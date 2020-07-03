Peak Resources : Shareholder meeting arrangements letter

Log in
3 July 2020

GENERAL MEETING ATTENDANCE AND VOTING ARRANGEMENTS - COVID-19 CONSIDERATIONS

Dear Shareholder,

Attached to this letter is the Notice of Meeting that has been called by the Board of Directors of Peak Resources Limited (ASX code: PEK) for a shareholder meeting to be held on 6 August 2020 at 10.30am (WST).

The Company is convening the meeting for the purposes of obtaining shareholder approval for a number of transactions that are important to the Company, its fundraising activities and continuity of operations. The Company is very aware of the current circumstances related to the Covid-19 pandemic and the challenges that these circumstances and related requirements present to Company's wishing to hold meetings during these unprecedented times.

Given the successful lockdown actions taken by the West Australian government, Western Australia is now in phase 4 of the relaxation of these restrictions. In light of these developments the Company is confident of being able to meet these requirements and has determined to hold a physical meeting. The Company will continue to monitor the situation, should any circumstances or meeting guidelines change and provide further update if necessary.

Meeting Attendance

Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting in personshoulddo so by attending the meeting at the place, date and time of the meeting as set out above. To assist the Company in managing the physical arrangements for the meeting the Company requests that shareholders notify their intended attendance to info@peakresources.com.au.

Shareholders who do not wish to attend the meeting in person can also register with the Company at info@peakresources.com.au to receive a login to listen in to the Meeting. Shareholders using this method will not, however, be able to vote or ask questions in real time during the Meeting proceedings. For this reason, the Company is encouraging shareholders to vote using the Proxy Form, or if they wish to attend the meeting in person, by voting at the meeting.

When emailing the Company shareholders are requested to include their shareholding name, address and HIN or SRN.

Shareholders do not need to attend the Meeting to cast their vote(s) and are encouraged to submit their votes and appoint the Chairman as their proxy. Detailed instructions for lodging votes and appointment of a proxy are included in the accompanying Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form.

Peak Resources Limited Ground Floor, 5 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005. PO Box 603, West Perth 6872. ASX: PEK ACN: 112 546 700

Telephone: +61 8 9200 5360 info@peakresources.com.au www.peakresources.com.au

ENABLING LOW CARBON TECHNOLOGIES

Questions to the Board

Ahead of the Meeting shareholders may also submit questions to the Board related to any of the resolutions to be considered. These questions will be responded to by the Board during the Meeting. As above, questions should be submitted to info@peakresources.com.au.

The Company thanks its shareholders for their continuing support and understanding during these uncertain times.

On behalf of Peak Resources Limited

Graeme Scott

Company Secretary Peak Resources Limited

ENABLING LOW CARBON TECHNOLOGIES

