PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION

(BTU)
  Report
Peabody : To Announce Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

07/31/2020 | 05:23pm EDT

ST. LOUIS, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will announce results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.  A conference call with management is scheduled for 10 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, August 5.

The call, replay and other investor data will be available at PeabodyEnergy.com. 

Participants may also access the call using the following phone numbers:

                U.S. and Canada             (888) 312-3049
                Australia                           1800 849 976
                United Kingdom             0808 238 9907                                   

For all other international participants, please contact Peabody Investor Relations at (314) 342-7900 prior to the call to receive your dial-in number. 

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is a leading coal producer, serving customers in more than 25 countries on six continents.  We provide essential products to fuel baseload electricity for emerging and developed countries and create the steel needed to build foundational infrastructure.  Our commitment to sustainability underpins our activities today and helps to shape our strategy for the future.  For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

Contact:
Julie Gates
314.342.7900

Peabody. (PRNewsFoto/Peabody Energy)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peabody-to-announce-results-for-the-quarter-ended-june-30-2020-301104157.html

SOURCE Peabody


© PRNewswire 2020
