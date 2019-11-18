Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Peak Resources Limited    PEK   AU000000PEK2

PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED

(PEK)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/18
0.046 AUD   +4.55%
09:05pPEAK RESOURCES : Annual General Meeting CEO Presentation
PU
09:05pPEAK RESOURCES : Annual General Meeting Chairman's Address
PU
11/12PEAK RESOURCES : Completes 100% ownership of Ngualla Project
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peak Resources : Annual General Meeting CEO Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 09:05pm EST

Peak and NdPr at the Heart of

the Electrification Revolution

1

AGM Presentation - Nov 2019

Disclaimer

The information in this document has been prepared as at November 2019. The document is for information purposes only and has been extracted entirely from documents or materials publicly filed with the Australian Stock Exchange and/or the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. This presentation is not an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase securities in the Company. The release, publication or distribution of this presentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this presentation is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward looking information under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. When used in this document, the words "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "will", "planned", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements include without limitation: statements regarding timing and amounts of capital expenditures and other assumptions; estimates of future reserves, resources, mineral production, optimization efforts and sales; estimates of mine life; estimates of future internal rates of return, mining costs, cash costs, mine site costs and other expenses; estimates of future capital expenditures and other cash needs, and expectations as to the funding thereof; statements and information as to the projected development of certain ore deposits, including estimates of exploration, development and production and other capital costs, and estimates of the timing of such exploration, development and production or decisions with respect to such exploration, development and production; estimates of reserves and resources, and statements and information regarding anticipated future exploration; the anticipated timing of events with respect to the Company's mine sites and statements and information regarding the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources. Such statements and information reflect the Company's views as at the date of this document and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Many factors, known and unknown could cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements and information. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the volatility of prices of gold and other metals; uncertainty of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates; uncertainty of future production, capital expenditures, and other costs; currency fluctuations; financing of additional capital requirements; cost of exploration and development programs; mining risks; community protests; risks associated with foreign operations; governmental and environmental regulation; the volatility of the Company's stock price; and risks associated with the Company's by-product metal derivative strategies. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward looking statements contained in this document, see the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019, as well as the Company's other filings with the Australian Securities Exchange. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements and information.

Compliance Statement

Information relating to Infrastructure, project execution, cost estimating, metallurgical test work, exploration results, Mineral Resource estimates and Ore Reserve estimates is extracted from the report entitled "Lower price deck delivers similar BFS results for Ngualla" created on the 12th of October 2017 and is available to view on http://www.peakresources.com.au/asx-announcements/. The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

2

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Peak Resources #1 choice among its peers - set to become one of the lowest cost producers of NdPr

  • Largest tons & highest grade undeveloped project world wide
  • Simple Geology and Mining
  • Straightforward design and materials of construction
  • Proven process, with decades of operational success
  • Final product separation outside of China
  • Low cost Capex and Opex compared to most developed and undeveloped rare earth projects

ASX:PEK

3

PROJECT OWNERSHIP CHANGE

The Ngualla Project ownership has become 100% Peak Resource Ltd.

  • Offers improved project value for potential strategic partners
  • Improves institutional investor acceptance for cornerstone investment
  • Simplifies project control and decision making

ASX:PEK

See ASX Announcement: "BFS positions Ngualla one of worlds lowest cost RE Projects" dated 12 April 2017 and ASX Announcement: "Process optimisation study boosts

4

Ngualla's operating margin" dated 28 August 2017

TANZANIA TIMELINE - CURRENT AND PROJECTED

  • August 2019 - Barrick announces a deal with the Tanzanian government has been reached
  • October 2019 - Tz government confirms deal has been reached with Barrick and that it will form template for industry
  • October 2019 - President's Delegation visits Ngualla Site to learn about the project. Very positive set of meetings at site and in Ngwalla village

PROJECTED

  • November 2019 - Follow-up meeting with the presidential delegation and the Cabinet general secretaries
  • December 2019 - Delegation to issue their findings and recommendations to President and Cabinet
  • SML Approval - Pending

5

5

Left to Right: Augustine Ollal, Ismail Diwani, Efraim Herman, Driver, Jeremiah Munuo, Terrence Ngole, Lucas Stanfield, Prof. Abdulkarim Mruma, Roy Gordon, Ismail Mangoti, Patrick Ochieng, Saidi Musa

6

6

OFFTAKE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

  • Multiple Networking Conferences, Chine, Europe and Malaysia
  • Direct Meetings with OEM, Motor Producers, Magnet Producers, and Trading Houses
  • Regions of Interest; -Japan
    • Europe
    • China
    • USA
  • Detailed Term Sheets Provided - 10
  • Currently back in Europe visiting numerous OEMS and Tier One Suppliers

7

7

PROJECT FINANCE DISCUSSIONS

  • Needing to find creative approaches to finance Tanzania piece. Likely looking at ECA or other support and pointed at >50% debt finance at both sites.
  • Active support for Africa and Tanzania; USA and UK
  • Active support for EV Supply chain; Japan, EU and UK.
  • Active support for critical material production (including rare earths) outside of China; US, UK, EU, Japan and Australia.
  • Peak's current focus is directed towards US, UK & Japanese governments for debt finance.
  • New Project Structure improves availability of institutional equity funding and probability of finding a Strategic Partner(s) to make equity investment at the project level.

8

8

TANZANIA

Ngualla rare earth project is one of the largest, highest grade & lowest cost NdPr rare earth projects globally

  • Direct Employment 200
  • Indirect Employment 1000
  • $200M Capex
  • $51M Opex
  • Beneficiated 32,000 MT Concentrate Annually (45-50% REO)

9

UNITED KINGDOM

Peak wants to become the 2nd fully integrated producer of NdPr Oxide outside of China with its own rare earth refinery in the United Kingdom

  • UK Refinery is a significant differentiator compared to Peak's peers.
  • Low Capex ($365M) and Opex
    ($40M/yr) due to mild operations conditions and 70% Ce rejection.
  • Annual Production (Phase 1);
    • 2,810 MT NdPr Oxide
    • 7,995MT La Carbonate
    • 3,475MT Ce Carbonate
    • 625MT SEG Carbonate
  • Teesside to become a rare earth separation hub. Look to other sources of supply to supplement Tanzanian concentrate.
  • Future Potential Operations to include 2X capacity, magnet recycle, heavy separation, metal conversion and magnet JV.

10

COMPELLING PROJECT

ECONOMICS

Peak Resources is projected to be one of the lowest OpEx and CapEx as a fully integrated producer among its Peers

  • Data room containing the Bankable
    Feasibility Study and Project Update available for review.
  • Assuring a unit operating cost of one kg NdPr oxide of US$ 32.24 (total OpEX of 91m divided only by the NdPr output)

US $32.24 is the breakeven point for positive cash flow only from the projected 2,810t p.a. NdPr sales; OCBRITDA = Operating cost before royalties, interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. *See ASX Announcement: "Lower price deck delivers similar BFS results for Ngualla" dated 12 October 2017

# See ASX Announcement: Process optimisation study boosts Ngualla's operating margin" dated 28 August 201711

BFS Price deck: NdPr Mixed Oxide 2N Min 75% Nd2O3 US $77.50/kg; Cerium* US$ 02.20/kg; Lanthanum* US $03.70/kg; SEG & Mixed Heavy*US $08.00/kg

DEMAND SECURED BY

LEGISLATION …

The supply demand balance of NdPr is set to be disrupted by the electrification of our society initiated by electric cars, buses and trucks becoming mainstream applications.

The new EU emission standards represent indirectly, an EV quota. As a

consequence the market anticipates that 50% of the total sales will need to be electrified by 2030.

Demand is projected to exceed current supply capacity by 2021, with increased

consumption of 2,000 MT NdPr every

EV leaders cost crossover 2021-2022

EV mainstream cost crossover 2023-

ICE game over 2029 - BEV cheaper than

2024

ICE

year till 2040.

12

SUPPLY VS DEMAND

Anticipated supply demand imbalance

Source: Peak Resources Limited and individual company and industry announcements

13

WHY PEAK RESOURCES

Peak Resources is set to become a leading rare earth operator outside of China

  • The right team
  • The right Asset
  • The right project ownership structure
  • The right market
  • The right Investment Proposition

ASX:PEK

See ASX Announcement: "BFS positions Ngualla one of worlds lowest cost RE Projects" dated 12 April 2017 and ASX Announcement: "Process optimisation study boosts

14

Ngualla's operating margin" dated 28 August 2017

Peak Resources Limited

Ground Floor,

5 Ord Street,

West Perth,

Western Australia 6005

PO Box 603, West Perth 6872.

ASX: PEK ACN 112 546 700

Contact details:

Telephone: +61 8 9200 5360 info@peakresources.com.au

Chief Executive Officer:

Rocky Smith

Company Secretary:

Graeme Scott

Non-Executive Chairman:

Peter Meurer

Non-Executive Directors:

John Jetter, Jonathan Murray, Tony Pearson

Disclaimer

Peak Resources Limited published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 02:04:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED
09:05pPEAK RESOURCES : Annual General Meeting CEO Presentation
PU
09:05pPEAK RESOURCES : Annual General Meeting Chairman's Address
PU
11/12PEAK RESOURCES : Completes 100% ownership of Ngualla Project
PU
11/04PEAK RESOURCES : Results of General Meeting
PU
10/30PEAK RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B
PU
10/18PEAK RESOURCES : AGM Notice of Meeting and Proxy
PU
10/17PEAK RESOURCES : 2019 Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
10/10PEAK RESOURCES : Interview with CEO Rocky Smith & Dig Deep the Mining Podcast
PU
09/30PEAK RESOURCES : Interview with CEO Rocky Smith & Dig Deep the Mining Podcast
PU
09/13PEAK RESOURCES : Annual Financial Report 30 June 2019
PU
More news
Chart PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Peak Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Rocky Smith Chief Executive Officer & COO-Development
Peter Meurer Non-Executive Chairman
Graeme Scott Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jonathan Heath Stuart Murray Non-Executive Director
Johann Baptist Jetter Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED69.23%39
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED124.55%21 029
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%8 783
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 493
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED208.87%5 855
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.10.95%5 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group