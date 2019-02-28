Peak Resources : Appendix 3Z

Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.3
Name of entity: PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED
ABN: 72 112 546 700
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of director
|
Darren Paul Townsend
|
Date of last notice
|
22 June 2018
|
Date that director ceased to be director
|
28 February 2019
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
2,000,000 vested Options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 21 June 2021
3,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to continuous service and the Company either (a) entering into an agreement with a strategic partner for the development of its Ngualla Project; or (b) attracting $20 million worth of funding for FEED (Front End Engineering and Design) for the development of the Ngualla Project, exercisable at $0.10 expiring 21 June 2022
5,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to continuous service and the Company settling a funding package for the development and construction of the Ngualla Project, exercisable at $0.15 expiring 21 June 2023
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
Townsend Super Fund A/C
|
Number & class of securities
675,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
Nature of interest
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
28 February 2019
