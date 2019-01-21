Follow Up - Peak Subsidiary Signs Agreement to Service up to $1B in Bank Loans

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2019) - As a follow up to the news released earlier today, Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") would like to clarify that the agreement signed between its Asia Synergy Credit Solution ("ASCS") subsidiary and Wuxi Union SME Guarantee Co. Ltd. is for an initial period of two years, following which the agreement is expected to be renewed under similar terms and conditions. Furthermore, the 6% to 8% service fee received by ASCS represents an annual rate payable monthly on outstanding loans it services.

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of promising companies and assets in some of the fastest-growing tech sectors in China, including fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides a bridge for North American investors who wish to participate in the continued digitization of China's industrial sectors through the latest advancements in technology. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

