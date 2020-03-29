Peak Resources : Tanzania Special Mining Licence Update

ASX Announcement 30 March 2020

Tanzania Special Mining Licence Update

Peak Resources Limited (ASX: PEK) ("Peak" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Special Mining Licence ("SML") application for the Ngualla Rare Earth mine and multi-stage processing plant in Tanzania.

The Company continues to have regular positive communication with the Tanzanian government regarding the granting of the SML. The Company continues to have unanimous support from all levels of the government and has also been informed by the government that the assessment process is nearly complete. In his address to the Tanzanian Mining Investment Forum held in Dar es Salaam in February 2020, the Minister for Minerals, Hon. Dotto Biteko, publicly stated that the government is soon to issue our Rare Earth SML.

Following the recommendation for grant by the Mining Commission the SML application was presented to the Cabinet in early October 2019. Following the Cabinet's deliberation, a Presidential delegation comprised of a number of officials from all relevant government departments were tasked with undertaking a full technical due diligence of the country's two pending SML applications. As part of this due diligence the delegation visited the Ngualla site in the middle of October, as reported in the Company's ASX release titled "Project Update - Tanzania" dated 30 October 2019. The main focus of the delegation was to validate the Company's JORC compliant resource model and to independently sample available diamond and RC drill core held at the site. During this process the Company has been commended on a number of occasions for its open and transparent approach to sharing information with the government.

The Company has recently been informed that this technical due diligence is complete, and the final report is due be made to the Cabinet. Although the Company is not privy to the Presidential delegation's report it understands that the due diligence process has been satisfied.

Related Tanzanian Developments

The recent conclusion of the Barrick Gold Corp (Barrick) negotiations in January 2020, has also cleared the path for the SML to be granted. The Company has been informed that the terms of the agreement between Barrick and the Tanzanian Government will form the blueprint for all future SML's, something that the Company welcomes. The granting of the pending SMLs is important to the Tanzanian Government as they are viewed as signalling a new beginning for the country's mining industry after

