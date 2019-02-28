Peak Resources : Appendix 3Z

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Name of entity: PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN: 72 112 546 700

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director Darren Paul Townsend Date of last notice 22 June 2018 Date that director ceased to be director 28 February 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securities

2,000,000 vested Options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 21 June 2021

3,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to continuous service and the Company either (a) entering into an agreement with a strategic partner for the development of its Ngualla Project; or (b) attracting $20 million worth of funding for FEED (Front End Engineering and Design) for the development of the Ngualla Project, exercisable at $0.10 expiring 21 June 2022

5,000,000 unvested Options, vesting subject to continuous service and the Company settling a funding package for the development and construction of the Ngualla Project, exercisable at $0.15 expiring 21 June 2023

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Name of holder & nature of interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest Townsend Super Fund A/C Number & class of securities 675,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract N/A

28 February 2019

