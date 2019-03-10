Peak Resources : Half Year Report and Accounts 31 December 2018

(ABN 72 112 546 700)

Half Year Report 31 December 2018

Peak Resources Limited

Director's Report

Your directors submit the financial report of the consolidated entity for the half year ended 31 December 2018. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the directors report as follows:

Directors

The names of directors who held office during or since the end of the half year and until the date of this report are as below. Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated.

Peter Meurer Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murray Non-Executive Director John Jetter Non-Executive Director Tony Pearson Non-Executive Director (appointed 21 August 2018) Darren Townsend Non-Executive Director (resigned 28 February 2019) Review of Operations

The Company continues to focus progressing the development and commercialisation of the world-class Ngualla Rare Earth Project into a long term, low cost supplier to the expanding high-tech magnet market.

Figure 1: Ngualla Project site locations and target markets

The consolidated entity incurred an operating loss after income tax of $2,747,139 (31 December 2017: $2,199,930) for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

A summary of the Company's operations over the last six months and to the date of this Directors' Report are as follows:

The Ngualla Project Fundamentals

The solid project economics provides support for the Company's focus to progress Ngualla towards production in time for the increased demand for Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr) from electric vehicles and include:

• Post Tax NPV8 US$ 612 million and IRR 22% at Project Update rare earth price assumptions.

• Total Life of Project Opex intensity US$ 32.24 / kg NdPr is the breakeven point for a positive cash flow, well below current prices.

• Total pre-production CAPEX of US$ 365 million for the Ngualla and Tees Valley refinery combined. This has the potential to be the lowest Capex among its peers for a fully integrated producer.

• Average consolidated annual EBITDA US$ 150 mpa over the 26 year life of the Project.

The financial markets and end users are beginning to realise the important part rare earths and in particular the magnet metals Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr) will play in the electric vehicle revolution. NdPr will be a key component with over 95% of drive motors in EVs set to utilise NdPr magnets. Peak is well placed to offer high-quality products from an ethical, fully transparent supply chain solution and with approximately 90% of the Ngualla Project revenue projected to be derived from NdPr.

During the period members of Peak's executive team have visited potential customers in Japan, China and Europe. We are seeing increased interest and engagement during these visits where there is an increasing understanding of the need for companies to secure supplies of material independent of China.

PRODUCTION ASSUMPTIONS Life of Mine 26 Years Average Life of Mine REO Grade 4.80% Life of Mine Strip Ratio (Waste: Ore) 1.78 Average Mill Throughput 711,000 tpa Average REO Mineral Concentrate Production 32,700 tpa Average NdPr Mixed Oxide 2N Production 2,810 tpa Average La Oxide Equivalent Production (final product: 7,995 tpa Carbonate) 4,230 tpa Average Ce Oxide Equivalent Production (final product: 3,475 tpa Carbonate) 1,920 tpa Average SEG and Mixed Heavy Oxide Equivalent Production (final product: 625 tpa Carbonate) 330 tpa

OPERATING COSTS Average Operating Cost - Ngualla plus concentrate transport US$ 51m p.a Average Tees Valley Refinery Operating Cost to Final Product US$ 40m p.a Total Consolidated Operating Cost to Final Product US$ 91m p.a Total Consolidated Operating Cost/kg (NdPr Mixed Oxide 2N#) US$ 32.24/kg

CAPITAL COSTS including growth and contingency Ngualla (Mine and Process) US$ 52 million Ngualla (Infrastructure) US$ 138 million Tees Valley Refinery US$ 157 million Owners Costs US$ 18 million Total Capital Pre-Production US$ 365 million Average Annual Consolidated Sustaining Capital US$ 5 million

FINANCIAL METRICS Consolidated Total Revenue US$ 6.27 billion Consolidated Average Annual Revenue US$ 241m p.a Total Consolidated (Post Tax) Cash Generation US$ 3.01 billion Annual Average Consolidated (Post Tax) Cashflow US$ 108 m p.a Average Annual EBITDA US$ 150 m p.a NPV8 - Pre Tax and Royalties US$ 914 million NPV8 - Post Tax and Royalties US$ 612 million NPV10 - Pre Tax and Royalties US$ 686 million NPV10 - Post Tax and Royalties US$ 444 million IRR - Pre Tax and Royalties 26% IRR - Post Tax and Royalties 22% Operating Margin 62% Payback Period (from Start of Operations) 5 Years

COMMODITY PRICE ASSUMPTIONS average LOM NdPr Mixed Oxide 2N Min 75% Nd2O3 US$ 77.50/kg Lanthanum Rare Earth Oxide Equivalent US$ 3.70/kg Cerium Rare Earth Oxide Equivalent US$ 2.20/kg SEG Mixed Heavy Oxide Equivalent US$ 8.00/kg

Figure 2: Ngualla Project production assumptions and projected economics

#Material assumptions are as per BFS and Ore Reserve ASX Announcements of 12 April 2017 except where indicated in this report.