Peak Resources : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B September 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: Peak Resources Limited ("Peak" or the "Company) continues to progress the development of its 75% owned Ngualla rare earth project ("Project") with the following events occurring during the Quarter: Transaction agreed for Peak to move to 100% ownership of the Ngualla Project

A$4.795m share placement completed and Appian loan fully repaid

Tanzanian Cabinet's SML approval process underway

US government focus continues to be directed towards security of rare earths supply Developing the Ngualla Project into an ethically sustainable

long term

high quality supplier of choice to the global high technology rare earth market Peak set to move to 100% ownership of Ngualla Project Peak was pleased to announce on 29 July 2019 and 30 August 2019 respectively that it has entered into conditional agreements to move to 100% ownership of the Ngualla Rare Earth Project. Peak has executed Binding Heads of Agreement (Appian BHoA and IFC BHoA) with Appian Pinnacle Hold Co Limited (Appian) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) to roll up their ownership interests in Mauritian registered company, Peak African Minerals (PAM) into Peak. PAM is the parent company of Tanzanian registered PR NG Minerals Limited which is the holder of the Project's Exploration Licences and Special Mining Licence application. The Company believes the proposed simpliﬁcation of the PAM ownership structure and streamlining of the governance procedures will ensure that the interests of all shareholders will be aligned towards the development of the Project. The proposed simpliﬁed structure is intended to facilitate the introduction of additional institutional investors in Peak and development partners to the Project. Under the terms of the Appian BHoA and the IFC BHoA, Appian and IFC will receive the following: Appian to receive 327,490,452 new fully paid ordinary shares in Peak (Peak Shares) in exchange for its entire (20%) ownership interests in PAM.

IFC to receive up to 64,268,651 Peak Shares in exchange for its entire (post dilution 3.85%) ownership interests in PAM. With the exception of the receipt of Peak shareholders' approval for the transaction all other conditions for completion of the transaction (other than conditions to be satisﬁed on completion) have been satisﬁed. A General Meeting of Shareholders is to be held on 4 November 2019 to approve the transaction and other items, with completion expected to take place 5 business days thereafter. ASX: PEK ACN: 112 546 700 Telephone: +61 8 9200 5360 info@peakresources.com.au www.peakresources.com.au ENABLING LOW CARBON TECHNOLOGIES Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B September 2019 Peak ownership - current and post Transaction: Current Proforma No of Ownership Ownership No of Shares Ownership Ownership Shares % Peak % Project % Peak % Project Peak Shares Outstanding 919,144,249 100.00% 75.00% Peak Shares Outstanding 1,310,903,353 100.00% 100.00% Appian 112,351,377 12.22% 9.17% Appian 439,841,829 33.55% 33.55% IFC 31,846,257 3.46% 2.60% IFC 96,114,908 7.33% 7.33% Other Shareholders 774,946,615 84.31% 63.23% Other Shareholders 774,946,615 59.12% 59.12% A$4.795m share placement completed and Appian Loan fully repaid Following the initial announcement of the Project ownership restructuring transaction above, the Company was pleased, on 8 August 2019, to complete a placement of 119,888,380 new fully paid ordinary shares to sophisticated, professional and other exempt investors. The placement was undertaken at $0.04 per share raising gross funds, before fees, of $4.795m. Through participation in the placement Peak welcomed a number of new institutional investors to its share register. Part of the proceeds from the placement were used to repay in full the balance of the outstanding loan due to Appian (repaid US$1.314m on 10 September 2019). The balance of the funds are to be applied towards Teesside and Ngualla Project ﬁnal permitting and development costs, marketing and negotiating offtake and project ﬁnancing and general operating expenses. Special Mining Licence Application Status - Tanzania The Company continues to have open dialog with the Government on the granting of the Special Mining Licence (SML). The Licence remains pending Cabinet sign-oﬀ after the application was recommended for approval by the Mining Commission in October 2018. Cabinet Approval Process Underway Following the end of the Quarter the Company hosted a governmental site visit as part of the Cabinet approval process for the Project SML. The special delegation of government experts and oﬃcials spent 4 days at the Ngualla site visiting the licence area, exploration camp and meeting with the local community. The visit was an opportunity for the Company to highlight the positive impact the Project will have, not only on the local community but to Tanzania as a whole. The mine when operational will be the largest employer in the area and will contribute a considerable amount to the nations mining related gross domestic product and government revenues. The initial capital investment will also include a substantial upgrade to the access of the Ngualla area which will open up a large parcel of agricultural land to both domestic and international markets. The meeting with the local community followed a tour of some of the many community projects including school buildings, teacher's accommodation and medical facilities that the Company has undertaken since it started exploration in the area. The appreciation for the community projects and the desire to see the Project commence was evidenced by the unanimous support expressed by the local community to the delegation. The visit is a positive move forward towards the issuing of the SML with the delegation left satisﬁed that their queries had been answered in an open and transparent manner. 2 ENABLING LOW CARBON TECHNOLOGIES Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B September 2019 The Mining Licence is the ﬁnal regulatory requirement for the Ngualla Project, with the associated Teesside Reﬁnery already fully permitted and land secured under option. Once granted the Ngualla Project will be the only rare earth development project that has a JORC Compliant Ore Reserve, completed deﬁnitive feasibility study and fully piloted process from ore to separated oxides that is fully permitted and ready to construct. Agreement between Barrick and the Tanzanian Government The move to gaining Cabinet approval for the SML has occurred during a time when there has been a number of recent positive developments in the Tanzanian mining sector. Not least of these is the agreement reached between Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) and the Government of Tanzania concluding a long term dispute that has had a large impact on the entire mining industry in the country. The agreement as published by Barrick includes a number of positive moves by the government that clariﬁes key areas in the 2017 legislation that were uncertain and is expected to facilitate easier access to international ﬁnancing for Tanzanian mining projects. The key areas of the agreement from Peak's perspective include; The government of Tanzania will take no more than 50% of the economic beneﬁts from the mine, which includes all free carried interest dividends, taxes, royalties, government fees and other ﬁscal levies.

Dispute resolution will include access to UNCITRAL International Arbitration

The company will be allowed to open and maintain bank accounts outside of Tanzania Professor Palamagamba Kabudi Foreign Aﬀairs and East African Cooperation Minister and head of the government's team in the Barrick negotiations has commented that the agreement should be seen as an example to other mining ventures who are investing in Tanzania. Tanzanian Operations The Project site remained open during the Quarter in order to maintain a presence in the area and to also facilitate investor, governmental and offtake partner visits to the deposit. Due to the protracted application process of the SML the Company will not undertake any major Community Programmes this season. The staﬀ on site continue to map the Fluorspar occurrence as well as undertake soil sampling on the altered transition zone between the carbonatite intrusion and the fenite rim. The total area of the two Prospecting Licences and the SML application area is over 50 square kilometres and large areas remain largely unexplored. As previously reported, in addition to rare earths and Fluorspar there is potential for further evaluation of Niobium, Barite and Phosphate mineralisation which was previously identiﬁed. 3 ENABLING LOW CARBON TECHNOLOGIES Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B September 2019 UK Teesside Reﬁnery Post Quarter end Peak's CEO visited the site and met with various stakeholder groups and potential suppliers of chemical reagents. The local Teesside community remain extremely supportive of Peak's development plans. The Company has a further two years on its option, over a 19 hectare parcel of land located in the Wilton International Site. Planning permissions for the reﬁnery and environmental licences for operation of the facility are all in place. Potential exists for Peak to create a go to rare earth processing hub at Teesside: Site fully permitted for construction and operation

250 year land option with room for expansion

Excellent infrastructure and location to market

Sustainable options for waste management and disposal

Readily available low cost reagents Teesside reﬁnery site and surrounding area and facilities

