PEAK RESOURCES LTD. (PEK)

PEAK RESOURCES LTD. (PEK)
My previous session
News 
News

Peak Resources : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

08/21/2018 | 02:42am CEST

ASX Announcement 21 August 2018

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Peak Resources Limited ("Peak" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Pearson as a Non-executive Director of the Company. Mr Pearson is the second nominated board representative of Appian Natural Resource Fund ("Appian") pursuant to its rights under the previously completed financing transaction (refer ASX announcement "BFS Funding of A$29.5m Finalized with Formal Agreements" of 3 February 2015).

About Tony Pearson

Tony is an experienced international natural resources executive and company director. He is currently a Commissioner at the Independent Planning Commission, and prior to this he was a group executive at TSX/HKEx listed SouthGobi Resources, based in Hong Kong, where he was responsible for the company's corporate and strategic initiatives. Tony also has over 15 year's commercial and investment banking experience, covering the Asia Pacific natural resources industry, most recently as a Managing Director at HSBC.

During his career Tony has raised or invested in excess of $15bn across equities, hybrids, bonds, convertibles and project finance.

Chairman, Peter Meurer commented "We welcome Tony onto Peak's Board and look forward to his valued contribution and assistance as we continue to move step by step towards the development of the Ngualla Project. Tony's project finance experience is well matched to Peak's near term objectives."

Tony Pearson commented "It is a privilege to be invited by Appian and Peak to join the Peak board. It's an exciting time to be involved with Peak, with its high quality exposure to the rare earths industry. The Company is well positioned to capture the benefits of global growth in demand for technology metals."

Founder and CEO of Appian, Michael Scherb also commented "Appian is pleased to be able to nominate a director of Tony's calibre to the Peak Board. We believe his skills will greatly assist in gaining the recognition for the intrinsic value of the Ngualla project and unlocking the opportunities that the expected increasing demand for technology metals will present."

For and on behalf of Peak Resources Limited.

Rocky Smith

CEO

Peak Resources Limited Ground Floor, 5 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005. PO Box 603, West Perth 6872. ASX: PEK ACN: 112 546 700

Telephone: +61 8 9200 5360 info@peakresources.com.au www.peakresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Peak Resources Limited published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 00:41:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Rocky Smith Chief Executive Officer & COO-Development
Peter Meurer Non-Executive Chairman
Graeme Scott Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jonathan Heath Stuart Murray Non-Executive Director
Darren P. Townsend Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEAK RESOURCES LTD.-41.51%18
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 325
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-13.17%8 139
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD17.84%7 570
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 394
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.-30.23%5 380
