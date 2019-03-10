Log in
Peak Resources : Half Year Report and Accounts 31 December 2018

03/10/2019 | 09:35pm EDT

(ABN 72 112 546 700)

Half Year Report 31 December 2018

Half Year Report 31 December 2018

Peak Resources Limited

COMPANY DIRECTORY

Non-Executive Chairman

Peter Meurer

Chief Executive Officer

Rocky Smith

Non-Executive Directors

Jonathan Murray

John Jetter Tony Pearson

Company Secretary

Graeme Scott

Principal and Registered Office

Ground Floor

5 Ord Street WEST PERTH WA 6005

Telephone: (08) 9200 5360 Facsimile: (08) 9226 3831

Auditors

Ernst & Young

11 Mounts Bay Road

PERTH WA 6000

Share Registrar

Link Market Service Limited Level 12,680 George Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Securities Exchange Listing

Australian Securities Exchange (Home Exchange: Perth, Western Australia)

Code: PEK

Half Year Report 31 December 2018

Peak Resources Limited

CONTENTS

PAGE

Directors' Report

2

Auditor's Independence Declaration

8

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

9

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

10

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

11

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

12

Notes to the Financial Statements

13

Director's Declaration

21

Independent Auditor's Review Report

22

-1-

Half Year Report 31 December 2018

Director's Report

Your directors submit the financial report of the consolidated entity for the half year ended 31 December 2018. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the directors report as follows:

Directors

The names of directors who held office during or since the end of the half year and until the date of this report are as below. Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated.

Peter Meurer

Non-Executive Chairman

Jonathan Murray

Non-Executive Director

John Jetter

Non-Executive Director

Tony Pearson

Non-Executive Director (appointed 21 August 2018)

Darren Townsend

Non-Executive Director (resigned 28 February 2019)

Review of Operations

The Company continues to focus progressing the development and commercialisation of the world-class Ngualla Rare Earth Project into a long term, low cost supplier to the expanding high-tech magnet market.

Figure 1: Ngualla Project site locations and target markets

The consolidated entity incurred an operating loss after income tax of $2,747,139 (31 December 2017: $2,199,930) for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

A summary of the Company's operations over the last six months and to the date of this Directors' Report are as follows:

The Ngualla Project Fundamentals

The solid project economics provides support for the Company's focus to progress Ngualla towards production in time for the increased demand for Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr) from electric vehicles and include:

  • Post Tax NPV8 US$ 612 million and IRR 22% at Project Update rare earth price assumptions.

  • Total Life of Project Opex intensity US$ 32.24 / kg NdPr is the breakeven point for a positive cash flow, well below current prices.

  • Total pre-production CAPEX of US$ 365 million for the Ngualla and Tees Valley refinery combined. This has the potential to be the lowest Capex among its peers for a fully integrated producer.

  • Average consolidated annual EBITDA US$ 150 mpa over the 26 year life of the Project.

The financial markets and end users are beginning to realise the important part rare earths and in particular the magnet metals Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr) will play in the electric vehicle revolution. NdPr will be a key component with over 95% of drive motors in EVs set to utilise NdPr magnets. Peak is well placed to offer high-quality products from an ethical, fully transparent supply chain solution and with approximately 90% of the Ngualla Project revenue projected to be derived from NdPr.

Half Year Report 31 December 2018

During the period members of Peak's executive team have visited potential customers in Japan, China and Europe. We are seeing increased interest and engagement during these visits where there is an increasing understanding of the need for companies to secure supplies of material independent of China.

PRODUCTION ASSUMPTIONS

Life of Mine

26 Years

Average Life of Mine REO Grade

4.80%

Life of Mine Strip Ratio (Waste: Ore)

1.78

Average Mill Throughput

711,000 tpa

Average REO Mineral Concentrate Production

32,700 tpa

Average NdPr Mixed Oxide 2N Production

2,810 tpa

Average La Oxide Equivalent Production (final product: 7,995 tpa Carbonate)

4,230 tpa

Average Ce Oxide Equivalent Production (final product: 3,475 tpa Carbonate)

1,920 tpa

Average SEG and Mixed Heavy Oxide Equivalent Production (final product: 625 tpa Carbonate)

330 tpa

OPERATING COSTS

Average Operating Cost - Ngualla plus concentrate transport

US$ 51m p.a

Average Tees Valley Refinery Operating Cost to Final Product

US$ 40m p.a

Total Consolidated Operating Cost to Final Product

US$ 91m p.a

Total Consolidated Operating Cost/kg (NdPr Mixed Oxide 2N#)

US$ 32.24/kg

CAPITAL COSTS including growth and contingency

Ngualla (Mine and Process)

US$ 52 million

Ngualla (Infrastructure)

US$ 138 million

Tees Valley Refinery

US$ 157 million

Owners Costs

US$ 18 million

Total Capital Pre-Production

US$ 365 million

Average Annual Consolidated Sustaining Capital

US$ 5 million

FINANCIAL METRICS

Consolidated Total Revenue

US$ 6.27 billion

Consolidated Average Annual Revenue

US$ 241m p.a

Total Consolidated (Post Tax) Cash Generation

US$ 3.01 billion

Annual Average Consolidated (Post Tax) Cashflow

US$ 108 m p.a

Average Annual EBITDA

US$ 150 m p.a

NPV8 - Pre Tax and Royalties

US$ 914 million

NPV8 - Post Tax and Royalties

US$ 612 million

NPV10 - Pre Tax and Royalties

US$ 686 million

NPV10 - Post Tax and Royalties

US$ 444 million

IRR - Pre Tax and Royalties

26%

IRR - Post Tax and Royalties

22%

Operating Margin

62%

Payback Period (from Start of Operations)

5 Years

COMMODITY PRICE ASSUMPTIONS average LOM

NdPr Mixed Oxide 2N Min 75% Nd2O3

US$ 77.50/kg

Lanthanum Rare Earth Oxide Equivalent

US$ 3.70/kg

Cerium Rare Earth Oxide Equivalent

US$ 2.20/kg

SEG Mixed Heavy Oxide Equivalent

US$ 8.00/kg

Figure 2: Ngualla Project production assumptions and projected economics

#Material assumptions are as per BFS and Ore Reserve ASX Announcements of 12 April 2017 except where indicated in this report.

Disclaimer

Peak Resources Limited published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 01:34:05 UTC
