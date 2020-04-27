Log in
PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION

PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION

BTU
Peabody Energy : Updates Precautions to Support our Teams During COVID-19

04/27/2020 | 08:53pm EDT

As part of our critical energy and supply infrastructure, Peabody mines continue to support coal-fueled electric power generation and essential steelmaking. We appreciate the sacrifice our dedicated teams are making 24/7 to serve our customers and consumers around the world.

  • As part of our commitment to the ongoing health and safety of our employees, vendors and the communities in which we operate, we are taking strong precautions, including implementation of safety measures and site-based verification of these measures to manage the spread of COVID-19.
  • We are monitoring the situation daily and are working to keep our teams and broader communities healthy by reducing potential risks and continuing to implement and enhance robust safety protocols in compliance with federal, state and local requirements. While our operations have been designated as essential, our mines will only continue to operate in instances where it is safe and economic to do so.

We all play an important role in maintaining a healthy workplace. Together, with our teams on the ground, we are taking the following precautions to support all of those who continue to work in essential roles across our platform:

  • Access to sites is limited to essential personnel only
  • Temperature checks are being implemented at all locations; employees showing symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to return home
  • Our employees are eligible for paid COVID-19 leave, based on established guidance
  • We are utilizing enhanced cleaning and sterilization practices to reduce the spread of the virus
  • We have expanded use of personal protective equipment to safeguard our workers
  • We have implemented social distancing boundaries, staggered shifts and split line-out or pre-start meetings wherever possible to maximize our social distancing approach
  • We offer routine communication to employees on worksite protocols, including notification if there has been a confirmed or suspected case at their site
  • We provide guidance and remind employees to incorporate sound safety measures both at work and when away as part of our Safety as a Way of Life commitment

Our primary focus is on the health and safety of our employees and the communities in which we operate. As community cases continue to rise, we'd naturally expect some of our employees to be among those cases. In past weeks, we've implemented site management plans and are glad to see team members who have recovered from the virus starting to return to work after self-isolation. We will continue taking strong precautions in an effort to manage the spread, including keeping our global teams apprised of evolving conditions.

Please know we will stay vigilant in this effort so others can focus their resources on manufacturing emergency supplies, caring for those who are ill, powering our growing virtual communication needs and caring for friends and family members.

Disclaimer

Peabody Energy Corporation published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 00:52:02 UTC
