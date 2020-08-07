Peak Resources : Appendix 3Y x 3
08/07/2020 | 04:19am EDT
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED
ABN
72 112 546 700
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Jonathan Heath Stuart Murray
Date of last notice
15 June 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect Interests
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
(A) - Andrea Murray ATF the Murray Family
Fund No 2
(B) - Andrea and Jonathan Murray ATF JAM
Superfund
(C) Kulal Nominees Pty Ltd
Date of change
(C) and Direct - 7 August 2020
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held prior to change
Indirect Interests:
(A) 2,270,115 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
2,000,000 vested Options exercisable at $0.05
expiring 21 June 2021
3,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to
continuous service and the Company either (a)
entering into an agreement with a strategic
partner for the development of its Ngualla
Project; or (b) attracting $20 million worth of
funding for FEED (Front End Engineering and
Design) for the development of the Ngualla
Project, exercisable at $0.10 expiring 21 June
2022
5,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to
continuous service and the Company settling a
funding package for the development and
construction of the Ngualla Project, exercisable
at $0.15 expiring 21 June 2023
(B) 368,638 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
389,822
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$0.0342 Per Fully Paid Ordinary Share based on
2020. Total value of consideration $13,332
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
Indirect Interests:
(A) 2,270,115 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
2,000,000 vested Options exercisable at $0.05
expiring 21 June 2021
3,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to
continuous service and the Company either (a)
entering into an agreement with a strategic
partner for the development of its Ngualla
Project; or (b) attracting $20 million worth of
funding for FEED (Front End Engineering and
Design) for the development of the Ngualla
Project, exercisable at $0.10 expiring 21 June
2022
5,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to
continuous service and the Company settling a
funding package for the development and
construction of the Ngualla Project, exercisable
at $0.15 expiring 21 June 2023
(B) 368,638 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
(C) 191,013 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Direct Interest:
198,809 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Nature of change
Issue of Fully Paid Ordinary Shares issued in
settlement of deferred directors fees approved by
shareholders at a General Meeting of
Shareholders on 6 August 2020
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
n/a
Nature of interest
n/a
Name of registered holder
n/a
Date of change
n/a
No. and class of securities to which
n/a
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
n/a
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
n/a
Interest after change
n/a
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
n/a to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
n/a provided?
7 August 2020
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED
ABN
72 112 546 700
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Tony Masahiro Pearson
Date of last notice
13 November 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
Ciao! Punto Pty Limited ATF Ciao! Punto
Family Trust
Date of change
7 August 2020
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held prior to change
Indirect Interests:
2,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to
continuous service with the Company on 11
May 2020 exercisable at $0.05 expiring 21 June
2021
3,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to
continuous service and the Company either (a)
entering into an agreement with a strategic
partner for the development of its Ngualla
Project; or (b) attracting $20 million worth of
funding for FEED (Front End Engineering and
Design) for the development of the Ngualla
Project, exercisable at $0.10 expiring 21 June
2022
5,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to
continuous service and the Company settling a
funding package for the development and
construction of the Ngualla Project, exercisable
at $0.15 expiring 21 June 2023
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
245,583
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$0.0342 Per Fully Paid Ordinary Share based on
the 5 day VWAP up to and including 6 August
2020. Total value of consideration $8,399
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
Indirect Interests:
2,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to
continuous service with the Company on 11
May 2020 exercisable at $0.05 expiring 21 June
2021
3,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to
continuous service and the Company either (a)
entering into an agreement with a strategic
partner for the development of its Ngualla
Project; or (b) attracting $20 million worth of
funding for FEED (Front End Engineering and
Design) for the development of the Ngualla
Project, exercisable at $0.10 expiring 21 June
2022
5,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to
continuous service and the Company settling a
funding package for the development and
construction of the Ngualla Project, exercisable
at $0.15 expiring 21 June 2023
Direct Interests:
245,583 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Nature of change
Issue of Fully Paid Ordinary Shares issued in
settlement of deferred directors fees approved by
shareholders at a General Meeting of
Shareholders on 6 August 2020
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
n/a
Nature of interest
n/a
Name of registered holder
n/a
Date of change
n/a
No. and class of securities to which
n/a
interest related prior to change
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
n/a
Interest after change
n/a
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
n/a to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
n/a provided?
7 August 2020
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED
ABN
72 112 546 700
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Peter Meurer
Date of last notice
15 June 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Meurer Investments Pty Ltd
Date of change
7 August 2020
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held prior to change
10,000,000 vested Options exercisable at $0.05
expiring 21 June 2021
5,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to
continuous service and the Company either (a)
entering into an agreement with a strategic
partner for the development of its Ngualla
Project; or (b) attracting $20 million worth of
funding for FEED (Front End Engineering and
Design) for the development of the Ngualla
Project, exercisable at $0.10 expiring 21 June
2022
15,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to
continuous service and the Company settling a
funding package for the development and
construction of the Ngualla Project, exercisable
at $0.15 expiring 21 June 2023
1,250,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
487,365
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$0.0342 Per Fully Paid Ordinary Share based on
the 5 day VWAP up to and including 6 August
2020. Total value of consideration $16,668
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
10,000,000 vested Options exercisable at $0.05
expiring 21 June 2021
5,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to
continuous service and the Company either (a)
entering into an agreement with a strategic
partner for the development of its Ngualla
Project; or (b) attracting $20 million worth of
funding for FEED (Front End Engineering and
Design) for the development of the Ngualla
Project, exercisable at $0.10 expiring 21 June
2022
15,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to
continuous service and the Company settling a
funding package for the development and
construction of the Ngualla Project, exercisable
at $0.15 expiring 21 June 2023
1,737,365 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Nature of change
Issue of Fully Paid Ordinary Shares issued in
settlement of deferred directors fees approved by
shareholders at a General Meeting of
Shareholders on 6 August 2020
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
n/a
Nature of interest
n/a
Name of registered holder
n/a
Date of change
n/a
No. and class of securities to which
n/a
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
n/a
Interest disposed
n/a
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
n/a
Interest after change
n/a
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
n/a
to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
n/a
provided?
7 August 2020
