PDL COMMUNITY BANCORP

(PDLB)
  Report  
PDL Community Bancorp Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results

08/02/2019 | 08:25pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $950,000, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $668,000, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the prior quarter and net income of $699,000, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. For each of the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, net income was $1.6 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share.

Carlos P. Naudon, President and CEO remarked that, “although the rise in interest rates and the growth of the construction and land portfolio has helped in maintaining the yield we receive on our earning assets, the rates we pay on interest-bearing liabilities has increased more rapidly due to increased competition for deposits in our market place combined with an increase in the costs of alternative funding sources to support our growth.” He also remarked that “in order to alleviate the use of alternative funding sources, we deployed a core deposit and customer acquisition strategic initiative at the beginning of 2019. As of the end of the quarter, we have opened 1,732 new accounts with a corresponding aggregate balance of $34.7 million in core deposits.”

Net Income

The increase in net income from the prior quarter reflects a $32,000, or 0.3%, increase in interest and dividend income, a $149,000 decrease in provision for loan losses, and a $384,000, or 4.2%, decrease in noninterest expense, offset by a $67,000, or 8.9%, decrease in noninterest income, a $150,000, or 5.1%, increase in interest expense and $66,000, or 21.5%, increase in provision for income tax.

The increase in net income from the same quarter last year reflects a $1.0 million, or 9.1%, increase in interest and dividend income, a $337,000 decrease in provision for loan losses, and a $162,000, or 30.9%, increase in noninterest income, offset by an $820,000, or 36.4%, increase in interest expense, a $252,000, or 3.0%, increase in noninterest expense and a $207,000, or 124.7%, increase in provision for income tax.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was $1.6 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income reflects an increase of $2.7 million, or 12.2%, in interest and dividend income, a $282,000, or 65.4%, decrease in provision for loan losses, a $30,000, or 2.1%, increase in noninterest income, offset by a $1.7 million, or 39.9%, increase in interest expense, a $1.1 million, or 6.5%, increase in noninterest expense and $246,000, or 56.7%, increase in provision for income tax.

 Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin decreased by 11 basis points to 3.75% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from 3.86% for the three months ended March 31, 2019, while the net interest rate spread decreased by 12 basis points to 3.34% from 3.46% for the same periods. Average interest-earning assets increased by $6.0 million, or 0.6%, to $999.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $993.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 8 basis points to 4.98% from 5.06% for the same periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $8.6 million, or 1.2%, to $750.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $741.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased by 4 basis points to 1.64% from 1.60% for the same periods. 

The net interest margin decreased by 21 basis points to 3.75% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from 3.96% for the three months ended June 30, 2018, while the net interest rate spread decreased by 30 basis points to 3.34% from 3.64% for the same periods. Average interest-earning assets increased by $74.6 million, or 8.1%, to $999.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $924.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 4 basis points to 4.98% from 4.94% for the same periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $54.3 million, or 7.8%, to $750.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $696.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased by 34 basis points to 1.64% from 1.30% for the same periods.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased to $686,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, down $67,000, or 8.9%, from $753,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The decreased was attributable to decreases of $85,000, or 78.0%, in brokerage commissions and $103,000, or 37.5%, in other noninterest income, offset by an increase of $123,000, or 88.5%, in late fees and prepayment charges related to mortgage loans.

Noninterest income increased to $686,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, up $162,000, or 30.9%, from $524,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase of $210,000, or 403.9%, in late fees and prepayment charges related to mortgage loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $8.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, down $384,000, or 4.2%, from $9.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease in compensation and benefits expense of $538,000 as a result of lower group life and health insurance expense related to claims, nonrecurring first quarter 2019 bonus payments resulting in lower payroll tax expense in the second quarter, lower brokerage commissions and a net decrease of compensation associated with organizational changes relating to branch and back office personnel; occupancy expense of $179,000 as a result of seasonal trends and prior quarter project completion expenses; and office supplies, telephone and postage expenses of $46,000. The decrease in noninterest expense was partially offset by increases in data processing expenses of $78,000; professional fees of $223,000; marketing and promotional expenses of $21,000 and other operating expenses of $52,000.

Noninterest expense increased $252,000, or 3.0%, to $8.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from $8.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase was largely due to increases in professional fees of $204,000 as a result of increased expenses associated with business and media development combined with increased expenses associated with the annual stockholders meeting and public reporting; data processing expenses of $131,000 as a result of system enhancements and implementation charges related to software upgrades and additional products being used; other operating expenses of $72,000 as a result of loss on loans sold; and direct loan expenses of $30,000. The increase in noninterest expense was partially offset by decreases in compensation and benefits expense of $87,000 and office supplies, telephone and postage expenses of $81,000.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets increased to $10.1 million, or 0.96% of total assets, at June 30, 2019, from $8.0 million, or 0.77% of total assets, at March 31, 2019 and $6.7 million, or 0.69% of total assets, at June 30, 2018. The increase from March 31, 2019 is mainly attributable to an increase in nonaccrual, nonresidential loans of $2.8 million.

There was no provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $149,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $337,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $12.5 million, or 1.32% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, compared to $12.4 million, or 1.33% of total loans, at March 31, 2019 and $11.8 million, or 1.36% of total loans, at June 30, 2018. Net recoveries totaled $11,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to net charge-offs totaling $359,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and net recoveries totaling $5,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.           

Balance Sheet

Total assets decreased $3.8 million, or 0.4%, to $1,056.1 million at June 30, 2019 from $1,059.9 million at December 31, 2018. Net loans increased $15.7 million, or 1.7%, to $934.2 million at June 30, 2019 from $918.5 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in net loans was primarily due to increases of $13.4 million, or 15.3%, in construction and land loans and $6.5 million, or 2.8%, in multifamily residential loans, offset by a decrease of $4.3 million, or 27.6%, in business loans.

Steven A. Tsavaris, Executive Chairman remarked that, “while we remain optimistic about our loan production for the second half of 2019, we are experiencing tough competition for nonresidential property loans from both small and large banks, as well as from nonbank lenders." He also remarked that "we are willing to walk away from competing for certain loans as a result of what other lenders are willing to offer on rate and terms, including duration."

Total deposits decreased $7.4 million, or 0.9%, to $802.4 million at June 30, 2019 from $809.8 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in deposits was mainly attributable to a decrease of $45.0 million, or 10.6 %, in certificates of deposit offset by an increase of $42.1 million, or 36.3%, in money market accounts.

Total stockholders’ equity was $165.2 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $169.2 million at December 31, 2018. The Company and the Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements to be deemed well-capitalized at June 30, 2019. The Bank’s total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 19.54%, the tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio and the common equity tier 1 capital ratio were both 18.29%, and the tier 1 capital to total assets ratio was 13.64% at June 30, 2019, compared to 19.39%, 18.14%, and 13.66%, respectively at December 31, 2018.  

On March 22, 2019, the Board of Directors adopted a share repurchase program effective March 25, 2019. Under the repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to 923,151 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of the outstanding shares, which will be used to fund the grants of restricted stock units and stock options made under the Company’s 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Repurchased shares will be held by the Company as Treasury shares until used to fund the restricted stock units and option grants. The repurchase program may be suspended or terminated at any time without prior notice, and it will expire on September 24, 2019. During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 463,112 shares of the Company’s common stock. As of June 30, 2019, 446,173 shares could still be repurchased under the repurchase program.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is the holding company for Ponce Bank. The Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. The Bank also invests in securities, which have historically consisted of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. The Bank offers a variety of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, money market and certificates of deposit. 

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; changes in the value of securities in the Company’s investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in the Company’s market area; the Company’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in the prospectus and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, PDL Community Bancorp’s actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.



PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

  As of 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2019  2019  2018  2018  2018 
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks:                    
Cash $6,003  $5,690  $45,225  $5,494  $7,088 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks  47,007   35,877   24,553   16,895   42,094 
Total cash and cash equivalents  53,010   41,567   69,778   22,389   49,182 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  22,154   22,166   27,144   24,177   28,144 
Loans receivable, net  934,236   925,099   918,509   893,884   850,426 
Accrued interest receivable  3,773   3,735   3,795   3,609   3,350 
Premises and equipment, net  32,205   31,777   31,135   29,293   28,366 
Other real estate owned  58             
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost  4,609   2,915   2,915   2,621   2,617 
Deferred tax assets  3,913   3,852   3,811   4,118   3,805 
Other assets  2,158   2,485   2,814   2,620   2,923 
Total assets $1,056,116  $1,033,596  $1,059,901  $982,711  $968,813 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Liabilities:                    
Deposits $802,408  $806,781  $809,758  $764,792  $753,255 
Accrued interest payable  88   75   63   75   141 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance  6,059   8,099   6,037   7,219   5,491 
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and others  79,404   44,404   69,404   37,775   37,775 
Other liabilities  2,954   3,975   5,467   5,706   5,573 
Total liabilities  890,913   863,334   890,729   815,567   802,235 
Commitments and contingencies                    
Stockholders' Equity:                    
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued               
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000  shares authorized; 18,463,028 shares issued and 17,986,050 shares outstanding as of  June 30, 2019 and 18,463,028 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,2018  185   185   185   185   185 
Treasury stock, at cost; 476,978 shares at June 30, 2019 and no shares as of December 31, 2018  (6,798)  (193)         
Additional paid-in-capital  85,357   84,976   84,581   84,557   84,488 
Retained earnings  100,431   99,481   98,813   96,896   96,495 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (7,941)  (8,035)  (8,135)  (8,101)  (8,076)
Unearned compensation - ESOP; 603,125 shares as of June 30, 2019 and 627,251 shares  as of December 31, 2018  (6,031)  (6,152)  (6,272)  (6,393)  (6,514)
Total stockholders' equity  165,203   170,262   169,172   167,144   166,578 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,056,116  $1,033,596  $1,059,901  $982,711  $968,813 
                     



PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

   For the Quarters Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2019  2019  2018  2018  2018 
Interest and dividend income:                    
Interest on loans receivable $12,060  $12,095  $12,026  $11,483  $11,053 
Interest and dividend on available-for-sale securities and FHLBNY stock  354   287   300   254   330 
Total interest and dividend income  12,414   12,382   12,326   11,737   11,383 
Interest expense:                    
Interest on certificates of deposit  1,904   1,956   2,078   1,942   1,847 
Interest on other deposits  821   631   320   272   199 
Interest on borrowings  345   333   321   276   204 
Total interest expense  3,070   2,920   2,719   2,490   2,250 
Net interest income  9,344   9,462   9,607   9,247   9,133 
Provision for loan losses     149   215   602   337 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  9,344   9,313   9,392   8,645   8,796 
Noninterest income:                    
Service charges and fees  228   230   217   191   214 
Brokerage commissions  24   109   108   286   42 
Late and prepayment charges  262   139   278   65   52 
Other  172   275   212   172   216 
Total noninterest income  686   753   815   714   524 
Noninterest expense:                    
Compensation and benefits  4,476   5,014   4,371   4,547   4,563 
Occupancy and equipment  1,732   1,911   1,879   1,585   1,717 
Data processing expenses  431   353   357   342   300 
Direct loan expenses  182   156   217   265   152 
Insurance and surety bond premiums  83   83   94   87   99 
Office supplies, telephone and postage  271   317   349   308   352 
FDIC deposit insurance assessment  66   68   70   68   66 
Professional fees  733   510   1,025   978   529 
Marketing and promotional expenses  47   26   68   40   55 
Directors fees  73   83   69   69   70 
Regulatory dues  47   56   60   63   58 
Other operating expenses  566   514   515   417   494 
Total noninterest expense  8,707   9,091   9,074   8,769   8,455 
Income before income taxes  1,323   975   1,133   590   865 
Provision for income taxes  373   307   498   188   166 
Net income $950  $668  $635  $402  $699 
Earnings per share:                    
Basic $0.05  $0.04  $0.04  $0.02  $0.04 
Diluted $0.05  $0.04  $0.04  $0.02  $0.04 
                     



PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

   For the Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2019  2018  Variance $  Variance % 
Interest and dividend income:                
Interest on loans receivable $24,155  $21,439  $2,716   12.67%
Interest and dividend on available-for-sale securities and FHLBNY stock  641   654   (13)  (1.99%)
Total interest and dividend income  24,796   22,093   2,703   12.23%
Interest expense:                
Interest on certificates of deposit  3,860   3,597   263   7.31%
Interest on other deposits  1,452   383   1,069   279.11%
Interest on borrowings  678   303   375   123.76%
Total interest expense  5,990   4,283   1,707   39.86%
Net interest income  18,806   17,810   996   5.59%
Provision for loan losses  149   431   (282)  (65.43%)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  18,657   17,379   1,278   7.35%
Noninterest income:                
Service charges and fees  458   437   21   4.81%
Brokerage commissions  133   138   (5)  (3.62%)
Late and prepayment charges  401   263   138   52.47%
Other  447   571   (124)  (21.72%)
Total noninterest income  1,439   1,409   30   2.13%
Noninterest expense:                
Compensation and benefits  9,490   8,918   572   6.41%
Occupancy and equipment  3,643   3,208   435   13.56%
Data processing expenses  784   708   76   10.73%
Direct loan expenses  338   307   31   10.10%
Insurance and surety bond premiums  166   188   (22)  (11.70%)
Office supplies, telephone and postage  588   652   (64)  (9.82%)
FDIC deposit insurance assessment  134   134      0.00%
Professional fees  1,243   1,151   92   7.99%
Marketing and promotional expenses  73   107   (34)  (31.78%)
Directors fees  156   139   17   12.23%
Regulatory dues  103   115   (12)  (10.43%)
Other operating expenses  1,080   1,087   (7)  (0.64%)
Total noninterest expense  17,798   16,714   1,084   6.49%
Income before income taxes  2,298   2,074   224   10.80%
Provision for income taxes  680   434   246   56.68%
Net income $1,618  $1,640  $(22)  (1.34%)
Earnings per share:                
Basic $0.09  $0.09  N/A  N/A 
Diluted $0.09  $0.09  N/A  N/A 
                 



PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Key Metrics

  At or for the Quarters Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2019  2019  2018  2018  2018 
Performance Ratios:                    
Return on average assets  0.37%  0.26%  0.25%  0.16%  0.29%
Return on average equity  2.26%  1.59%  1.49%  0.95%  1.68%
Net interest rate spread (1)  3.34%  3.46%  3.52%  3.49%  3.64%
Net interest margin (2)  3.75%  3.86%  3.90%  3.86%  3.96%
Noninterest expense to average assets  3.38%  3.59%  3.57%  3.54%  3.54%
Efficiency ratio (3)  86.81%  89.00%  87.07%  88.03%  87.55%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities  133.20%  133.93%  134.30%  135.09%  132.89%
Average equity to average assets  16.27%  16.58%  16.69%  17.06%  17.45%
Capital Ratios:                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets (bank only)  19.54%  19.32%  19.39%  19.60%  20.07%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (bank only)  18.29%  18.06%  18.14%  18.35%  18.81%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (bank only)  18.29%  18.06%  18.14%  18.35%  18.81%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (bank only)  13.64%  13.56%  13.66%  13.78%  14.03%
Asset Quality Ratios:                    
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans  1.32%  1.33%  1.36%  1.37%  1.36%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans  123.50%  155.87%  186.77%  (186.74%)  176.63%
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans during the year  0.00%  (0.16%)  0.03%  0.00%  0.00%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans  1.08%  0.86%  0.73%  0.73%  0.77%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets  0.96%  0.77%  0.64%  0.67%  0.69%
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets  0.96%  0.77%  0.64%  0.67%  0.69%
Total non-performing assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more,  and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets  1.82%  1.74%  1.63%  1.79%  1.87%
Other:                    
Number of offices 14  14  14  14  14 
Number of full-time equivalent employees 183  185  181  175  194 
                     

(1)      Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)      Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3)      Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Key metrics calculated on income statement items were annualized where appropriate.



PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Loan Portfolio

  For the Quarters Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2019  2019  2018  2018  2018 
  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent 
    
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Mortgage loans:                                        
1-4 family residential                                        
Investor Owned $302,428   32.00% $304,650   32.55% $303,197   32.61% $295,792   32.69% $296,490   34.44%
Owner-Occupied  92,904   9.83%  95,449   10.20%  92,788   9.98%  95,464   10.55%  92,208   10.71%
Multifamily residential  238,974   25.28%  234,749   25.09%  232,509   25.01%  219,958   24.31%  218,210   25.34%
Nonresidential properties  197,367   20.88%  199,903   21.36%  196,917   21.18%  191,603   21.17%  168,788   19.60%
Construction and land  100,995   10.69%  84,844   9.07%  87,572   9.42%  85,293   9.42%  72,574   8.43%
Total mortgage loans  932,668   98.68%  919,595   98.27%  912,983   98.20%  888,110   98.14%  848,270   98.52%
Nonmortgage loans:                                        
Business loans  11,373   1.20%  15,101   1.61%  15,710   1.69%  15,832   1.75%  11,698   1.36%
Consumer loans  1,151   0.12%  1,125   0.12%  1,068   0.11%  992   0.11%  1,027   0.12%
Total nonmortgage loans  12,524   1.32%  16,226   1.73%  16,778   1.80%  16,824   1.86%  12,725   1.48%
Total loans  945,192   100.00%  935,821   100.00%  929,761   100.00%  904,934   100.00%  860,995   100.00%
                                         
Net deferred loan origination costs  1,562       1,727       1,407       1,316       1,182     
Allowance for losses on loans  (12,518)      (12,449)      (12,659)      (12,366)      (11,751)    
                                         
Loans, net $934,236      $925,099      $918,509      $893,884      $850,426     
                                         



PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets

  For the Quarters Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2019  2019  2018  2018  2018 
    
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Nonaccrual loans:                    
Mortgage loans:                    
1-4 family residential                    
Investor owned $1,299  $1,284  $205  $206  $208 
Owner occupied  479   933   1,092   1,098   1,481 
Multifamily residential  7   13   16       
Nonresidential properties  3,288   531   706   544   142 
Construction and land  1,327   1,341   1,115   1,103   1,111 
Nonmortgage loans:                    
Business     275          
Consumer  2   4          
Total nonaccrual loans (not including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans) $6,402  $4,381  $3,134  $2,951  $2,942 
                     
Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                    
Mortgage loans:                    
1-4 family residential                    
Investor owned $493  $1,023  $1,053  $1,076  $1,099 
Owner occupied  2,499   1,972   1,987   1,990   2,007 
Multifamily residential                
Nonresidential properties  742   611   604   605   606 
Construction and land                
Nonmortgage loans:                    
Business                
Consumer                
Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans  3,734   3,606   3,644   3,671   3,712 
Total nonaccrual loans $10,136  $7,987  $6,778  $6,622  $6,654 
                     
Real estate owned:                    
Mortgage loans:                    
1-4 family residential                    
Investor owned $  $  $  $  $ 
Owner occupied                    
Multifamily residential               
Nonresidential properties               
Construction and land               
Nonmortgage loans:                    
Business               
Consumer               
Total real estate owned               
Total nonperforming assets $10,136  $7,987  $6,778  $6,622  $6,654 
                     
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:                    
Mortgage loans:                    
1-4 family residential                    
Investor owned $  $  $  $  $ 
Owner occupied               
Multifamily residential               
Nonresidential properties               
Construction and land               
Nonmortgage loans:                    
Business               
Consumer               
Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more $  $  $  $  $ 
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                    
Mortgage loans:                    
1-4 family residential                    
Investor owned $5,267  $5,157  $5,192  $5,224  $5,707 
Owner occupied  2,493   3,415   3,456   3,882   3,911 
Multifamily residential               
Nonresidential properties  1,330   1,428   1,438   1,449   1,458 
Construction and land               
Nonmortgage loans:                    
Business  37   40   374   398   421 
Consumer               
Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans $9,127  $10,040  $10,460  $10,953  $11,497 
Total nonperforming assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more and accruing troubled debt restructured loans $19,263  $18,027  $17,238  $17,575  $18,151 
Total nonperforming loans to total loans  1.08%  0.86%  0.73%  0.73%  0.77%
Total nonperforming assets to total assets  0.96%  0.77%  0.64%  0.67%  0.69%
Total nonperforming assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more and accruing troubled debt restructured loans to total assets  1.82%  1.74%  1.63%  1.79%  1.87%
                     



PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

   For the Three Months Ended June 30,
  2019 2018
  Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate(1)		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 
Interest		 Average
Yield/Rate(1)
   
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:                  
Loans $928,806 $12,060 5.21% $843,641 $11,053 5.26%
Available-for-sale securities  22,127  76 1.38%  28,267  104 1.48%
Other (2)  48,512  278 2.30%  52,967  226 1.71%
Total interest-earning assets  999,445  12,414 4.98%  924,875  11,383 4.94%
Non-interest-earning assets  35,130        33,424      
Total assets $1,034,575       $958,299      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
NOW/IOLA $25,306 $26 0.41% $28,698 $28 0.39%
Money market  140,239  755 2.16%  55,641  129 0.93%
Savings  121,423  39 0.13%  126,133  41 0.13%
Certificates of deposit  400,317  1,904 1.91%  448,883  1,847 1.65%
Total deposits  687,285  2,724 1.59%  659,355  2,045 1.24%
Advance payments by borrowers  9,566  1 0.04%  8,045  1 0.05%
Borrowings  53,474  345 2.59%  28,595  204 2.86%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  750,325  3,070 1.64%  695,995  2,250 1.30%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Non-interest-bearing demand  112,069       89,935     
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities  3,819       5,104     
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities  115,888       95,039     
Total liabilities  866,213  3,070     791,034  2,250   
Total equity  168,362        167,265      
Total liabilities and total equity $1,034,575    1.64% $958,299    1.30%
Net interest income    $9,344       $9,133   
Net interest rate spread (3)       3.34%       3.64%
Net interest-earning assets (4) $249,120       $228,880      
Net interest margin (5)       3.75%       3.96%
Average interest-earning assets to
  interest-bearing liabilities		       133.20%       132.89%

(1)      Annualized where appropriate.
(2)      Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
(3)      Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(4)      Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)      Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

   For the Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2019  2018 
  Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate(1) 		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate(1) 
    
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Interest-earning assets:                  
Loans $932,323 $24,155 5.22% $830,114 $21,439 5.21%
Available-for-sale securities  22,954  163 1.43%  28,478  209 1.48%
Other (2)  41,155  478 2.34%  49,852  445 1.80%
Total interest-earning assets  996,432  24,796 5.02%  908,444  22,093 4.90%
Non-interest-earning assets  34,785        34,414      
Total assets $1,031,217       $942,858      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
NOW/IOLA $26,848 $53 0.40% $28,174 $53 0.38%
Money market  113,893  1,318 2.33%  52,663  248 0.95%
Savings  121,988  79 0.13%  125,308  80 0.13%
Certificates of deposit  422,638  3,860 1.84%  439,614  3,597 1.65%
Total deposits  685,367  5,310 1.56%  645,759  3,978 1.24%
Advance payments by borrowers  8,643  2 0.05%  7,313  2 0.06%
Borrowings  52,030  678 2.63%  23,409  303 2.61%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  746,040  5,990 1.62%  676,481  4,283 1.28%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Non-interest-bearing demand  111,360       94,625     
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities  4,434       5,096     
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities  115,794       99,721     
Total liabilities  861,834  5,990     776,202  4,283   
Total equity  169,383        166,656      
Total liabilities and total equity $1,031,217    1.62% $942,858    1.28%
Net interest income    $18,806       $17,810   
Net interest rate spread (3)       3.40%       3.62%
Net interest-earning assets (4) $250,392       $231,963      
Net interest margin (5)       3.81%       3.95%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities       133.56%       134.29%

(1)      Annualized where appropriate.
(2)      Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
(3)      Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(4)      Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)      Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


Contact:
Frank Perez
frank.perez@poncebank.net
718-931-9000

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
