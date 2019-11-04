Peak Resources : Results of General Meeting

ASX Announcement 4 November 2019

Results of General Meeting

The Directors of Peak Resources Limited are pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of shareholders held on 4 November 2019, that all resolutions put to the meeting and detailed in the notice of meeting lodged with the ASX were passed by a show of hands, without amendment.

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, the following results are provided with respect to each resolution put to the members at the General Meeting. In respect to each motion the total number of votes exercisable by all validly appointed proxies was:

For Open Against Abstain / Excluded Resolution 1 Approval of Appian acquisition and issue of 146,938,445 1,872,939 2,475,822 153,748,263 Appian consideration shares Resolution 2 Issue of IFC consideration shares 146,910,645 1,875,739 2,500,822 153,748,263 Resolution 3 Ratification of prior issue of capital raising shares 230,724,647 2,518,240 1,040,103 70,752,479 Resolution 4 Issue of incentive Options to Tony Pearson 209,129,804 15,026,240 62,794,884 18,084,541 Resolution 5 Conversion of Lead Manager fees to Options 282,310,064 2,607,240 727,186 19,390,979 Resolution 6 Issue of Broker Options 280,013,728 2,807,240 1,468,725 19,745,776

Yours faithfully

Graeme Scott

CFO & Company Secretary

Peak Resources Limited Ground Floor, 5 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005. PO Box 603, West Perth 6872. ASX: PEK ACN: 112 546 700 Telephone: +61 8 9200 5360 info@peakresources.com.au www.peakresources.com.au