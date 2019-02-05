Peak Posts Results of CEO Q&A Interview

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2019) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that it has posted the results of a recent interview with the Company's CEO in the Investor Relations section of its website at www.peakpositioning.com.

The interview includes questions submitted by the Company's shareholders. The topics mainly focused on Peak's newly created subsidiary ASCS and its recently announced agreement with the Wuxi Union SME Guarantee Company, as well as Peak's objectives for the near future.

The Company would like to thank all of those who submitted questions and hopes that the answers provided will be beneficial to all of its shareholders.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of promising companies and assets in some of the fastest-growing tech sectors in China, including fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides a bridge for North American investors who wish to participate in the continued digitization of China's industrial sectors through the latest advancements in technology.

