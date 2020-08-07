Peak Resources : Appendix 3Y x 3 0 08/07/2020 | 04:19am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED ABN 72 112 546 700 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Jonathan Heath Stuart Murray Date of last notice 15 June 2020 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Indirect Interests Direct Nature of indirect interest (A) - Andrea Murray ATF the Murray Family (including registered holder) Fund No 2 Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant (B) - Andrea and Jonathan Murray ATF JAM interest. Superfund (C) Kulal Nominees Pty Ltd Date of change (C) and Direct - 7 August 2020 See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice No. of securities held prior to change Indirect Interests: (A) 2,270,115 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 2,000,000 vested Options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 21 June 2021 3,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to continuous service and the Company either (a) entering into an agreement with a strategic partner for the development of its Ngualla Project; or (b) attracting $20 million worth of funding for FEED (Front End Engineering and Design) for the development of the Ngualla Project, exercisable at $0.10 expiring 21 June 2022 5,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to continuous service and the Company settling a funding package for the development and construction of the Ngualla Project, exercisable at $0.15 expiring 21 June 2023 (B) 368,638 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Class Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Number acquired 389,822 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $0.0342 Per Fully Paid Ordinary Share based on Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated the 5 day VWAP up to and including 6 August valuation 2020. Total value of consideration $13,332 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice No. of securities held after change Indirect Interests: (A) 2,270,115 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 2,000,000 vested Options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 21 June 2021 3,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to continuous service and the Company either (a) entering into an agreement with a strategic partner for the development of its Ngualla Project; or (b) attracting $20 million worth of funding for FEED (Front End Engineering and Design) for the development of the Ngualla Project, exercisable at $0.10 expiring 21 June 2022 5,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to continuous service and the Company settling a funding package for the development and construction of the Ngualla Project, exercisable at $0.15 expiring 21 June 2023 (B) 368,638 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (C) 191,013 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Direct Interest: 198,809 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Nature of change Issue of Fully Paid Ordinary Shares issued in Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, settlement of deferred directors fees approved by issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in shareholders at a General Meeting of buy-back Shareholders on 6 August 2020 Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract n/a Nature of interest n/a Name of registered holder n/a (if issued securities) Date of change n/a No. and class of securities to which n/a interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired n/a See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Interest disposed n/a Value/Considerationn/a Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change n/a Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade n/a to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this n/a provided? 7 August 2020 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 4 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED ABN 72 112 546 700 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Tony Masahiro Pearson Date of last notice 13 November 2019 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest Ciao! Punto Pty Limited ATF Ciao! Punto (including registered holder) Family Trust Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 7 August 2020 See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice No. of securities held prior to change Indirect Interests: 2,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to continuous service with the Company on 11 May 2020 exercisable at $0.05 expiring 21 June 2021 3,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to continuous service and the Company either (a) entering into an agreement with a strategic partner for the development of its Ngualla Project; or (b) attracting $20 million worth of funding for FEED (Front End Engineering and Design) for the development of the Ngualla Project, exercisable at $0.10 expiring 21 June 2022 5,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to continuous service and the Company settling a funding package for the development and construction of the Ngualla Project, exercisable at $0.15 expiring 21 June 2023 Class Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Number acquired 245,583 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $0.0342 Per Fully Paid Ordinary Share based on Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated the 5 day VWAP up to and including 6 August valuation 2020. Total value of consideration $8,399 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice No. of securities held after change Indirect Interests: 2,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to continuous service with the Company on 11 May 2020 exercisable at $0.05 expiring 21 June 2021 3,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to continuous service and the Company either (a) entering into an agreement with a strategic partner for the development of its Ngualla Project; or (b) attracting $20 million worth of funding for FEED (Front End Engineering and Design) for the development of the Ngualla Project, exercisable at $0.10 expiring 21 June 2022 5,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to continuous service and the Company settling a funding package for the development and construction of the Ngualla Project, exercisable at $0.15 expiring 21 June 2023 Direct Interests: 245,583 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Nature of change Issue of Fully Paid Ordinary Shares issued in Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, settlement of deferred directors fees approved by issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in shareholders at a General Meeting of buy-back Shareholders on 6 August 2020 Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract n/a Nature of interest n/a Name of registered holder n/a (if issued securities) Date of change n/a No. and class of securities to which n/a interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired n/a See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Interest disposed n/a Value/Considerationn/a Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change n/a Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade n/a to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this n/a provided? 7 August 2020 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 4 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED ABN 72 112 546 700 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Peter Meurer Date of last notice 15 June 2020 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Meurer Investments Pty Ltd (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 7 August 2020 See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice No. of securities held prior to change 10,000,000 vested Options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 21 June 2021 5,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to continuous service and the Company either (a) entering into an agreement with a strategic partner for the development of its Ngualla Project; or (b) attracting $20 million worth of funding for FEED (Front End Engineering and Design) for the development of the Ngualla Project, exercisable at $0.10 expiring 21 June 2022 15,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to continuous service and the Company settling a funding package for the development and construction of the Ngualla Project, exercisable at $0.15 expiring 21 June 2023 1,250,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Class Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Number acquired 487,365 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $0.0342 Per Fully Paid Ordinary Share based on Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated the 5 day VWAP up to and including 6 August valuation 2020. Total value of consideration $16,668 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice No. of securities held after change 10,000,000 vested Options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 21 June 2021 5,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to continuous service and the Company either (a) entering into an agreement with a strategic partner for the development of its Ngualla Project; or (b) attracting $20 million worth of funding for FEED (Front End Engineering and Design) for the development of the Ngualla Project, exercisable at $0.10 expiring 21 June 2022 15,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to continuous service and the Company settling a funding package for the development and construction of the Ngualla Project, exercisable at $0.15 expiring 21 June 2023 1,737,365 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Nature of change Issue of Fully Paid Ordinary Shares issued in Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, settlement of deferred directors fees approved by issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in shareholders at a General Meeting of buy-back Shareholders on 6 August 2020 Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract n/a Nature of interest n/a Name of registered holder n/a (if issued securities) Date of change n/a No. and class of securities to which n/a interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired n/a Interest disposed n/a See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Value/Consideration n/a Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change n/a Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade n/a to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this n/a provided? 7 August 2020 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 