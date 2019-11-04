Log in
PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED    PEK   AU000000PEK2

PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED

(PEK)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/04
0.043 AUD   +4.88%
03:18aPEAK RESOURCES : Results of General Meeting
PU
10/30PEAK RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B
PU
10/18PEAK RESOURCES : AGM Notice of Meeting and Proxy
PU
Peak Resources : Results of General Meeting

11/04/2019 | 03:18am EST

ASX Announcement 4 November 2019

Results of General Meeting

The Directors of Peak Resources Limited are pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of shareholders held on 4 November 2019, that all resolutions put to the meeting and detailed in the notice of meeting lodged with the ASX were passed by a show of hands, without amendment.

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, the following results are provided with respect to each resolution put to the members at the General Meeting. In respect to each motion the total number of votes exercisable by all validly appointed proxies was:

For

Open

Against

Abstain /

Excluded

Resolution 1

Approval of Appian acquisition and issue of

146,938,445

1,872,939

2,475,822

153,748,263

Appian consideration shares

Resolution 2

Issue of IFC consideration shares

146,910,645

1,875,739

2,500,822

153,748,263

Resolution 3

Ratification of prior issue of capital raising shares

230,724,647

2,518,240

1,040,103

70,752,479

Resolution 4

Issue of incentive Options to Tony Pearson

209,129,804

15,026,240

62,794,884

18,084,541

Resolution 5

Conversion of Lead Manager fees to Options

282,310,064

2,607,240

727,186

19,390,979

Resolution 6

Issue of Broker Options

280,013,728

2,807,240

1,468,725

19,745,776

Yours faithfully

Graeme Scott

CFO & Company Secretary

Peak Resources Limited Ground Floor, 5 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005. PO Box 603, West Perth 6872. ASX: PEK ACN: 112 546 700 Telephone: +61 8 9200 5360 info@peakresources.com.au www.peakresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Peak Resources Limited published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 08:17:12 UTC
