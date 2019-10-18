Peak Resources : AGM Notice of Meeting and Proxy

This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.
Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary on +61 8 9200 5360.
Time and place of Meeting
Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at 10:30am (WST) on 19 November 2019 at:
The Country Women's Association of WA
1176 Hay Street
WEST PERTH WA 6005
Your vote is important
The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.
Voting eligibility
The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 10.30am (WST) on 17 November 2019.
Voting in person
To vote in person, attend the Meeting at the time, date and place set out above.
Voting by proxy
To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form.
In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, Shareholders are advised that:
each Shareholder has a right to appoint a proxy;
the proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company; and
a Shareholder who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints 2 proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes.
Shareholders and their proxies should be aware that changes to the Corporations Act made in 2011 mean that:
if proxy holders vote, they must cast all directed proxies as directed; and
any directed proxies which are not voted will automatically default to the Chair, who must vote the proxies as directed.
Further details on these changes are set out below.
Proxy vote if appointment specifies way to vote
Section 250BB(1) of the Corporations Act provides that an appointment of a proxy may specify the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution and, if it does:
the proxy need not vote on a show of hands, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (ie as directed); and
if the proxy has 2 or more appointments that specify different ways to vote on the resolution, the proxy must not vote on a show of hands; and
if the proxy is the chair of the meeting at which the resolution is voted on, the proxy must vote on a poll, and must vote that way (ie as directed); and
if the proxy is not the chair, the proxy need not vote on the poll, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (ie as directed).
Transfer of non-chair proxy to chair in certain circumstances
Section 250BC of the Corporations Act provides that, if:
an appointment of a proxy specifies the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution at a meeting of the Company's members; and
the appointed proxy is not the chair of the meeting; and
at the meeting, a poll is duly demanded on the resolution; and
either of the following applies:
the proxy is not recorded as attending the meeting; or
the proxy does not vote on the resolution,
the chair of the meeting is taken, before voting on the resolution closes, to have been appointed as the proxy for the purposes of voting on the resolution at the meeting.
B US I N E S S O F T HE M E E T I N G
AGENDA
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS
To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 together with the declaration of the Directors, the Directors' report, the Remuneration Report and the auditor's report.
RESOLUTION 1 - ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non-bindingresolution:
"That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report as contained in the Company's annual financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019."
Note: the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.
Voting Prohibition Statement:
A vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of either of the following persons:
a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or
a Closely Related Party of such a member.
However, a person (the voter) described above may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either:
the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or
the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy:
does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and
expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.
3. RESOLUTION 2- RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - JONATHAN MURRAY
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purpose of clauses 11.3 and 11.6 of the Constitution, ASX Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, Mr Jonathan Murray, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director."
Dated: 11 October 2019
By order of the Board
GRAEME SCOTT
COMPANY SECRETARY
E XP L A N A TO R Y S TA TE M E N T
This Explanatory Statement has been prepared to provide information which the Directors believe to be material to Shareholders in deciding whether or not to pass the Resolutions.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS
In accordance with the Constitution, the business of the Meeting will include receipt and consideration of the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 together with the declaration of the directors, the directors' report, the Remuneration Report and the auditor's report.
The Company will not provide a hard copy of the Company's annual financial report to Shareholders unless specifically requested to do so. The Company's annual financial report is available on its website at www.peakresources.com.au.
RESOLUTION 1 - ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT
General
The Corporations Act requires that at a listed company's annual general meeting, a resolution that the remuneration report be adopted must be put to the shareholders. However, such a resolution is advisory only and does not bind the company or the directors of the company.
The remuneration report sets out the company's remuneration arrangements for the directors and senior management of the company. The remuneration report is part of the directors' report contained in the annual financial report of the company for a financial year.
The chair of the meeting must allow a reasonable opportunity for its shareholders to ask questions about or make comments on the remuneration report at the annual general meeting.
Voting consequences
Under changes to the Corporations Act which came into effect on 1 July 2011, a company is required to put to its shareholders a resolution proposing the calling of another meeting of shareholders to consider the appointment of directors of the company (Spill Resolution) if, at consecutive annual general meetings, at least 25% of the votes cast on a remuneration report resolution are voted against adoption of the remuneration report and at the first of those annual general meetings a Spill Resolution was not put to vote. If required, the Spill Resolution must be put to vote at the second of those annual general meetings.
If more than 50% of votes cast are in favour of the Spill Resolution, the company must convene a shareholder meeting (Spill Meeting) within 90 days of the second annual general meeting.
All of the directors of the company who were in office when the directors' report
(as included in the company's annual financial report for the most recent financial year) was approved, other than the managing director of the company, will cease to hold office immediately before the end of the Spill Meeting but may stand for re-election at the Spill Meeting.
