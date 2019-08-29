Peak Resources : Binding Heads of Agreement executed with IFC

ASX Announcement 30 August 2019

Binding Heads of Agreement executed with IFC

Peak Resources Limited (ASX: PEK) ("Peak" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the Company's announcement on 29 July 2019 - Peak set to move to 100% ownership of the Ngualla Project, a Binding Heads of Agreement has now been executed with International Finance Corporation (IFC) (IFC BHoA).

Signing of the IFC BHoA and the previously executed Binding Heads of Agreement (Appian BHoA) with Appian Pinnacle HoldCo Limited (Appian) to roll up their ownership interest in Mauritian registered company, Peak African Minerals (PAM) into Peak, paves the way for Peak to move to 100% ownership of the Ngualla Rare Earth Project (Project).

Peak's Chairman, Peter Meurer commented "We thank IFC for their constructive and collaborative approach leading to the signing of this agreement in a timely manner"

"We thank IFC for their support and input into the advancement of the Project and we welcome their continued support as we take the next steps towards development of this globally significant Project."

The Company believes the proposed simplification of the PAM ownership structure and streamlining of the governance procedures will ensure that the interests of all shareholders will be aligned towards the development of the Project. The proposed simplified structure is intended to facilitate the introduction of additional institutional investors in Peak and development partners to the Project. This has already been demonstrated by the introduction of a number of new institutional investors who participated in the Company's $4.8m capital raising completed on 8 August 2019.

Key terms of the BHoAs:

IFC BHoA

Completion of the IFC BHoA will be subject to and conditional on completion of the Appian BHoA, and the simultaneous completion of both BHoAs (together, the Transaction ).

). IFC to receive 64,268,651 Peak Shares in exchange for its entire (post dilution 3.85%) ownership interests in PAM.

This will result in IFC holding approximately 7.33% of Peak Shares on issue at settlement (assuming the IFC BHoA completes simultaneously with the Appian BHoA, and no other Peak Shares are issued).

Termination of the PAM Shareholders Agreement.

Appian BHoA

Completion of the Appian BHoA is subject to and conditional on completion of the IFC BHoA.

Appian to receive 327,490,452 new fully paid ordinary shares in Peak ( Peak Shares ) in exchange for its entire (20%) ownership interests in PAM.

