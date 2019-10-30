Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Peab AB (publ)    PEAB B   SE0000106205

PEAB AB (PUBL)

(PEAB B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Peab publ : builds an addition to SCA's paper mill in Obbola

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

SCA is investing in a new paper machine for its paper mill in Obbola in Umeå Municipality. Peab has been commissioned to extend the plant to fit the new machine. The contract is worth SEK 700 million.

Part of the contract is erecting a new building to house the new paper machine, including a data room and connected office. Large sections of the paper mill are being rebuilt to adjust the production line to the new machine. The project will be carried out while current paper production continues as usual.

'We look forward to yet another interesting project together with SCA. We have previously worked on building the extension of their plant in Östrand and this project will also be run in close cooperation with our customer - so-called partnering. It's a key factor to the success of this kind of extensive and complex project,' says Jörgen Eriksson, Region Manager Peab.

The paper mill in Obbola manufactures linerboard, which is a paperboard used in shipping packaging.

'The new machine will increase production from the current level of 450,000 tons to 725,000 tons annually. We are making this investment to meet an anticipated demand for renewable packaging. We believe Peab is a good fit for the team we have gathered to carry out this project that is not only vital for SCA but for the entire region,' says Per Strand, project manager and responsible for SCA's investment in Obbola.

The project is a traditional contract in partnering. Construction will begin in November 2019 and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.

The project will be order registered in the fourth quarter 2019.

Caption: Obbola Paper Mill currently

Photo: Bergslagsbild

For further information, please contact:
Jörgen Eriksson, Region Manager Peab, +46 733- 37 18 03
Kajsa Jacobsson, Press Officer Peab, +46 725-33 34 84

Download pdf

Disclaimer

Peab AB published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 16:21:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEAB AB (PUBL)
12:22pPEAB PUBL : builds an addition to SCA's paper mill in Obbola
PU
11:41aPEAB PUBL : builds an addition to SCA's paper mill in Obbola
AQ
10/25PEAB PUBL : - Higher net sales and stable operating profit
AQ
10/25PEAB PUBL : builds the new Glöstorp School in Tuve
AQ
10/24PEAB PUBL : Higher net sales and stable operating profit
AQ
10/22PEAB PUBL : constructs a new seabed in Horten, Norway
AQ
10/18PEAB PUBL : builds pool facility in Kristianstad
AQ
10/17PEAB PUBL : builds apartments in Tønsberg, Norway
AQ
10/17PEAB PUBL : builds school in Jyväskylä, Finland
AQ
09/30PEAB : builds the new Viksta School in Kil
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 53 514 M
EBIT 2019 2 559 M
Net income 2019 2 083 M
Debt 2019 5 838 M
Yield 2019 5,27%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 24 069 M
Chart PEAB AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Peab AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEAB AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 92,50  SEK
Last Close Price 81,60  SEK
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Göransson President & Chief Executive Officer
Göran Grosskopf Chairman
Roger Linner COO, Manager-Production & Technology
Niklas Tom Winkvist Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Axel Granlund Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEAB AB (PUBL)12.71%2 478
VINCI39.41%62 112
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-5.96%31 846
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD1.23%28 909
FERROVIAL48.06%21 371
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-16.28%19 727
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group