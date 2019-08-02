PDL Community Bancorp Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results 0 08/02/2019 | 08:25pm EDT Send by mail :

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDL Community Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $950,000, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $668,000, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the prior quarter and net income of $699,000, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. For each of the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, net income was $1.6 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share.

Carlos P. Naudon, President and CEO remarked that, “although the rise in interest rates and the growth of the construction and land portfolio has helped in maintaining the yield we receive on our earning assets, the rates we pay on interest-bearing liabilities has increased more rapidly due to increased competition for deposits in our market place combined with an increase in the costs of alternative funding sources to support our growth.” He also remarked that “in order to alleviate the use of alternative funding sources, we deployed a core deposit and customer acquisition strategic initiative at the beginning of 2019. As of the end of the quarter, we have opened 1,732 new accounts with a corresponding aggregate balance of $34.7 million in core deposits.” Net Income The increase in net income from the prior quarter reflects a $32,000, or 0.3%, increase in interest and dividend income, a $149,000 decrease in provision for loan losses, and a $384,000, or 4.2%, decrease in noninterest expense, offset by a $67,000, or 8.9%, decrease in noninterest income, a $150,000, or 5.1%, increase in interest expense and $66,000, or 21.5%, increase in provision for income tax. The increase in net income from the same quarter last year reflects a $1.0 million, or 9.1%, increase in interest and dividend income, a $337,000 decrease in provision for loan losses, and a $162,000, or 30.9%, increase in noninterest income, offset by an $820,000, or 36.4%, increase in interest expense, a $252,000, or 3.0%, increase in noninterest expense and a $207,000, or 124.7%, increase in provision for income tax. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was $1.6 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income reflects an increase of $2.7 million, or 12.2%, in interest and dividend income, a $282,000, or 65.4%, decrease in provision for loan losses, a $30,000, or 2.1%, increase in noninterest income, offset by a $1.7 million, or 39.9%, increase in interest expense, a $1.1 million, or 6.5%, increase in noninterest expense and $246,000, or 56.7%, increase in provision for income tax. Net Interest Margin The net interest margin decreased by 11 basis points to 3.75% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from 3.86% for the three months ended March 31, 2019, while the net interest rate spread decreased by 12 basis points to 3.34% from 3.46% for the same periods. Average interest-earning assets increased by $6.0 million, or 0.6%, to $999.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $993.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 8 basis points to 4.98% from 5.06% for the same periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $8.6 million, or 1.2%, to $750.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $741.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased by 4 basis points to 1.64% from 1.60% for the same periods. The net interest margin decreased by 21 basis points to 3.75% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from 3.96% for the three months ended June 30, 2018, while the net interest rate spread decreased by 30 basis points to 3.34% from 3.64% for the same periods. Average interest-earning assets increased by $74.6 million, or 8.1%, to $999.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $924.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 4 basis points to 4.98% from 4.94% for the same periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $54.3 million, or 7.8%, to $750.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $696.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased by 34 basis points to 1.64% from 1.30% for the same periods. Noninterest Income Noninterest income decreased to $686,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, down $67,000, or 8.9%, from $753,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The decreased was attributable to decreases of $85,000, or 78.0%, in brokerage commissions and $103,000, or 37.5%, in other noninterest income, offset by an increase of $123,000, or 88.5%, in late fees and prepayment charges related to mortgage loans. Noninterest income increased to $686,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, up $162,000, or 30.9%, from $524,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase of $210,000, or 403.9%, in late fees and prepayment charges related to mortgage loans. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense was $8.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, down $384,000, or 4.2%, from $9.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease in compensation and benefits expense of $538,000 as a result of lower group life and health insurance expense related to claims, nonrecurring first quarter 2019 bonus payments resulting in lower payroll tax expense in the second quarter, lower brokerage commissions and a net decrease of compensation associated with organizational changes relating to branch and back office personnel; occupancy expense of $179,000 as a result of seasonal trends and prior quarter project completion expenses; and office supplies, telephone and postage expenses of $46,000. The decrease in noninterest expense was partially offset by increases in data processing expenses of $78,000; professional fees of $223,000; marketing and promotional expenses of $21,000 and other operating expenses of $52,000. Noninterest expense increased $252,000, or 3.0%, to $8.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from $8.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase was largely due to increases in professional fees of $204,000 as a result of increased expenses associated with business and media development combined with increased expenses associated with the annual stockholders meeting and public reporting; data processing expenses of $131,000 as a result of system enhancements and implementation charges related to software upgrades and additional products being used; other operating expenses of $72,000 as a result of loss on loans sold; and direct loan expenses of $30,000. The increase in noninterest expense was partially offset by decreases in compensation and benefits expense of $87,000 and office supplies, telephone and postage expenses of $81,000. Asset Quality Nonperforming assets increased to $10.1 million, or 0.96% of total assets, at June 30, 2019, from $8.0 million, or 0.77% of total assets, at March 31, 2019 and $6.7 million, or 0.69% of total assets, at June 30, 2018. The increase from March 31, 2019 is mainly attributable to an increase in nonaccrual, nonresidential loans of $2.8 million. There was no provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $149,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $337,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $12.5 million, or 1.32% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, compared to $12.4 million, or 1.33% of total loans, at March 31, 2019 and $11.8 million, or 1.36% of total loans, at June 30, 2018. Net recoveries totaled $11,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to net charge-offs totaling $359,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and net recoveries totaling $5,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Balance Sheet Total assets decreased $3.8 million, or 0.4%, to $1,056.1 million at June 30, 2019 from $1,059.9 million at December 31, 2018. Net loans increased $15.7 million, or 1.7%, to $934.2 million at June 30, 2019 from $918.5 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in net loans was primarily due to increases of $13.4 million, or 15.3%, in construction and land loans and $6.5 million, or 2.8%, in multifamily residential loans, offset by a decrease of $4.3 million, or 27.6%, in business loans. Steven A. Tsavaris, Executive Chairman remarked that, “while we remain optimistic about our loan production for the second half of 2019, we are experiencing tough competition for nonresidential property loans from both small and large banks, as well as from nonbank lenders." He also remarked that "we are willing to walk away from competing for certain loans as a result of what other lenders are willing to offer on rate and terms, including duration." Total deposits decreased $7.4 million, or 0.9%, to $802.4 million at June 30, 2019 from $809.8 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in deposits was mainly attributable to a decrease of $45.0 million, or 10.6 %, in certificates of deposit offset by an increase of $42.1 million, or 36.3%, in money market accounts. Total stockholders’ equity was $165.2 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $169.2 million at December 31, 2018. The Company and the Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements to be deemed well-capitalized at June 30, 2019. The Bank’s total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 19.54%, the tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio and the common equity tier 1 capital ratio were both 18.29%, and the tier 1 capital to total assets ratio was 13.64% at June 30, 2019, compared to 19.39%, 18.14%, and 13.66%, respectively at December 31, 2018. On March 22, 2019, the Board of Directors adopted a share repurchase program effective March 25, 2019. Under the repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to 923,151 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of the outstanding shares, which will be used to fund the grants of restricted stock units and stock options made under the Company’s 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Repurchased shares will be held by the Company as Treasury shares until used to fund the restricted stock units and option grants. The repurchase program may be suspended or terminated at any time without prior notice, and it will expire on September 24, 2019. During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 463,112 shares of the Company’s common stock. As of June 30, 2019, 446,173 shares could still be repurchased under the repurchase program. About PDL Community Bancorp PDL Community Bancorp is the holding company for Ponce Bank. The Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. The Bank also invests in securities, which have historically consisted of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. The Bank offers a variety of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, money market and certificates of deposit. Forward Looking Statements Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; changes in the value of securities in the Company’s investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in the Company’s market area; the Company’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in the prospectus and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, PDL Community Bancorp’s actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.



PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Cash $ 6,003 $ 5,690 $ 45,225 $ 5,494 $ 7,088 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 47,007 35,877 24,553 16,895 42,094 Total cash and cash equivalents 53,010 41,567 69,778 22,389 49,182 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 22,154 22,166 27,144 24,177 28,144 Loans receivable, net 934,236 925,099 918,509 893,884 850,426 Accrued interest receivable 3,773 3,735 3,795 3,609 3,350 Premises and equipment, net 32,205 31,777 31,135 29,293 28,366 Other real estate owned 58 — — — — Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost 4,609 2,915 2,915 2,621 2,617 Deferred tax assets 3,913 3,852 3,811 4,118 3,805 Other assets 2,158 2,485 2,814 2,620 2,923 Total assets $ 1,056,116 $ 1,033,596 $ 1,059,901 $ 982,711 $ 968,813 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits $ 802,408 $ 806,781 $ 809,758 $ 764,792 $ 753,255 Accrued interest payable 88 75 63 75 141 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 6,059 8,099 6,037 7,219 5,491 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and others 79,404 44,404 69,404 37,775 37,775 Other liabilities 2,954 3,975 5,467 5,706 5,573 Total liabilities 890,913 863,334 890,729 815,567 802,235 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 18,463,028 shares issued and 17,986,050 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and 18,463,028 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,2018 185 185 185 185 185 Treasury stock, at cost; 476,978 shares at June 30, 2019 and no shares as of December 31, 2018 (6,798 ) (193 ) — — — Additional paid-in-capital 85,357 84,976 84,581 84,557 84,488 Retained earnings 100,431 99,481 98,813 96,896 96,495 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,941 ) (8,035 ) (8,135 ) (8,101 ) (8,076 ) Unearned compensation - ESOP; 603,125 shares as of June 30, 2019 and 627,251 shares as of December 31, 2018 (6,031 ) (6,152 ) (6,272 ) (6,393 ) (6,514 ) Total stockholders' equity 165,203 170,262 169,172 167,144 166,578 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,056,116 $ 1,033,596 $ 1,059,901 $ 982,711 $ 968,813



PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 12,060 $ 12,095 $ 12,026 $ 11,483 $ 11,053 Interest and dividend on available-for-sale securities and FHLBNY stock 354 287 300 254 330 Total interest and dividend income 12,414 12,382 12,326 11,737 11,383 Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 1,904 1,956 2,078 1,942 1,847 Interest on other deposits 821 631 320 272 199 Interest on borrowings 345 333 321 276 204 Total interest expense 3,070 2,920 2,719 2,490 2,250 Net interest income 9,344 9,462 9,607 9,247 9,133 Provision for loan losses — 149 215 602 337 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,344 9,313 9,392 8,645 8,796 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 228 230 217 191 214 Brokerage commissions 24 109 108 286 42 Late and prepayment charges 262 139 278 65 52 Other 172 275 212 172 216 Total noninterest income 686 753 815 714 524 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 4,476 5,014 4,371 4,547 4,563 Occupancy and equipment 1,732 1,911 1,879 1,585 1,717 Data processing expenses 431 353 357 342 300 Direct loan expenses 182 156 217 265 152 Insurance and surety bond premiums 83 83 94 87 99 Office supplies, telephone and postage 271 317 349 308 352 FDIC deposit insurance assessment 66 68 70 68 66 Professional fees 733 510 1,025 978 529 Marketing and promotional expenses 47 26 68 40 55 Directors fees 73 83 69 69 70 Regulatory dues 47 56 60 63 58 Other operating expenses 566 514 515 417 494 Total noninterest expense 8,707 9,091 9,074 8,769 8,455 Income before income taxes 1,323 975 1,133 590 865 Provision for income taxes 373 307 498 188 166 Net income $ 950 $ 668 $ 635 $ 402 $ 699 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.04



PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Variance $ Variance % Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 24,155 $ 21,439 $ 2,716 12.67 % Interest and dividend on available-for-sale securities and FHLBNY stock 641 654 (13 ) (1.99 %) Total interest and dividend income 24,796 22,093 2,703 12.23 % Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 3,860 3,597 263 7.31 % Interest on other deposits 1,452 383 1,069 279.11 % Interest on borrowings 678 303 375 123.76 % Total interest expense 5,990 4,283 1,707 39.86 % Net interest income 18,806 17,810 996 5.59 % Provision for loan losses 149 431 (282 ) (65.43 %) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,657 17,379 1,278 7.35 % Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 458 437 21 4.81 % Brokerage commissions 133 138 (5 ) (3.62 %) Late and prepayment charges 401 263 138 52.47 % Other 447 571 (124 ) (21.72 %) Total noninterest income 1,439 1,409 30 2.13 % Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 9,490 8,918 572 6.41 % Occupancy and equipment 3,643 3,208 435 13.56 % Data processing expenses 784 708 76 10.73 % Direct loan expenses 338 307 31 10.10 % Insurance and surety bond premiums 166 188 (22 ) (11.70 %) Office supplies, telephone and postage 588 652 (64 ) (9.82 %) FDIC deposit insurance assessment 134 134 — 0.00 % Professional fees 1,243 1,151 92 7.99 % Marketing and promotional expenses 73 107 (34 ) (31.78 %) Directors fees 156 139 17 12.23 % Regulatory dues 103 115 (12 ) (10.43 %) Other operating expenses 1,080 1,087 (7 ) (0.64 %) Total noninterest expense 17,798 16,714 1,084 6.49 % Income before income taxes 2,298 2,074 224 10.80 % Provision for income taxes 680 434 246 56.68 % Net income $ 1,618 $ 1,640 $ (22 ) (1.34 %) Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.09 N/A N/A Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.09 N/A N/A



PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Key Metrics At or for the Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 0.37 % 0.26 % 0.25 % 0.16 % 0.29 % Return on average equity 2.26 % 1.59 % 1.49 % 0.95 % 1.68 % Net interest rate spread (1) 3.34 % 3.46 % 3.52 % 3.49 % 3.64 % Net interest margin (2) 3.75 % 3.86 % 3.90 % 3.86 % 3.96 % Noninterest expense to average assets 3.38 % 3.59 % 3.57 % 3.54 % 3.54 % Efficiency ratio (3) 86.81 % 89.00 % 87.07 % 88.03 % 87.55 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 133.20 % 133.93 % 134.30 % 135.09 % 132.89 % Average equity to average assets 16.27 % 16.58 % 16.69 % 17.06 % 17.45 % Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk weighted assets (bank only) 19.54 % 19.32 % 19.39 % 19.60 % 20.07 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (bank only) 18.29 % 18.06 % 18.14 % 18.35 % 18.81 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (bank only) 18.29 % 18.06 % 18.14 % 18.35 % 18.81 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (bank only) 13.64 % 13.56 % 13.66 % 13.78 % 14.03 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.32 % 1.33 % 1.36 % 1.37 % 1.36 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 123.50 % 155.87 % 186.77 % (186.74 %) 176.63 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans during the year 0.00 % (0.16 %) 0.03 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans 1.08 % 0.86 % 0.73 % 0.73 % 0.77 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.96 % 0.77 % 0.64 % 0.67 % 0.69 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.96 % 0.77 % 0.64 % 0.67 % 0.69 % Total non-performing assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets 1.82 % 1.74 % 1.63 % 1.79 % 1.87 % Other: Number of offices 14 14 14 14 14 Number of full-time equivalent employees 183 185 181 175 194 (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(3) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. Key metrics calculated on income statement items were annualized where appropriate.





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Loan Portfolio For the Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor Owned $ 302,428 32.00 % $ 304,650 32.55 % $ 303,197 32.61 % $ 295,792 32.69 % $ 296,490 34.44 % Owner-Occupied 92,904 9.83 % 95,449 10.20 % 92,788 9.98 % 95,464 10.55 % 92,208 10.71 % Multifamily residential 238,974 25.28 % 234,749 25.09 % 232,509 25.01 % 219,958 24.31 % 218,210 25.34 % Nonresidential properties 197,367 20.88 % 199,903 21.36 % 196,917 21.18 % 191,603 21.17 % 168,788 19.60 % Construction and land 100,995 10.69 % 84,844 9.07 % 87,572 9.42 % 85,293 9.42 % 72,574 8.43 % Total mortgage loans 932,668 98.68 % 919,595 98.27 % 912,983 98.20 % 888,110 98.14 % 848,270 98.52 % Nonmortgage loans: Business loans 11,373 1.20 % 15,101 1.61 % 15,710 1.69 % 15,832 1.75 % 11,698 1.36 % Consumer loans 1,151 0.12 % 1,125 0.12 % 1,068 0.11 % 992 0.11 % 1,027 0.12 % Total nonmortgage loans 12,524 1.32 % 16,226 1.73 % 16,778 1.80 % 16,824 1.86 % 12,725 1.48 % Total loans 945,192 100.00 % 935,821 100.00 % 929,761 100.00 % 904,934 100.00 % 860,995 100.00 % Net deferred loan origination costs 1,562 1,727 1,407 1,316 1,182 Allowance for losses on loans (12,518 ) (12,449 ) (12,659 ) (12,366 ) (11,751 ) Loans, net $ 934,236 $ 925,099 $ 918,509 $ 893,884 $ 850,426



PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Nonperforming Assets For the Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 1,299 $ 1,284 $ 205 $ 206 $ 208 Owner occupied 479 933 1,092 1,098 1,481 Multifamily residential 7 13 16 — — Nonresidential properties 3,288 531 706 544 142 Construction and land 1,327 1,341 1,115 1,103 1,111 Nonmortgage loans: Business — 275 — — — Consumer 2 4 — — — Total nonaccrual loans (not including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans) $ 6,402 $ 4,381 $ 3,134 $ 2,951 $ 2,942 Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 493 $ 1,023 $ 1,053 $ 1,076 $ 1,099 Owner occupied 2,499 1,972 1,987 1,990 2,007 Multifamily residential — — — — Nonresidential properties 742 611 604 605 606 Construction and land — — — — Nonmortgage loans: Business — — — — Consumer — — — — Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans 3,734 3,606 3,644 3,671 3,712 Total nonaccrual loans $ 10,136 $ 7,987 $ 6,778 $ 6,622 $ 6,654 Real estate owned: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Owner occupied Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties — — — — — Construction and land — — — — — Nonmortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total real estate owned — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 10,136 $ 7,987 $ 6,778 $ 6,622 $ 6,654 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Owner occupied — — — — — Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties — — — — — Construction and land — — — — — Nonmortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 5,267 $ 5,157 $ 5,192 $ 5,224 $ 5,707 Owner occupied 2,493 3,415 3,456 3,882 3,911 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties 1,330 1,428 1,438 1,449 1,458 Construction and land — — — — — Nonmortgage loans: Business 37 40 374 398 421 Consumer — — — — — Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 9,127 $ 10,040 $ 10,460 $ 10,953 $ 11,497 Total nonperforming assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more and accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 19,263 $ 18,027 $ 17,238 $ 17,575 $ 18,151 Total nonperforming loans to total loans 1.08 % 0.86 % 0.73 % 0.73 % 0.77 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.96 % 0.77 % 0.64 % 0.67 % 0.69 % Total nonperforming assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more and accruing troubled debt restructured loans to total assets 1.82 % 1.74 % 1.63 % 1.79 % 1.87 %



PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance

Interest Average

Yield/Rate(1) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 928,806 $ 12,060 5.21 % $ 843,641 $ 11,053 5.26 % Available-for-sale securities 22,127 76 1.38 % 28,267 104 1.48 % Other (2) 48,512 278 2.30 % 52,967 226 1.71 % Total interest-earning assets 999,445 12,414 4.98 % 924,875 11,383 4.94 % Non-interest-earning assets 35,130 33,424 Total assets $ 1,034,575 $ 958,299 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA $ 25,306 $ 26 0.41 % $ 28,698 $ 28 0.39 % Money market 140,239 755 2.16 % 55,641 129 0.93 % Savings 121,423 39 0.13 % 126,133 41 0.13 % Certificates of deposit 400,317 1,904 1.91 % 448,883 1,847 1.65 % Total deposits 687,285 2,724 1.59 % 659,355 2,045 1.24 % Advance payments by borrowers 9,566 1 0.04 % 8,045 1 0.05 % Borrowings 53,474 345 2.59 % 28,595 204 2.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 750,325 3,070 1.64 % 695,995 2,250 1.30 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 112,069 — 89,935 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 3,819 — 5,104 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 115,888 — 95,039 — Total liabilities 866,213 3,070 791,034 2,250 Total equity 168,362 167,265 Total liabilities and total equity $ 1,034,575 1.64 % $ 958,299 1.30 % Net interest income $ 9,344 $ 9,133 Net interest rate spread (3) 3.34 % 3.64 % Net interest-earning assets (4) $ 249,120 $ 228,880 Net interest margin (5) 3.75 % 3.96 % Average interest-earning assets to

interest-bearing liabilities 133.20 % 132.89 % (1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.

(3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate(1) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 932,323 $ 24,155 5.22 % $ 830,114 $ 21,439 5.21 % Available-for-sale securities 22,954 163 1.43 % 28,478 209 1.48 % Other (2) 41,155 478 2.34 % 49,852 445 1.80 % Total interest-earning assets 996,432 24,796 5.02 % 908,444 22,093 4.90 % Non-interest-earning assets 34,785 34,414 Total assets $ 1,031,217 $ 942,858 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA $ 26,848 $ 53 0.40 % $ 28,174 $ 53 0.38 % Money market 113,893 1,318 2.33 % 52,663 248 0.95 % Savings 121,988 79 0.13 % 125,308 80 0.13 % Certificates of deposit 422,638 3,860 1.84 % 439,614 3,597 1.65 % Total deposits 685,367 5,310 1.56 % 645,759 3,978 1.24 % Advance payments by borrowers 8,643 2 0.05 % 7,313 2 0.06 % Borrowings 52,030 678 2.63 % 23,409 303 2.61 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 746,040 5,990 1.62 % 676,481 4,283 1.28 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 111,360 — 94,625 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 4,434 — 5,096 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 115,794 — 99,721 — Total liabilities 861,834 5,990 776,202 4,283 Total equity 169,383 166,656 Total liabilities and total equity $ 1,031,217 1.62 % $ 942,858 1.28 % Net interest income $ 18,806 $ 17,810 Net interest rate spread (3) 3.40 % 3.62 % Net interest-earning assets (4) $ 250,392 $ 231,963 Net interest margin (5) 3.81 % 3.95 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 133.56 % 134.29 % (1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.

(3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

