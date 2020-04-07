Peab publ : Annual and Sustainability Report is available on 's website

As of today, Tuesday the 7th of April, 2020 Peab's Annual and Sustainability Report 2019 is available on Peab's websites. The Swedish version is found at www.peab.se and the English version at www.peab.com.

For further information, please contact:

Juha Hartomaa, Head of Investor Relations Peab, cell: +46 725-33 31 45

This information is information that Peab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at April 7, 2020, 7:15 p.m. CET.