Peak Resources : Half Year Report and Accounts 31 December 2018

Half Year Report 31 December 2018
Peak Resources Limited
Peak Resources Limited
Peak Resources Limited
CONTENTS
PAGE
Directors' Report
2
Auditor's Independence Declaration
8
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
9
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
10
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
11
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
12
Notes to the Financial Statements
13
Director's Declaration
21
Independent Auditor's Review Report
22
Half Year Report 31 December 2018
Director's Report
Your directors submit the financial report of the consolidated entity for the half year ended 31 December 2018. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the directors report as follows:
Directors
The names of directors who held office during or since the end of the half year and until the date of this report are as below. Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated.
Peter Meurer
Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Murray
Non-Executive Director
John Jetter
Non-Executive Director
Tony Pearson
Non-Executive Director (appointed 21 August 2018)
Darren Townsend
Non-Executive Director (resigned 28 February 2019)
Review of Operations
The Company continues to focus progressing the development and commercialisation of the world-class Ngualla Rare Earth Project into a long term, low cost supplier to the expanding high-tech magnet market.
Figure 1: Ngualla Project site locations and target markets
The consolidated entity incurred an operating loss after income tax of $2,747,139 (31 December 2017: $2,199,930) for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.
A summary of the Company's operations over the last six months and to the date of this Directors' Report are as follows:
The Ngualla Project Fundamentals
The solid project economics provides support for the Company's focus to progress Ngualla towards production in time for the increased demand for Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr) from electric vehicles and include:
• Post Tax NPV8 US$ 612 million and IRR 22% at Project Update rare earth price assumptions.
• Total Life of Project Opex intensity US$ 32.24 / kg NdPr is the breakeven point for a positive cash flow, well below current prices.
• Total pre-production CAPEX of US$ 365 million for the Ngualla and Tees Valley refinery combined. This has the potential to be the lowest Capex among its peers for a fully integrated producer.
• Average consolidated annual EBITDA US$ 150 mpa over the 26 year life of the Project.
The financial markets and end users are beginning to realise the important part rare earths and in particular the magnet metals Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr) will play in the electric vehicle revolution. NdPr will be a key component with over 95% of drive motors in EVs set to utilise NdPr magnets. Peak is well placed to offer high-quality products from an ethical, fully transparent supply chain solution and with approximately 90% of the Ngualla Project revenue projected to be derived from NdPr.
Half Year Report 31 December 2018
During the period members of Peak's executive team have visited potential customers in Japan, China and Europe. We are seeing increased interest and engagement during these visits where there is an increasing understanding of the need for companies to secure supplies of material independent of China.
PRODUCTION ASSUMPTIONS
|
Life of Mine
|
26 Years
|
Average Life of Mine REO Grade
|
4.80%
|
Life of Mine Strip Ratio (Waste: Ore)
|
1.78
|
Average Mill Throughput
|
711,000 tpa
|
Average REO Mineral Concentrate Production
|
32,700 tpa
|
Average NdPr Mixed Oxide 2N Production
|
2,810 tpa
|
Average La Oxide Equivalent Production (final product: 7,995 tpa Carbonate)
|
4,230 tpa
|
Average Ce Oxide Equivalent Production (final product: 3,475 tpa Carbonate)
|
1,920 tpa
|
Average SEG and Mixed Heavy Oxide Equivalent Production (final product: 625 tpa Carbonate)
|
330 tpa
|
OPERATING COSTS
|
Average Operating Cost - Ngualla plus concentrate transport
|
US$ 51m p.a
|
Average Tees Valley Refinery Operating Cost to Final Product
|
US$ 40m p.a
|
Total Consolidated Operating Cost to Final Product
|
US$ 91m p.a
|
Total Consolidated Operating Cost/kg (NdPr Mixed Oxide 2N#)
|
US$ 32.24/kg
|
CAPITAL COSTS including growth and contingency
|
Ngualla (Mine and Process)
|
US$ 52 million
|
Ngualla (Infrastructure)
|
US$ 138 million
|
Tees Valley Refinery
|
US$ 157 million
|
Owners Costs
|
US$ 18 million
|
Total Capital Pre-Production
|
US$ 365 million
|
Average Annual Consolidated Sustaining Capital
|
US$ 5 million
|
FINANCIAL METRICS
|
Consolidated Total Revenue
|
US$ 6.27 billion
|
Consolidated Average Annual Revenue
|
US$ 241m p.a
|
Total Consolidated (Post Tax) Cash Generation
|
US$ 3.01 billion
|
Annual Average Consolidated (Post Tax) Cashflow
|
US$ 108 m p.a
|
Average Annual EBITDA
|
US$ 150 m p.a
|
NPV8 - Pre Tax and Royalties
|
US$ 914 million
|
NPV8 - Post Tax and Royalties
|
US$ 612 million
|
NPV10 - Pre Tax and Royalties
|
US$ 686 million
|
NPV10 - Post Tax and Royalties
|
US$ 444 million
|
IRR - Pre Tax and Royalties
|
26%
|
IRR - Post Tax and Royalties
|
22%
|
Operating Margin
|
62%
|
Payback Period (from Start of Operations)
|
5 Years
|
COMMODITY PRICE ASSUMPTIONS average LOM
|
NdPr Mixed Oxide 2N Min 75% Nd2O3
|
US$ 77.50/kg
|
Lanthanum Rare Earth Oxide Equivalent
|
US$ 3.70/kg
|
Cerium Rare Earth Oxide Equivalent
|
US$ 2.20/kg
|
SEG Mixed Heavy Oxide Equivalent
|
US$ 8.00/kg
Figure 2: Ngualla Project production assumptions and projected economics
#Material assumptions are as per BFS and Ore Reserve ASX Announcements of 12 April 2017 except where indicated in this report.