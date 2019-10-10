Log in
Peak Resources : Interview with CEO Rocky Smith & Dig Deep the Mining Podcast

10/10/2019 | 12:41am EDT

ASX Announcement 10 October 2019

Interview with CEO Rocky Smith & Dig Deep the Mining Podcast

Peak Resources Limited (Peak or the Company; ASX Code: PEK) is pleased to provide the opportunity to listen to an audio podcast with Peak's CEO, Rocky Smith and Dig Deep - The Mining Podcast, providing an update on Peak and the current Rare Earth market dynamics.

To listen, please visit the link on the Company's website:

https://www.peakresources.com.au - Trade Wars And Rare Earth - with Rocky Smith

For and on behalf of Peak Resources Limited.

Graeme Scott

Company Secretary

Peak Resources Limited Ground Floor, 5 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005. PO Box 603, West Perth 6872.

ASX: PEK ACN: 112 546 700

Telephone: +61 8 9200 5360 info@peakresources.com.au www.peakresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Peak Resources Limited published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 04:40:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Rocky Smith Chief Executive Officer & COO-Development
Peter Meurer Non-Executive Chairman
Graeme Scott Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jonathan Heath Stuart Murray Non-Executive Director
Johann Baptist Jetter Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED34.62%22
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED103.55%18 201
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%7 928
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 395
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.24.63%5 559
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED192.96%5 302
