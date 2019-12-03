Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Peab AB (publ)    PEAB B   SE0000106205

PEAB AB (PUBL)

(PEAB B)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 12/03 05:09:39 am
83.275 SEK   +0.45%
04:43aPEAB PUBL : builds Malmö's new courthouse
PU
04:01aPEAB PUBL : builds Malmö's new courthouse
AQ
12/02PEAB PUBL : builds an extension to SCA's saw mill in Bollstabruk
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Peab publ : builds Malmö's new courthouse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 04:43am EST

Peab has been commissioned to build Malmö's new courthouse in Nyhamnen, Malmö. The customer is Castellum and the contract is worth SEK 921 million.

The building will be erected in Nyhamnen alongside the railroad tracks and directly connected to Malmö Central Station on Carlsgatan in central Malmö. The new courthouse, which has been ordered by the Swedish National Courts Administration, will contain the Malmö District Court, the Administrative Court in Malmö and the Rent and Lease Board in Malmö.

The courthouse will consist of a shared four-story ground structure with five towers on top that are offset from each other in a north to south direction, and each tower successively dips in height. The façade of the building will shift from a solid brick façade at the bottom into glass towers where the bricks are successively replaced entirely by glass. The building will comprise about 34,000 m2 gross areaand hold 40 courtrooms, which will make it one of Sweden's largest courthouses. It will be certified according to Miljöbyggnad Gold.

'This is a very exciting project that will become yet another building with character in Malmö. The environmental qualifications of the building are high and include energy consumption and the interior environment. Logistics are a challenge in this project since the building lies in the center of Malmö,' says Bratislav Marjanovic, Region Manager Peab.

The project is a turnkey contract. Construction will start in the spring of 2020 and completion is planned for the autumn of 2022.

The project will be order registered in the fourth quarter 2019.

Illustration: Castellum

For further information, please contact:

Bratislav Marjanovic, Region Manager Peab, +46 733- 37 43 02

Kajsa Jacobsson, Press Officer Peab, +46 725- 33 34 84

Download pdf

Disclaimer

Peab AB published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 09:42:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEAB AB (PUBL)
04:43aPEAB PUBL : builds Malmö's new courthouse
PU
04:01aPEAB PUBL : builds Malmö's new courthouse
AQ
12/02PEAB PUBL : builds an extension to SCA's saw mill in Bollstabruk
AQ
11/22PEAB PUBL : receives renovation project in central Helsinki
AQ
11/20PEAB PUBL : builds apartments in Malmö
AQ
11/20PEAB PUBL : builds apartments in Umeå
AQ
11/13PEAB PUBL : invests further in business area Industry - acquires remaining share..
AQ
11/06PEAB PUBL : renovates and extends school in Norway
AQ
11/04PEAB PUBL : builds Halvors länk in Gothenburg
AQ
11/01PEAB PUBL : builds an addition to Scandic Hotel in Luleå
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 53 514 M
EBIT 2019 2 559 M
Net income 2019 2 083 M
Debt 2019 5 838 M
Yield 2019 5,19%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
Capitalization 24 452 M
Chart PEAB AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Peab AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEAB AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 92,50  SEK
Last Close Price 82,90  SEK
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Göransson President & Chief Executive Officer
Göran Grosskopf Chairman
Roger Linner COO, Manager-Production & Technology
Niklas Tom Winkvist Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Axel Granlund Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEAB AB (PUBL)14.50%2 566
VINCI34.46%59 688
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-10.18%30 529
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-7.78%26 103
FERROVIAL46.65%21 122
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-19.74%18 689
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group