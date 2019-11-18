Peak Resources : Annual General Meeting Chairman's Address

ASX Announcement 19 November 2019

Annual General Meeting - Chairman's Address

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is my great pleasure to welcome you all to this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

We are in exciting times for the development of new environmentally friendly technologies and in particular the electric vehicle industry. Your Company has an opportunity to be at the very heart of this new industrial revolution.

Recent global macro developments provide me with much confidence that Peak has the right business strategy for the Ngualla Project, a resource which is strategically important for global growth. The importance of rare earths to modern manufacturing businesses could not have been better highlighted than through the ongoing trade tensions between China and the USA. Additionally China's indication that it may consider restricting exports of rare earths should be seen against the background of a quickly emerging supply and demand imbalance. As is now widely understood rare earths are critical inputs for all number of manufacturing industries and applications, western governments are alive to the fact that China controls over 80% of the rare earth supply and downstream value add processing. These governments are now playing catch-up to secure independence of supply for these critical metals and products to safeguard their businesses continuity. Peak's strategy to become a supplier of fully separated rare earth products with its entire processing capability outside of China fits ideally with these new governmental strategies for securing rare earth supply independent of China.

There are also positive developments in Tanzania. In mid-September, in what I believe has positive implications for the mining industry in Tanzania, the shareholders of Acacia Mining (Acacia) approved the full takeover of the company by its majority shareholder Barrick Gold (Barrick). Barrick has been negotiating with the Tanzanian government over a new set of fiscal terms and operating conditions for the three gold mines that Acacia operates in country, the negotiated terms see a 50:50 share of the economic benefits and adjustments to terms in the 2017 legislation that have been an impediment to attracting project finance for the development of new mining projects. This news provides me with much encouragement that we will see some real progress over coming months and the long awaited receipt of the Special Mining Licence for the Ngualla Project.

I will leave it to Rocky to comment on current activities, however I do want to comment on two recent events that I believe assist to help set us up for the journey ahead:

Firstly, I was extremely pleased that we have been able to complete the restructuring of the ownership of the Ngualla Project which sees Peak with a 100% ownership interest. This fully

