Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Peak Resources Limited    PEK   AU000000PEK2

PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED

(PEK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peak Resources : Interview with CEO Rocky Smith at 121 Mining Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 11:19pm EST

ASX Announcement 25 February 2020

Interview with CEO Rocky Smith at 121 Mining Conference

Peak Resources Limited (Peak or the Company; ASX Code: PEK) is pleased to provide the opportunity to view an interview with Peak's CEO, Rocky Smith at the 121 Mining Investment Cape Town conference held earlier in February.

To view, please visit the link on the Company's website:

https://www.peakresources.com.au/media-resources/

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

Graeme Scott

Company Secretary

Peak Resources Limited Ground Floor, 5 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005. PO Box 603, West Perth 6872.

ASX: PEK ACN: 112 546 700 Telephone: +61 8 9200 5360 info@peakresources.com.au www.peakresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Peak Resources Limited published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 04:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED
02/24PEAK RESOURCES : Interview with CEO Rocky Smith at 121 Mining Conference
PU
02/04PEAK RESOURCES : Response to ASX Aware Query
PU
01/31PEAK RESOURCES : Ngualla Mining Licence application Tanzanian Media Coverage
PU
01/30PEAK RESOURCES : Pause in Trade
PU
01/29PEAK RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - Cape Town conferences
PU
01/27PEAK RESOURCES : December Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B
PU
01/17PEAK RESOURCES : Appendix 3X
PU
01/17PEAK RESOURCES : Appendix 3Z
PU
01/14PEAK RESOURCES : Robert Sennitt appointed Non-Executive Director
PU
2019PEAK RESOURCES : Appendix 3B
PU
More news
Chart PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Peak Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Rocky Smith Chief Executive Officer & COO-Development
Peter Meurer Non-Executive Chairman
Graeme Scott Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jonathan Heath Stuart Murray Non-Executive Director
Tony Pearson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED2.56%35
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED3.37%24 305
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%9 370
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.16%8 565
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 435
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.8.42%5 290
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group