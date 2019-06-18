Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Peak Resources Ltd.    PEK   AU000000PEK2

PEAK RESOURCES LTD.

(PEK)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/18
0.054 AUD   -5.26%
04:49aPEAK RESOURCES : Intended Issue of Unlisted Options to Non-Executive Director
PU
05/29PEAK RESOURCES : Response to ASX Price and Volume Query
PU
05/03PEAK RESOURCES : Cancellation of Unlisted Options and Appendix 3B
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peak Resources : Intended Issue of Unlisted Options to Non-Executive Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 04:49am EDT

ASX Announcement 18 June 2019

Intended Issue of Unlisted Options to Non-Executive Director

Peak Resources Limited (Peak or the Company; ASX Code: PEK) advises of the Company's intention to issue a total of 10 million unlisted options to Non-executive Director, Tony Pearson.

Mr Pearson is one of Appian Natural Resources Fund's two director nominee entitlements to the Peak Board and has been a director of the Company since 21 August 2018. These issues will align his incentive package with those of the Company's other Non-Executive Directors.

The Options will be issued, subject to obtaining approval of Shareholders at a General Meeting of Shareholders, on the terms set out below:

No. of Options

Exercise Price

Expiry Date

Vesting Conditions

2,000,000

$0.05

21 June 2021

Subject to the continued service by the

Relevant Director in the capacity as a

Director 6 months from the date of issue.

3,000,000

$0.10

21 June 2022

The Company:

(a) entering into an agreement with a

strategic partner for the development

of its Ngualla Project; or

(b) attracting $20 million worth of funding

for FEED (Front End Engineering and

Design) for the development of the

Ngualla Project,

subject to the continued service by the

Relevant Director in the capacity as a Director

from the date of issue of the Options to the

date of satisfaction of the vesting conditions.

5,000,000

$0.15

21 June 2023

The Company settling a funding package for

the development and construction of the

Ngualla Project, subject to the continued

service by the Relevant Director in the

capacity as a Director from the date of issue

of the Options to the date of satisfaction of

the vesting condition.

For and on behalf of Peak Resources Limited.

Graeme Scott

Company Secretary

Peak Resources Limited Ground Floor, 5 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005. PO Box 603, West Perth 6872. ASX: PEK ACN: 112 546 700

Telephone: +61 8 9200 5360 info@peakresources.com.au www.peakresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Peak Resources Limited published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 08:48:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEAK RESOURCES LTD.
04:49aPEAK RESOURCES : Intended Issue of Unlisted Options to Non-Executive Director
PU
05/29PEAK RESOURCES : Response to ASX Price and Volume Query
PU
05/03PEAK RESOURCES : Cancellation of Unlisted Options and Appendix 3B
PU
04/28PEAK RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
PU
04/11PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED : - Interview with CEO Rocky Smith & Dig Deep the Mining ..
AQ
04/08PEAK RESOURCES : Ngualla Project Update
PU
03/10PEAK RESOURCES : Half Year Report and Accounts 31 December 2018
PU
03/06PEAK RESOURCES : Issue of Performance Rights and Options - Appendix 3B
PU
02/28PEAK RESOURCES : Appendix 3Z
PU
01/28PEAK RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
PU
More news
Chart PEAK RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Peak Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEAK RESOURCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Rocky Smith Chief Executive Officer & COO-Development
Peter Meurer Non-Executive Chairman
Graeme Scott Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jonathan Heath Stuart Murray Non-Executive Director
Darren P. Townsend Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEAK RESOURCES LTD.119.23%28
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD51.90%13 835
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%9 981
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 208
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.57.35%6 749
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED91.47%3 306
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About