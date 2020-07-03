Peak Resources : Notice of General Meeting and Proxy 0 07/03/2020 | 01:39am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED ACN 112 546 700 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at: TIME: 10:30am (WST) DATE: Thursday, 6 August 2020 PLACE: Country Women's Association of WA 1176 Hay Street WEST PERTH WA 6005 The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important. This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting. The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 5:00pm (WST) on Tuesday, 4 August 2020. BUSINESS OF THE MEETING AGENDA 1. RESOLUTION 1 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF SHARES AND OPTIONS - LISTING RULE 7.4 To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 100,000,000 Shares and 50,000,000 Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or is a counterparty to the agreement being approved or an associate of that person or those persons. However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of the Resolution by: (a) a person as a proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way; or (b) the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or (c) a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met: (i)the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and (ii) the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.

2. RESOLUTION 2 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF BROKER OPTIONS - LISTING RULE 7.4 To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 38,000,000 Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or is a counterparty to the agreement being approved (namely 708 Capital Pty Ltd) or an associate of that person or those persons. However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of the Resolution by: (a) a person as a proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way; or

(b) the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or

(c) a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met: (i)the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and (ii)the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way. 3. RESOLUTION 3 - ISSUE OF SHARES FOR DEFERRED FEES TO DIRECTOR - PETER MEURER To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of section 195(4) and section 208 of the Corporations Act, Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue that number of Shares which, when multiplied by the 5-day VWAP of Shares immediately prior to the issue date, is equal to $16,668 to Peter Meurer (or their nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

4. RESOLUTION 4 - ISSUE OF SHARES FOR DEFERRED FEES TO DIRECTOR - JONATHAN MURRAY To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of section 195(4) and section 208 of the Corporations Act, Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue that number of Shares which, when multiplied by the 5-day VWAP of Shares immediately prior to the issue date, is equal to $13,332 to Jonathan Murray (or their nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

5. RESOLUTION 5 - ISSUE OF SHARES FOR DEFERRED FEES TO DIRECTOR - TONY PEARSON To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of section 195(4) and section 208 of the Corporations Act, Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue that number of Shares which, when multiplied by the 5-day VWAP of Shares immediately prior to the issue date, is equal to $8,399 Shares to Tony Pearson (or their nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

6. RESOLUTION 6 - ISSUE OF SHARES FOR DEFERRED FEES TO DIRECTOR - ROBERT SENNITT To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of section 195(4) and section 208 of the Corporations Act, Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue that number of Shares which, when multiplied by the 5-day VWAP of Shares immediately prior to the issue date, is equal to $13,332 to Robert Sennitt (or their nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Resolutions 3, 4, 5 & 6: Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolutions 3, 4, 5 and 6 by or on behalf of the Excluded Party for the applicable Resolution (identified below) (or theirnominee) and any other person who will obtain a material benefit as a result of the issue of the securities (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person or those persons. However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of the Resolution by: (a) a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way; or

(b) the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or

(c) a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met: (i)the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and (ii) the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way. In respect of Resolutions 3, 4, 5 & 6, "Excluded Party" means: (a) in respect of Resolution 3, Peter Meurer;

(b) in respect of Resolution 4, Jonathan Murray;

(c) in respect of Resolution 5, Tony Pearson; and

(d) in respect of Resolution 6, Robert Sennitt. Resolutions 3, 4, 5 & 6: Voting Prohibition Statement: In accordance with section 224 of the Corporations Act, a vote on Resolutions 3, 4, 5 & 6 must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of a related party of the Company to whom the applicable Resolution would permit a financial benefit to be given, or an associate of such a related party. However, the above prohibition does not apply if the vote is cast by a person as proxy appointed by writing that specifies how the proxy is to vote on the Resolution and it is not cast on behalf of the Excluded Party for that Resolution. In accordance with section 250BD of the Corporations Act, a person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on the applicable Resolution if: (a) the proxy is either: (i)a member of the Key Management Personnel; or (b) (ii) a Closely Related Party of such a member; and the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on the Resolution. Provided the Chair is not an Excluded Party for that Resolution, the above prohibition does not apply if: (a) the proxy is the Chair; and

(b) the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though the Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. 7. RESOLUTION 7 - APPROVAL TO ISSUE SHARES FOR DEFERRED REMUNERATION TO EMPLOYEES To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue to issue that number of Shares which, when multiplied by the 5-day VWAP of Shares immediately prior to the issue date, is equal to $99,222 to certain Key Management Personnel on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder ofordinary securities in the Company) (namely Key Management Personnel; Rocky Smith, Graeme Scott, Michael Prassas and Lucas Stanfield or an associate of that person (or those persons). However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of the Resolution by: (a) a person as a proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way; or

(b) the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or

(c) a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met: (i)the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and (ii) the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way. 8. RESOLUTION 8 - REPLACEMENT OF CONSTITUTION To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution: "That, for the purposes of section 136(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to repeal its existing Constitution and adopt a new constitution in its place in the form as signed by the chairman of the Meeting for identification purposes." Dated: 29 June 2020 By order of the Board Peter Meurer Chairman Attachments Original document

