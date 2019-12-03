Peab publ : builds Malmö's new courthouse

Peab has been commissioned to build Malmö's new courthouse in Nyhamnen, Malmö. The customer is Castellum and the contract is worth SEK 921 million.

The building will be erected in Nyhamnen alongside the railroad tracks and directly connected to Malmö Central Station on Carlsgatan in central Malmö. The new courthouse, which has been ordered by the Swedish National Courts Administration, will contain the Malmö District Court, the Administrative Court in Malmö and the Rent and Lease Board in Malmö.

The courthouse will consist of a shared four-story ground structure with five towers on top that are offset from each other in a north to south direction, and each tower successively dips in height. The façade of the building will shift from a solid brick façade at the bottom into glass towers where the bricks are successively replaced entirely by glass. The building will comprise about 34,000 m2 gross areaand hold 40 courtrooms, which will make it one of Sweden's largest courthouses. It will be certified according to Miljöbyggnad Gold.

'This is a very exciting project that will become yet another building with character in Malmö. The environmental qualifications of the building are high and include energy consumption and the interior environment. Logistics are a challenge in this project since the building lies in the center of Malmö,' says Bratislav Marjanovic, Region Manager Peab.

The project is a turnkey contract. Construction will start in the spring of 2020 and completion is planned for the autumn of 2022.

The project will be order registered in the fourth quarter 2019.

Illustration: Castellum

