In 2018 we began the implementation of PDG's Court-Supervised Reorganization Plan and there were no shortage of challenges during this period. During this period, the Company took important steps towards recovery, the most important was the full payment of the six installments foreseen in the Plan, totaling more than R$91 million. Additionally, on June 15, we concluded the capital increase related to the conversion of debt into equity, amounting to R$74.2 million. Besides, also as foreseen in the Recovery Plan, we paid R$84.3 million in assets.

All in all, considering the payment of the installments, the capital increase and the payments in assets, the Company has already paid more than R$250 million in debts subjected to the Reorganization Plan.

Consequently, the Company fully complied with its Reorganization Plan, honoring the obligations assumed with its labor and unsecured creditors and suppliers.

From now on, considering that the next payments foreseen in the Reorganization Plan mature within approximately 15 years, the cash pressure faced by the Company in 2018 will be significantly reduced.

In addition to the implementation phase and compliance with the first payments foreseen in the Plan, we also continue paying attention to a detailed review of processes, controls and structures in order to improve efficiency and reduce costs. Besides allowing the prioritization of the Plan's needs, this revision has also helped us create the bases to resume PDG's activities. Additionally, with our external auditors, we reviewed a significant portion of our internal controls and are implementing important improvements, which will continue throughout 2019.

It is worth noting that although the Reorganization Plan comprises a good deal of PDG's liabilities, we continue negotiating with banks and other investors to find a solution for the unfinished projects.

In this regard, even in view of the strong cash pressure faced by the Company, in May 2018 we delivered Ville Solare, located in Belém, with a PSV of R$77 million and 518 units.