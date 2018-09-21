Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Peabody Energy Corporation    BTU

PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION (BTU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Peabody Energy : Statement on the Navajo Generating Station and Kayenta Mine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 12:59am CEST

Peabody today called on multiple stakeholder groups and, particularly, the U.S. government, to take all necessary steps to ensure ongoing operation of the Navajo Generating Station and Kayenta Mine beyond 2019.

'The future of NGS and Kayenta remains at risk, despite the generating station running at high levels, a consistent call by tribes to preserve 850 needed jobs, third-party reports that validate the plant's competitiveness, and a U.S. government with a significant ownership in the plant and a duty to provide power and protect the tribes,' said Peabody President - Americas Kemal Williamson. 'We urge the U.S. government to help lead efforts to ensure ongoing operation of the plant and mine for the benefit of the tribes and the people of Arizona. Peabody and others continue to aggressively work toward that goal.'

The company noted that the passage of time narrows the path toward ongoing operations. For over a year now, an unprecedented group of stakeholders including the Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribe, union members, state and federal government officials, regulators, business groups and others have come together to keep the Navajo Generating Station and Kayenta Mine open beyond 2019. During that same time, the power plant has run at high capacity utilization levels, demonstrating the importance of the plant in supplying reliable, low-cost baseload power. With the current reluctant lead owner and operator of the plant threatening closure of the plant by the end of 2019, though, the urgency to advance viable alternatives continues to grow. The federal government owns 24 percent of the plant and oversees the group charged with reliability of water in Arizona.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This statement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'targets,' 'would,' 'will,' 'should,' 'goal,' 'could' or 'may' or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. They may include estimates of revenues, income, earnings per share, cost savings, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, capital structure, market share, industry volume, or other financial items, descriptions of management's plans or objectives for future operations, or descriptions of assumptions underlying any of the above. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond the company's control. Such factors are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as additional factors we may describe from time to time in other filings with the SEC. You may get such filings for free at our website at www.peabodyenergy.com. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

Disclaimer

Peabody Energy Corporation published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 22:58:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION
12:59aPEABODY ENERGY : Statement on the Navajo Generating Station and Kayenta Mine
PU
09/19PEABODY ENERGY : Statement on North Goonyella Mine
PU
09/19PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION (OTCMKTS : BTUUQ) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
09/19PEABODY ENERGY CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/19PEABODY ENERGY : s Bear Run Mine receives reclamation award
AQ
09/03PEABODY ENERGY : lets go of 'uneconomical' coal in the Powder River Basin
AQ
08/29PEABODY ENERGY CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08/21PEABODY ENERGY : Position Statement on Affordable Clean Energy Plan
PU
08/16PEABODY ENERGY : With $1 billion to spend, Peabody Energy buys back stock
AQ
08/15PEABODY ENERGY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stat..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/19Work suspended at Peabody's North Goonyella mine in Queensland 
09/07REPORT : Power plants set to retire by 2032 consumed 10% of U.S. coal in H1 
08/22Trump climate plan seen helping lifespan of coal plants on the margins 
08/15Peabody to buy back $300M in shares from Elliott-advised groups 
08/13Cloud Peak May Be A Good Turnaround 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 519 M
EBIT 2018 741 M
Net income 2018 504 M
Finance 2018 368 M
Yield 2018 1,11%
P/E ratio 2018 10,97
P/E ratio 2019 14,81
EV / Sales 2018 0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
Capitalization 5 249 M
Chart PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Peabody Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 54,0 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn L. Kellow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Malone Chairman
Amy B. Schwetz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael W. Sutherlin Independent Director
Nicholas J. Chirekos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION9.55%5 249
GLENCORE-18.05%59 674
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-18.34%53 023
COAL INDIA7.03%24 079
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD3.19%12 293
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-10.66%8 511
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.