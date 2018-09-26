Peabody Energy : Statement on North Goonyella Gas Levels

Gas levels at Peabody's North Goonyella Mine in Queensland have been variable and remain elevated, with employees and other personnel remaining above ground. Safety is Peabody's number one priority, and our focus has been on conducting a methodical approach to restore normal gas levels in a safe manner.

The company is working with the Queensland Mines Inspectorate and third-party experts as we continue a progressive plan aimed at reducing gas levels. Responsive steps taken to-date have included drilling bore holes for monitoring; pumping nitrogen; and sealing off one of the entries to the completed longwall mining area.

Peabody appreciates the ongoing work of the team at North Goonyella, the Inspectorate, independent technical experts, union representatives and other people engaged in the process. The company intends to provide periodic updates on PeabodyEnergy.com.

Background:

On September 1 during a scheduled longwall move, an area of the North Goonyella Mine in a remote area of the Bowen Basin in Australia began registering elevated gas levels caused by oxidation of some coal. Mine management quickly assessed the facts, took appropriate steps, removed people from underground, contacted the Queensland Mines Inspectorate and independent industry and scientific experts, and began mobilizing resources to correct the situation.

Peabody has relocated more than half of the major equipment associated with the originally planned two-month longwall move when elevated gas levels were detected. The company has notified customers of expected impacts to October shipments from the extended longwall move.

Determination of the timing of completion of the longwall move and expected financial effects will be made when gas levels subside and personnel can safely resume longwall move activities.

