Peak Resources : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
September 2019
Marketing and Offtake Updates
During the Quarter the Company successfully launched its multi-lingual company website. This is an integral part of the overall marketing and sales strategy. We believe accessibility and transparency are two core pillars for establishing a successful partnership with our industry stakeholders in the global rare earth industry. This launch underpins our commitment to our potential customers and partners.
The website is available in English, Swahili, Japanese and Chinese. Our Bankable Feasibility Study and latest Project Update, and the latest Company presentations are now available for download in English, Japanese and Chinese. In addition, the corporate, market and site videos for our Australia, Tanzania and the United Kingdom operations are available with Japanese, Chinese and English subtitles.
An extensive marketing and customer engagement trip is planned for the December 2019 quarter through Europe and Asia to progress existing and new discussion aimed at securing binding offtake agreements, which will set the foundations for ﬁnance enabling Peak to become the second outside of China fully integrated Rare earth oxide and metal supplier.
Market Update
Governmental and media focus on Rare Earths
The continuing trade tensions between the United States and China has been a catalyst for discussions between the Australian and US Government over how they can collaborate in securing the supply of critical raw materials. As widely reported in the global media recently, a number of meetings have been held between the respective governments and their delegations.
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said in a meeting held on Thursday, 26 September 2019 at the United Nations General Assembly. "We want to ensure that these important mineral commodities remain free from international coercion and control".
The Industry awaits with interest the publication of the US-Australia Critical Minerals Action Plan that aims to improve the security and supply of rare earths and other critical minerals. It appears it has become clear to the US government that it is not sustainable for downstream industries to rely on a single supplier (China) for 80% of a key critical raw material.
As we have previously reported, Peak believes it is imperative for the industry and the supply chain of e-mobility and green energy to act soon to diversify their supply chains before the increased demand situation eventuates.
Car manufacturers continue fast tracking their electric vehicle plans
In October 2019, Hyundai, South Korea's largest car company announced that it plans to invest 41 trillion won (US $35 billion) into "future mobility technology" by 2025. This puts them on par with some of the industry's top manufacturers including Volkswagen which is spending €30 billion (US $34 billion) over the next ﬁve years.
Hyundai stated that they plan to release 23 electric vehicle models by 2025 which represents roughly the half of its new model lineup. The announcement was backed by a pledge from South Korea's government to spend 2.2 trillion won (US $1.9 billion) on innovative auto technology.
"Our goal is to become the number one country for future car competitiveness by 2030", President Moon Jae-in said, speaking at a Hyundai research center. "A third of the cars on the country's roads in the next decade should be electric or hydrogen-powered" he added.