Peak Resources : AGM Notice of Meeting and Proxy

C O N T E N T S

Business of the Meeting (setting out the proposed Resolutions) 4 Explanatory Statement (explaining the proposed Resolutions) 5 Glossary 8 Proxy Form Annexed

I MP O R TA N T I N F O R M A TI O N

Time and place of Meeting

Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at 10:30am (WST) on 19 November 2019 at:

The Country Women's Association of WA

1176 Hay Street

WEST PERTH WA 6005

Your vote is important

The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

Voting eligibility

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 10.30am (WST) on 17 November 2019.

Voting in person

To vote in person, attend the Meeting at the time, date and place set out above.

Voting by proxy

To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form.

In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, Shareholders are advised that:

each Shareholder has a right to appoint a proxy;

the proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company; and

a Shareholder who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints 2 proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes.

Shareholders and their proxies should be aware that changes to the Corporations Act made in 2011 mean that: