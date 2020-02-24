Peak Resources : Interview with CEO Rocky Smith at 121 Mining Conference

ASX Announcement 25 February 2020

Interview with CEO Rocky Smith at 121 Mining Conference

Peak Resources Limited (Peak or the Company; ASX Code: PEK) is pleased to provide the opportunity to view an interview with Peak's CEO, Rocky Smith at the 121 Mining Investment Cape Town conference held earlier in February.

To view, please visit the link on the Company's website:

https://www.peakresources.com.au/media-resources/

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

Graeme Scott

Company Secretary

