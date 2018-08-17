Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Peak Positioning Technologies Inc    PKK   CA70469M1086

PEAK POSITIONING TECHNOLOGIES INC (PKK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Peak Files 2018 Second Quarter Results Highlighted by Growth in Financial Services Revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 01:40am CEST

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2018) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced its financial results and operating highlights for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2018, which feature a noticeable increase in financial services revenue compared to the previous period prompted by the launch of a new subsidiary. All amounts expressed are in Canadian dollars.

"A little over a year ago, we made an adjustment to our business model which we believed would not only make the Company a more profitable one in the long run, but would also allow it to become profitable considerably sooner," said Johnson Joseph, President and CEO of Peak. "We went from trading low-profit-margin raw materials to putting more emphasis on financial services and our technology platforms. Our motivation has always been, and will continue to be, to deliver value to our shareholders, and to eventually do so in the form of a dividend payout. With that in mind, there are two things that I would like our shareholders to take away from the second quarter results reported today. The first is that we're clearly on the right path and are just a little closer to our dividend payout objective with the launch of ASFC during the quarter. And the second is that they can look forward to ASDS and the Cubeler platform getting us even closer to that object by the end of 2018."

Q2 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenues of $224,611
  • Total expenses of 1,125,287
  • Net loss of $967,734
  • 11,000,000 common shares issued as a result of surrender of debentures, removing $550,000 worth of debt from the Company balance sheet

Q2 Operating Highlights:

  • Official launch of financial services subsidiary Asia Synergy Financial Capital ("ASFC")
  • 1,694 loans worth a combined $20.1M extended by ASFC within first 30 days of operation
  • First quarterly profit reported by a Chinese subsidiary
  • Two new lenders adding $220M in annual lending capacity to Cubeler commercial lending platform after arrival of ASFC

The arrival of ASFC during the second quarter marked the Company's official entry into the Chinese financial services industry. Although ASFC was only active for half of the quarter, it quickly showed its potential as a long-term contributor of steady and predictable revenue to the Company. ASFC generated positive cash flow from operations and reported a small profit for the period.

Full details of the Company's second quarter 2018 financial results can be found in the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the three- month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, which are available at www.sedar.com.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of promising companies and assets in some of the fastest-growing tech sectors in China, including fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides a bridge for North American investors who wish to participate in the continued digitization of China's industrial sectors through the latest advancements in technology. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

Contact information:

Cathy Hume
CEO
CHF Capital Markets
Phone: 416-868-1079 ext.: 231
Email: cathy@chfir.com

Or

Johnson Joseph
President and CEO
Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.
Phone: 514-340-7775 ext.: 501
Email: investors@peakpositioning.com

Forward-Looking Statements / Information:

This news release may include certain forward-looking information, including statements relating to business and operating strategies, plans and prospects for revenue growth, using words including "anticipate", "believe", "could", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions, which are intended to identify a number of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information reflects current views with respect to current events and is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as may be required by applicable laws, rules and regulations. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating any forward-looking information.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEAK POSITIONING TECHNOLOG
01:40aPeak Files 2018 Second Quarter Results Highlighted by Growth in Financial Ser..
NE
01:37aPEAK POSITIONING TECHNOLOGIES : Files 2018 Second Quarter Results Highlighted by..
AQ
08/16PEAK POSITIONING TECHNOLOGIES : Subsidiary ASDS Integrates Alipay and WeChat Pay..
AQ
08/15Peak to Host Key Chinese Partners in Upcoming Montreal Event
NE
08/15PEAK POSITIONING TECHNOLOGIES : to Host Key Chinese Partners in Upcoming Montrea..
AQ
08/14PEAK POSITIONING TECHNOLOGIES : Subsidiary and WMFAO to Hold Event to Promote Cu..
AQ
08/13Peak Subsidiary ASDS Integrates Alipay and WeChat Pay to Cubeler Platform
NE
08/13PEAK POSITIONING TECHNOLOGIES : Subsidiary ASDS Integrates Alipay and WeChat Pay..
AQ
08/08Peak Subsidiary and WMFAO to Hold Event to Promote Cubeler Platform
NE
08/08PEAK POSITIONING TECHNOLOGIES : Subsidiary and WMFAO to Hold Event to Promote Cu..
AQ
More news
Chart PEAK POSITIONING TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Peak Positioning Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Johnson Joseph President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Charles-André Tessier Chairman
Jean Landreville Chief Financial Officer
Laval Bolduc Director
Mark E. Dumas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEAK POSITIONING TECHNOLOGIES INC-18.18%0
MICROSOFT CORPORATION25.86%840 130
ORACLE CORPORATION1.18%192 011
SAP6.26%140 501
ADOBE SYSTEMS46.11%125 378
INTUIT32.76%54 061
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.