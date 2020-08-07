Log in
PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED    PEK   AU000000PEK2

PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED

(PEK)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/06
0.035 AUD   -2.78%
04:19aPEAK RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y x 3
PU
08/06PEAK RESOURCES : Proposed issue of Securities - PEK
PU
08/06PEAK RESOURCES : Results of General Meeting 6 August 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peak Resources : Appendix 3Y x 3

08/07/2020 | 04:19am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

72 112 546 700

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Jonathan Heath Stuart Murray

Date of last notice

15 June 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect Interests

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(A) - Andrea Murray ATF the Murray Family

(including registered holder)

Fund No 2

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

(B) - Andrea and Jonathan Murray ATF JAM

interest.

Superfund

(C) Kulal Nominees Pty Ltd

Date of change

(C) and Direct - 7 August 2020

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect Interests:

(A) 2,270,115 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

2,000,000 vested Options exercisable at $0.05

expiring 21 June 2021

3,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to

continuous service and the Company either (a)

entering into an agreement with a strategic

partner for the development of its Ngualla

Project; or (b) attracting $20 million worth of

funding for FEED (Front End Engineering and

Design) for the development of the Ngualla

Project, exercisable at $0.10 expiring 21 June

2022

5,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to

continuous service and the Company settling a

funding package for the development and

construction of the Ngualla Project, exercisable

at $0.15 expiring 21 June 2023

(B) 368,638 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

389,822

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$0.0342 Per Fully Paid Ordinary Share based on

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

the 5 day VWAP up to and including 6 August

valuation

2020. Total value of consideration $13,332

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Indirect Interests:

(A) 2,270,115 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

2,000,000 vested Options exercisable at $0.05

expiring 21 June 2021

3,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to

continuous service and the Company either (a)

entering into an agreement with a strategic

partner for the development of its Ngualla

Project; or (b) attracting $20 million worth of

funding for FEED (Front End Engineering and

Design) for the development of the Ngualla

Project, exercisable at $0.10 expiring 21 June

2022

5,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to

continuous service and the Company settling a

funding package for the development and

construction of the Ngualla Project, exercisable

at $0.15 expiring 21 June 2023

(B) 368,638 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(C) 191,013 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Direct Interest:

198,809 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Issue of Fully Paid Ordinary Shares issued in

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

settlement of deferred directors fees approved by

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

shareholders at a General Meeting of

buy-back

Shareholders on 6 August 2020

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

n/a

Nature of interest

n/a

Name of registered holder

n/a

(if issued securities)

Date of change

n/a

No. and class of securities to which

n/a

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

n/a

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest disposed

n/a

Value/Considerationn/a

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

n/a

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade n/a to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this n/a provided?

7 August 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

72 112 546 700

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Tony Masahiro Pearson

Date of last notice

13 November 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

Ciao! Punto Pty Limited ATF Ciao! Punto

(including registered holder)

Family Trust

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

7 August 2020

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect Interests:

2,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to

continuous service with the Company on 11

May 2020 exercisable at $0.05 expiring 21 June

2021

3,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to

continuous service and the Company either (a)

entering into an agreement with a strategic

partner for the development of its Ngualla

Project; or (b) attracting $20 million worth of

funding for FEED (Front End Engineering and

Design) for the development of the Ngualla

Project, exercisable at $0.10 expiring 21 June

2022

5,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to

continuous service and the Company settling a

funding package for the development and

construction of the Ngualla Project, exercisable

at $0.15 expiring 21 June 2023

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

245,583

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$0.0342 Per Fully Paid Ordinary Share based on

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

the 5 day VWAP up to and including 6 August

valuation

2020. Total value of consideration $8,399

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Indirect Interests:

2,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to

continuous service with the Company on 11

May 2020 exercisable at $0.05 expiring 21 June

2021

3,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to

continuous service and the Company either (a)

entering into an agreement with a strategic

partner for the development of its Ngualla

Project; or (b) attracting $20 million worth of

funding for FEED (Front End Engineering and

Design) for the development of the Ngualla

Project, exercisable at $0.10 expiring 21 June

2022

5,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to

continuous service and the Company settling a

funding package for the development and

construction of the Ngualla Project, exercisable

at $0.15 expiring 21 June 2023

Direct Interests:

245,583 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Issue of Fully Paid Ordinary Shares issued in

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

settlement of deferred directors fees approved by

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

shareholders at a General Meeting of

buy-back

Shareholders on 6 August 2020

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

n/a

Nature of interest

n/a

Name of registered holder

n/a

(if issued securities)

Date of change

n/a

No. and class of securities to which

n/a

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

n/a

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest disposed

n/a

Value/Considerationn/a

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

n/a

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade n/a to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this n/a provided?

7 August 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

72 112 546 700

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peter Meurer

Date of last notice

15 June 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Meurer Investments Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

7 August 2020

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

10,000,000 vested Options exercisable at $0.05

expiring 21 June 2021

5,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to

continuous service and the Company either (a)

entering into an agreement with a strategic

partner for the development of its Ngualla

Project; or (b) attracting $20 million worth of

funding for FEED (Front End Engineering and

Design) for the development of the Ngualla

Project, exercisable at $0.10 expiring 21 June

2022

15,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to

continuous service and the Company settling a

funding package for the development and

construction of the Ngualla Project, exercisable

at $0.15 expiring 21 June 2023

1,250,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

487,365

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$0.0342 Per Fully Paid Ordinary Share based on

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

the 5 day VWAP up to and including 6 August

valuation

2020. Total value of consideration $16,668

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

10,000,000 vested Options exercisable at $0.05

expiring 21 June 2021

5,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to

continuous service and the Company either (a)

entering into an agreement with a strategic

partner for the development of its Ngualla

Project; or (b) attracting $20 million worth of

funding for FEED (Front End Engineering and

Design) for the development of the Ngualla

Project, exercisable at $0.10 expiring 21 June

2022

15,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to

continuous service and the Company settling a

funding package for the development and

construction of the Ngualla Project, exercisable

at $0.15 expiring 21 June 2023

1,737,365 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Issue of Fully Paid Ordinary Shares issued in

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

settlement of deferred directors fees approved by

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

shareholders at a General Meeting of

buy-back

Shareholders on 6 August 2020

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

n/a

Nature of interest

n/a

Name of registered holder

n/a

(if issued securities)

Date of change

n/a

No. and class of securities to which

n/a

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

n/a

Interest disposed

n/a

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

n/a

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

n/a

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

n/a

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

n/a

provided?

7 August 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Peak Resources Limited published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 08:18:15 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -4,60 M -3,31 M -3,31 M
Net Debt 2019 4,72 M 3,40 M 3,40 M
P/E ratio 2019 -8,35x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 49,3 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Peak Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Rocky Smith Chief Executive Officer & COO-Development
Peter Meurer Non-Executive Chairman
Graeme Scott Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jonathan Heath Stuart Murray Non-Executive Director
Tony Pearson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED-10.26%36
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED2.62%20 064
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.65.99%8 058
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED46.61%8 022
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED13.25%7 248
ALROSA-16.91%6 877
