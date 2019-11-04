Peak Resources : Results of General Meeting

The Directors of Peak Resources Limited are pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of shareholders held on 4 November 2019, that all resolutions put to the meeting and detailed in the notice of meeting lodged with the ASX were passed by a show of hands, without amendment.
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, the following results are provided with respect to each resolution put to the members at the General Meeting. In respect to each motion the total number of votes exercisable by all validly appointed proxies was:
For
Open
Against
Abstain /
Excluded
Resolution 1
Approval of Appian acquisition and issue of
146,938,445
1,872,939
2,475,822
153,748,263
Appian consideration shares
Resolution 2
Issue of IFC consideration shares
146,910,645
1,875,739
2,500,822
153,748,263
Resolution 3
Ratification of prior issue of capital raising shares
230,724,647
2,518,240
1,040,103
70,752,479
Resolution 4
Issue of incentive Options to Tony Pearson
209,129,804
15,026,240
62,794,884
18,084,541
Resolution 5
Conversion of Lead Manager fees to Options
282,310,064
2,607,240
727,186
19,390,979
Resolution 6
Issue of Broker Options
280,013,728
2,807,240
1,468,725
19,745,776
Yours faithfully
Graeme Scott
CFO & Company Secretary
