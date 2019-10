Peak Resources : 2019 Annual Report to Shareholders

Chairman's Letter

Peter Meurer

9 October 2019

Dear Shareholder,

I am pleased to be writing to you at a time when recent global macro developments provide me with much confidence that Peak has the right business strategy for a resource which is strategically important for global growth. The importance of rare earths to modern manufacturing businesses could not have been better highlighted than through the ongoing trade tensions between China and the USA. Additionally China's indication that it may consider restricting exports of rare earths should be seen against the background of a quickly emerging supply and demand imbalance. As is now widely understood rare earths are critical inputs for all number of manufacturing industries and applications, western governments have woken up to the fact that China controls over 80% of the rare earth supply and downstream value add processing. These governments are now playing catch-up to secure independence of supply for these critical metals and products to safeguard their businesses continuity. Peak's strategy to become a supplier of fully separated rare earth products with its entire processing capability outside of China fits ideally with these new governmental strategies for securing rare earth supply independent of China.

More recently there appears to be positive developments in Tanzania. There is no doubt that the 2017 legislation changes have caused significant delays and uncertainty to all mining companies with projects ready to be developed in that country. In mid-September, in what I believe has positive implications for the mining industry in Tanzania, the shareholders of Acacia Mining (Acacia) approved the full takeover of the company by its majority shareholder Barrick Gold (Barrick). Barrick has been negotiating with the Tanzanian government since 2017 over a new set of fiscal terms and operating conditions for the three gold mines that Acacia operates in country, the terms under negotiation see a 50:50 share of the economic benefits and adjustments to terms in the 2017 legislation that have been an impediment to attracting project finance for the development of new mining projects. This news provides me with much encouragement that we will see some real progress over coming months and the long awaited receipt of the Special Mining Licence for the Ngualla Project.

I will leave it to Rocky to comment on this years work programs, the progress made and our vision for your Company for the future, however I do want to comment on two events post year end that I believe assist to help set us up for the journey ahead:

Firstly I was extremely pleased that we have been able to agree the restructuring of the ownership of the Project which will see Peak move to a 100% ownership interest. This fully aligns Appian and IFC with all other shareholders and will enable us to present an exciting and clear path for the Projects development to prospective development partners and institutional investors.