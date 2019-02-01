Log in
Peak Subsidiary ASCS Completes System Integration to Begin Servicing Bank Loans

02/01/2019 | 08:05am EST

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2019) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that its Asia Synergy Credit Solutions ("ASCS") subsidiary has completed the integration and compatibility tests of the loan origination and processing systems of the Wuxi Rural Commercial Bank ("WRCB") (http://www.wrcb.com.cn/) with the Cubeler commercial lending platform.

The news follows an earlier announcement this year that ASCS had entered into an agreement to service commercial loans on behalf of WRCB and guaranteed by Wuxi Union SME Guarantee Co. Ltd. for an aggregate amount of up to CAD$1B.

"It was very important for us to complete the system integration and testing with WRCB prior to the start of the Spring Festival holiday", commented Mr. Jiangang Qiu, CEO of ASCS. "This will allow us to proceed with our first transactions shortly after we return from the holiday break. We want to thank WRCB for their cooperation throughout the process and look forward to what we believe will be a long and prosperous relationship for both parties", concluded Mr. Qiu.

Update on CEO Q&A Interview

Peak also announced that the results of the Q&A interview with the Company's CEO will be published on Tuesday February 5, 2019. The Company would like to thank all of those who took the time to submit their questions related to the recent developments surrounding its operations.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of promising companies and assets in some of the fastest-growing tech sectors in China, including fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides a bridge for North American investors who wish to participate in the continued digitization of China's industrial sectors through the latest advancements in technology. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

For more information, please contact:

CHF Capital Markets
Cathy Hume, CEO
416-868-1079 ext.: 231
cathy@chfir.com

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.
Johnson Joseph, President and CEO
514-340-7775 ext.: 501
investors@peakpositioning.com

Twitter: @PeakPositioning
Facebook: @peakpositioning
LinkedIn: Peak Positioning

Forward-Looking Statements / Information:

This news release may include certain forward-looking information, including statements relating to business and operating strategies, plans and prospects for revenue growth, using words including "anticipate", "believe", "could", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions, which are intended to identify a number of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information reflects current views with respect to current events and is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as may be required by applicable laws, rules and regulations. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating any forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42594


© Newsfilecorp 2019
