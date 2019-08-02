PDL Community Bancorp Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results
NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $950,000, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $668,000, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the prior quarter and net income of $699,000, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. For each of the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, net income was $1.6 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share.
Carlos P. Naudon, President and CEO remarked that, “although the rise in interest rates and the growth of the construction and land portfolio has helped in maintaining the yield we receive on our earning assets, the rates we pay on interest-bearing liabilities has increased more rapidly due to increased competition for deposits in our market place combined with an increase in the costs of alternative funding sources to support our growth.” He also remarked that “in order to alleviate the use of alternative funding sources, we deployed a core deposit and customer acquisition strategic initiative at the beginning of 2019. As of the end of the quarter, we have opened 1,732 new accounts with a corresponding aggregate balance of $34.7 million in core deposits.”
Net Income
The increase in net income from the prior quarter reflects a $32,000, or 0.3%, increase in interest and dividend income, a $149,000 decrease in provision for loan losses, and a $384,000, or 4.2%, decrease in noninterest expense, offset by a $67,000, or 8.9%, decrease in noninterest income, a $150,000, or 5.1%, increase in interest expense and $66,000, or 21.5%, increase in provision for income tax.
The increase in net income from the same quarter last year reflects a $1.0 million, or 9.1%, increase in interest and dividend income, a $337,000 decrease in provision for loan losses, and a $162,000, or 30.9%, increase in noninterest income, offset by an $820,000, or 36.4%, increase in interest expense, a $252,000, or 3.0%, increase in noninterest expense and a $207,000, or 124.7%, increase in provision for income tax.
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was $1.6 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income reflects an increase of $2.7 million, or 12.2%, in interest and dividend income, a $282,000, or 65.4%, decrease in provision for loan losses, a $30,000, or 2.1%, increase in noninterest income, offset by a $1.7 million, or 39.9%, increase in interest expense, a $1.1 million, or 6.5%, increase in noninterest expense and $246,000, or 56.7%, increase in provision for income tax.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin decreased by 11 basis points to 3.75% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from 3.86% for the three months ended March 31, 2019, while the net interest rate spread decreased by 12 basis points to 3.34% from 3.46% for the same periods. Average interest-earning assets increased by $6.0 million, or 0.6%, to $999.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $993.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 8 basis points to 4.98% from 5.06% for the same periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $8.6 million, or 1.2%, to $750.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $741.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased by 4 basis points to 1.64% from 1.60% for the same periods.
The net interest margin decreased by 21 basis points to 3.75% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from 3.96% for the three months ended June 30, 2018, while the net interest rate spread decreased by 30 basis points to 3.34% from 3.64% for the same periods. Average interest-earning assets increased by $74.6 million, or 8.1%, to $999.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $924.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 4 basis points to 4.98% from 4.94% for the same periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $54.3 million, or 7.8%, to $750.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $696.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased by 34 basis points to 1.64% from 1.30% for the same periods.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income decreased to $686,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, down $67,000, or 8.9%, from $753,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The decreased was attributable to decreases of $85,000, or 78.0%, in brokerage commissions and $103,000, or 37.5%, in other noninterest income, offset by an increase of $123,000, or 88.5%, in late fees and prepayment charges related to mortgage loans.
Noninterest income increased to $686,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, up $162,000, or 30.9%, from $524,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase of $210,000, or 403.9%, in late fees and prepayment charges related to mortgage loans.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $8.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, down $384,000, or 4.2%, from $9.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease in compensation and benefits expense of $538,000 as a result of lower group life and health insurance expense related to claims, nonrecurring first quarter 2019 bonus payments resulting in lower payroll tax expense in the second quarter, lower brokerage commissions and a net decrease of compensation associated with organizational changes relating to branch and back office personnel; occupancy expense of $179,000 as a result of seasonal trends and prior quarter project completion expenses; and office supplies, telephone and postage expenses of $46,000. The decrease in noninterest expense was partially offset by increases in data processing expenses of $78,000; professional fees of $223,000; marketing and promotional expenses of $21,000 and other operating expenses of $52,000.
Noninterest expense increased $252,000, or 3.0%, to $8.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from $8.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase was largely due to increases in professional fees of $204,000 as a result of increased expenses associated with business and media development combined with increased expenses associated with the annual stockholders meeting and public reporting; data processing expenses of $131,000 as a result of system enhancements and implementation charges related to software upgrades and additional products being used; other operating expenses of $72,000 as a result of loss on loans sold; and direct loan expenses of $30,000. The increase in noninterest expense was partially offset by decreases in compensation and benefits expense of $87,000 and office supplies, telephone and postage expenses of $81,000.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets increased to $10.1 million, or 0.96% of total assets, at June 30, 2019, from $8.0 million, or 0.77% of total assets, at March 31, 2019 and $6.7 million, or 0.69% of total assets, at June 30, 2018. The increase from March 31, 2019 is mainly attributable to an increase in nonaccrual, nonresidential loans of $2.8 million.
There was no provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $149,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $337,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $12.5 million, or 1.32% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, compared to $12.4 million, or 1.33% of total loans, at March 31, 2019 and $11.8 million, or 1.36% of total loans, at June 30, 2018. Net recoveries totaled $11,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to net charge-offs totaling $359,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and net recoveries totaling $5,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Balance Sheet
Total assets decreased $3.8 million, or 0.4%, to $1,056.1 million at June 30, 2019 from $1,059.9 million at December 31, 2018. Net loans increased $15.7 million, or 1.7%, to $934.2 million at June 30, 2019 from $918.5 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in net loans was primarily due to increases of $13.4 million, or 15.3%, in construction and land loans and $6.5 million, or 2.8%, in multifamily residential loans, offset by a decrease of $4.3 million, or 27.6%, in business loans.
Steven A. Tsavaris, Executive Chairman remarked that, “while we remain optimistic about our loan production for the second half of 2019, we are experiencing tough competition for nonresidential property loans from both small and large banks, as well as from nonbank lenders." He also remarked that "we are willing to walk away from competing for certain loans as a result of what other lenders are willing to offer on rate and terms, including duration."
Total deposits decreased $7.4 million, or 0.9%, to $802.4 million at June 30, 2019 from $809.8 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in deposits was mainly attributable to a decrease of $45.0 million, or 10.6 %, in certificates of deposit offset by an increase of $42.1 million, or 36.3%, in money market accounts.
Total stockholders’ equity was $165.2 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $169.2 million at December 31, 2018. The Company and the Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements to be deemed well-capitalized at June 30, 2019. The Bank’s total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 19.54%, the tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio and the common equity tier 1 capital ratio were both 18.29%, and the tier 1 capital to total assets ratio was 13.64% at June 30, 2019, compared to 19.39%, 18.14%, and 13.66%, respectively at December 31, 2018.
On March 22, 2019, the Board of Directors adopted a share repurchase program effective March 25, 2019. Under the repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to 923,151 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of the outstanding shares, which will be used to fund the grants of restricted stock units and stock options made under the Company’s 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Repurchased shares will be held by the Company as Treasury shares until used to fund the restricted stock units and option grants. The repurchase program may be suspended or terminated at any time without prior notice, and it will expire on September 24, 2019. During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 463,112 shares of the Company’s common stock. As of June 30, 2019, 446,173 shares could still be repurchased under the repurchase program.
About PDL Community Bancorp
Forward Looking Statements
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
As of
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks:
Cash
$
6,003
$
5,690
$
45,225
$
5,494
$
7,088
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
47,007
35,877
24,553
16,895
42,094
Total cash and cash equivalents
53,010
41,567
69,778
22,389
49,182
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
22,154
22,166
27,144
24,177
28,144
Loans receivable, net
934,236
925,099
918,509
893,884
850,426
Accrued interest receivable
3,773
3,735
3,795
3,609
3,350
Premises and equipment, net
32,205
31,777
31,135
29,293
28,366
Other real estate owned
58
—
—
—
—
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost
4,609
2,915
2,915
2,621
2,617
Deferred tax assets
3,913
3,852
3,811
4,118
3,805
Other assets
2,158
2,485
2,814
2,620
2,923
Total assets
$
1,056,116
$
1,033,596
$
1,059,901
$
982,711
$
968,813
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
802,408
$
806,781
$
809,758
$
764,792
$
753,255
Accrued interest payable
88
75
63
75
141
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
6,059
8,099
6,037
7,219
5,491
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and others
79,404
44,404
69,404
37,775
37,775
Other liabilities
2,954
3,975
5,467
5,706
5,573
Total liabilities
890,913
863,334
890,729
815,567
802,235
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 18,463,028 shares issued and 17,986,050 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and 18,463,028 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,2018
185
185
185
185
185
Treasury stock, at cost; 476,978 shares at June 30, 2019 and no shares as of December 31, 2018
(6,798
)
(193
)
—
—
—
Additional paid-in-capital
85,357
84,976
84,581
84,557
84,488
Retained earnings
100,431
99,481
98,813
96,896
96,495
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,941
)
(8,035
)
(8,135
)
(8,101
)
(8,076
)
Unearned compensation - ESOP; 603,125 shares as of June 30, 2019 and 627,251 shares as of December 31, 2018
(6,031
)
(6,152
)
(6,272
)
(6,393
)
(6,514
)
Total stockholders' equity
165,203
170,262
169,172
167,144
166,578
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,056,116
$
1,033,596
$
1,059,901
$
982,711
$
968,813
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the Quarters Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Interest and dividend income:
Interest on loans receivable
$
12,060
$
12,095
$
12,026
$
11,483
$
11,053
Interest and dividend on available-for-sale securities and FHLBNY stock
354
287
300
254
330
Total interest and dividend income
12,414
12,382
12,326
11,737
11,383
Interest expense:
Interest on certificates of deposit
1,904
1,956
2,078
1,942
1,847
Interest on other deposits
821
631
320
272
199
Interest on borrowings
345
333
321
276
204
Total interest expense
3,070
2,920
2,719
2,490
2,250
Net interest income
9,344
9,462
9,607
9,247
9,133
Provision for loan losses
—
149
215
602
337
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
9,344
9,313
9,392
8,645
8,796
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees
228
230
217
191
214
Brokerage commissions
24
109
108
286
42
Late and prepayment charges
262
139
278
65
52
Other
172
275
212
172
216
Total noninterest income
686
753
815
714
524
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and benefits
4,476
5,014
4,371
4,547
4,563
Occupancy and equipment
1,732
1,911
1,879
1,585
1,717
Data processing expenses
431
353
357
342
300
Direct loan expenses
182
156
217
265
152
Insurance and surety bond premiums
83
83
94
87
99
Office supplies, telephone and postage
271
317
349
308
352
FDIC deposit insurance assessment
66
68
70
68
66
Professional fees
733
510
1,025
978
529
Marketing and promotional expenses
47
26
68
40
55
Directors fees
73
83
69
69
70
Regulatory dues
47
56
60
63
58
Other operating expenses
566
514
515
417
494
Total noninterest expense
8,707
9,091
9,074
8,769
8,455
Income before income taxes
1,323
975
1,133
590
865
Provision for income taxes
373
307
498
188
166
Net income
$
950
$
668
$
635
$
402
$
699
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.05
$
0.04
$
0.04
$
0.02
$
0.04
Diluted
$
0.05
$
0.04
$
0.04
$
0.02
$
0.04
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
Variance $
Variance %
Interest and dividend income:
Interest on loans receivable
$
24,155
$
21,439
$
2,716
12.67
%
Interest and dividend on available-for-sale securities and FHLBNY stock
641
654
(13
)
(1.99
%)
Total interest and dividend income
24,796
22,093
2,703
12.23
%
Interest expense:
Interest on certificates of deposit
3,860
3,597
263
7.31
%
Interest on other deposits
1,452
383
1,069
279.11
%
Interest on borrowings
678
303
375
123.76
%
Total interest expense
5,990
4,283
1,707
39.86
%
Net interest income
18,806
17,810
996
5.59
%
Provision for loan losses
149
431
(282
)
(65.43
%)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
18,657
17,379
1,278
7.35
%
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees
458
437
21
4.81
%
Brokerage commissions
133
138
(5
)
(3.62
%)
Late and prepayment charges
401
263
138
52.47
%
Other
447
571
(124
)
(21.72
%)
Total noninterest income
1,439
1,409
30
2.13
%
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and benefits
9,490
8,918
572
6.41
%
Occupancy and equipment
3,643
3,208
435
13.56
%
Data processing expenses
784
708
76
10.73
%
Direct loan expenses
338
307
31
10.10
%
Insurance and surety bond premiums
166
188
(22
)
(11.70
%)
Office supplies, telephone and postage
588
652
(64
)
(9.82
%)
FDIC deposit insurance assessment
134
134
—
0.00
%
Professional fees
1,243
1,151
92
7.99
%
Marketing and promotional expenses
73
107
(34
)
(31.78
%)
Directors fees
156
139
17
12.23
%
Regulatory dues
103
115
(12
)
(10.43
%)
Other operating expenses
1,080
1,087
(7
)
(0.64
%)
Total noninterest expense
17,798
16,714
1,084
6.49
%
Income before income taxes
2,298
2,074
224
10.80
%
Provision for income taxes
680
434
246
56.68
%
Net income
$
1,618
$
1,640
$
(22
)
(1.34
%)
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.09
$
0.09
N/A
N/A
Diluted
$
0.09
$
0.09
N/A
N/A
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries Key Metrics
At or for the Quarters Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
0.37
%
0.26
%
0.25
%
0.16
%
0.29
%
Return on average equity
2.26
%
1.59
%
1.49
%
0.95
%
1.68
%
Net interest rate spread (1)
3.34
%
3.46
%
3.52
%
3.49
%
3.64
%
Net interest margin (2)
3.75
%
3.86
%
3.90
%
3.86
%
3.96
%
Noninterest expense to average assets
3.38
%
3.59
%
3.57
%
3.54
%
3.54
%
Efficiency ratio (3)
86.81
%
89.00
%
87.07
%
88.03
%
87.55
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities
133.20
%
133.93
%
134.30
%
135.09
%
132.89
%
Average equity to average assets
16.27
%
16.58
%
16.69
%
17.06
%
17.45
%
Capital Ratios:
Total capital to risk weighted assets (bank only)
19.54
%
19.32
%
19.39
%
19.60
%
20.07
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (bank only)
18.29
%
18.06
%
18.14
%
18.35
%
18.81
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (bank only)
18.29
%
18.06
%
18.14
%
18.35
%
18.81
%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (bank only)
13.64
%
13.56
%
13.66
%
13.78
%
14.03
%
Asset Quality Ratios:
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans
1.32
%
1.33
%
1.36
%
1.37
%
1.36
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans
123.50
%
155.87
%
186.77
%
(186.74
%)
176.63
%
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans during the year
0.00
%
(0.16
%)
0.03
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans
1.08
%
0.86
%
0.73
%
0.73
%
0.77
%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets
0.96
%
0.77
%
0.64
%
0.67
%
0.69
%
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets
0.96
%
0.77
%
0.64
%
0.67
%
0.69
%
Total non-performing assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets
1.82
%
1.74
%
1.63
%
1.79
%
1.87
%
Other:
Number of offices
14
14
14
14
14
Number of full-time equivalent employees
183
185
181
175
194
(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
Key metrics calculated on income statement items were annualized where appropriate.
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries Loan Portfolio
For the Quarters Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
Mortgage loans:
1-4 family residential
Investor Owned
$
302,428
32.00
%
$
304,650
32.55
%
$
303,197
32.61
%
$
295,792
32.69
%
$
296,490
34.44
%
Owner-Occupied
92,904
9.83
%
95,449
10.20
%
92,788
9.98
%
95,464
10.55
%
92,208
10.71
%
Multifamily residential
238,974
25.28
%
234,749
25.09
%
232,509
25.01
%
219,958
24.31
%
218,210
25.34
%
Nonresidential properties
197,367
20.88
%
199,903
21.36
%
196,917
21.18
%
191,603
21.17
%
168,788
19.60
%
Construction and land
100,995
10.69
%
84,844
9.07
%
87,572
9.42
%
85,293
9.42
%
72,574
8.43
%
Total mortgage loans
932,668
98.68
%
919,595
98.27
%
912,983
98.20
%
888,110
98.14
%
848,270
98.52
%
Nonmortgage loans:
Business loans
11,373
1.20
%
15,101
1.61
%
15,710
1.69
%
15,832
1.75
%
11,698
1.36
%
Consumer loans
1,151
0.12
%
1,125
0.12
%
1,068
0.11
%
992
0.11
%
1,027
0.12
%
Total nonmortgage loans
12,524
1.32
%
16,226
1.73
%
16,778
1.80
%
16,824
1.86
%
12,725
1.48
%
Total loans
945,192
100.00
%
935,821
100.00
%
929,761
100.00
%
904,934
100.00
%
860,995
100.00
%
Net deferred loan origination costs
1,562
1,727
1,407
1,316
1,182
Allowance for losses on loans
(12,518
)
(12,449
)
(12,659
)
(12,366
)
(11,751
)
Loans, net
$
934,236
$
925,099
$
918,509
$
893,884
$
850,426
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries Nonperforming Assets
For the Quarters Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
(Dollars in thousands)
Nonaccrual loans:
Mortgage loans:
1-4 family residential
Investor owned
$
1,299
$
1,284
$
205
$
206
$
208
Owner occupied
479
933
1,092
1,098
1,481
Multifamily residential
7
13
16
—
—
Nonresidential properties
3,288
531
706
544
142
Construction and land
1,327
1,341
1,115
1,103
1,111
Nonmortgage loans:
Business
—
275
—
—
—
Consumer
2
4
—
—
—
Total nonaccrual loans (not including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans)
$
6,402
$
4,381
$
3,134
$
2,951
$
2,942
Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans:
Mortgage loans:
1-4 family residential
Investor owned
$
493
$
1,023
$
1,053
$
1,076
$
1,099
Owner occupied
2,499
1,972
1,987
1,990
2,007
Multifamily residential
—
—
—
—
Nonresidential properties
742
611
604
605
606
Construction and land
—
—
—
—
Nonmortgage loans:
Business
—
—
—
—
Consumer
—
—
—
—
Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans
3,734
3,606
3,644
3,671
3,712
Total nonaccrual loans
$
10,136
$
7,987
$
6,778
$
6,622
$
6,654
Real estate owned:
Mortgage loans:
1-4 family residential
Investor owned
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Owner occupied
Multifamily residential
—
—
—
—
—
Nonresidential properties
—
—
—
—
—
Construction and land
—
—
—
—
—
Nonmortgage loans:
Business
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer
—
—
—
—
—
Total real estate owned
—
—
—
—
—
Total nonperforming assets
$
10,136
$
7,987
$
6,778
$
6,622
$
6,654
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:
Mortgage loans:
1-4 family residential
Investor owned
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Owner occupied
—
—
—
—
—
Multifamily residential
—
—
—
—
—
Nonresidential properties
—
—
—
—
—
Construction and land
—
—
—
—
—
Nonmortgage loans:
Business
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer
—
—
—
—
—
Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:
Mortgage loans:
1-4 family residential
Investor owned
$
5,267
$
5,157
$
5,192
$
5,224
$
5,707
Owner occupied
2,493
3,415
3,456
3,882
3,911
Multifamily residential
—
—
—
—
—
Nonresidential properties
1,330
1,428
1,438
1,449
1,458
Construction and land
—
—
—
—
—
Nonmortgage loans:
Business
37
40
374
398
421
Consumer
—
—
—
—
—
Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans
$
9,127
$
10,040
$
10,460
$
10,953
$
11,497
Total nonperforming assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more and accruing troubled debt restructured loans
$
19,263
$
18,027
$
17,238
$
17,575
$
18,151
Total nonperforming loans to total loans
1.08
%
0.86
%
0.73
%
0.73
%
0.77
%
Total nonperforming assets to total assets
0.96
%
0.77
%
0.64
%
0.67
%
0.69
%
Total nonperforming assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more and accruing troubled debt restructured loans to total assets
1.82
%
1.74
%
1.63
%
1.79
%
1.87
%
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheets
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate(1)
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate(1)
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
$
928,806
$
12,060
5.21
%
$
843,641
$
11,053
5.26
%
Available-for-sale securities
22,127
76
1.38
%
28,267
104
1.48
%
Other (2)
48,512
278
2.30
%
52,967
226
1.71
%
Total interest-earning assets
999,445
12,414
4.98
%
924,875
11,383
4.94
%
Non-interest-earning assets
35,130
33,424
Total assets
$
1,034,575
$
958,299
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW/IOLA
$
25,306
$
26
0.41
%
$
28,698
$
28
0.39
%
Money market
140,239
755
2.16
%
55,641
129
0.93
%
Savings
121,423
39
0.13
%
126,133
41
0.13
%
Certificates of deposit
400,317
1,904
1.91
%
448,883
1,847
1.65
%
Total deposits
687,285
2,724
1.59
%
659,355
2,045
1.24
%
Advance payments by borrowers
9,566
1
0.04
%
8,045
1
0.05
%
Borrowings
53,474
345
2.59
%
28,595
204
2.86
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
750,325
3,070
1.64
%
695,995
2,250
1.30
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Non-interest-bearing demand
112,069
—
89,935
—
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
3,819
—
5,104
—
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
115,888
—
95,039
—
Total liabilities
866,213
3,070
791,034
2,250
Total equity
168,362
167,265
Total liabilities and total equity
$
1,034,575
1.64
%
$
958,299
1.30
%
Net interest income
$
9,344
$
9,133
Net interest rate spread (3)
3.34
%
3.64
%
Net interest-earning assets (4)
$
249,120
$
228,880
Net interest margin (5)
3.75
%
3.96
%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
133.20
%
132.89
%
(1) Annualized where appropriate. (2) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends. (3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheets
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate(1)
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate(1)
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
$
932,323
$
24,155
5.22
%
$
830,114
$
21,439
5.21
%
Available-for-sale securities
22,954
163
1.43
%
28,478
209
1.48
%
Other (2)
41,155
478
2.34
%
49,852
445
1.80
%
Total interest-earning assets
996,432
24,796
5.02
%
908,444
22,093
4.90
%
Non-interest-earning assets
34,785
34,414
Total assets
$
1,031,217
$
942,858
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW/IOLA
$
26,848
$
53
0.40
%
$
28,174
$
53
0.38
%
Money market
113,893
1,318
2.33
%
52,663
248
0.95
%
Savings
121,988
79
0.13
%
125,308
80
0.13
%
Certificates of deposit
422,638
3,860
1.84
%
439,614
3,597
1.65
%
Total deposits
685,367
5,310
1.56
%
645,759
3,978
1.24
%
Advance payments by borrowers
8,643
2
0.05
%
7,313
2
0.06
%
Borrowings
52,030
678
2.63
%
23,409
303
2.61
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
746,040
5,990
1.62
%
676,481
4,283
1.28
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Non-interest-bearing demand
111,360
—
94,625
—
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
4,434
—
5,096
—
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
115,794
—
99,721
—
Total liabilities
861,834
5,990
776,202
4,283
Total equity
169,383
166,656
Total liabilities and total equity
$
1,031,217
1.62
%
$
942,858
1.28
%
Net interest income
$
18,806
$
17,810
Net interest rate spread (3)
3.40
%
3.62
%
Net interest-earning assets (4)
$
250,392
$
231,963
Net interest margin (5)
3.81
%
3.95
%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
133.56
%
134.29
%
(1) Annualized where appropriate. (2) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends. (3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.