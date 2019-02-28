Log in
PEAK RESOURCES LTD.

(PEK)
Peak Resources : Appendix 3Z

02/28/2019 | 03:11am EST

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity: PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN: 72 112 546 700

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Darren Paul Townsend

Date of last notice

22 June 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

28 February 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

2,000,000 vested Options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 21 June 2021

3,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to continuous service and the Company either (a) entering into an agreement with a strategic partner for the development of its Ngualla Project; or (b) attracting $20 million worth of funding for FEED (Front End Engineering and Design) for the development of the Ngualla Project, exercisable at $0.10 expiring 21 June 2022

5,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to continuous service and the Company settling a funding package for the development and construction of the Ngualla Project, exercisable at $0.15 expiring 21 June 2023

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Townsend Super Fund A/C

Number & class of securities

675,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

28 February 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Peak Resources Limited published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 08:10:03 UTC
