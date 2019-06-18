Peak Resources : Intended Issue of Unlisted Options to Non-Executive Director

ASX Announcement 18 June 2019

Intended Issue of Unlisted Options to Non-Executive Director

Peak Resources Limited (Peak or the Company; ASX Code: PEK) advises of the Company's intention to issue a total of 10 million unlisted options to Non-executive Director, Tony Pearson.

Mr Pearson is one of Appian Natural Resources Fund's two director nominee entitlements to the Peak Board and has been a director of the Company since 21 August 2018. These issues will align his incentive package with those of the Company's other Non-Executive Directors.

The Options will be issued, subject to obtaining approval of Shareholders at a General Meeting of Shareholders, on the terms set out below:

No. of Options Exercise Price Expiry Date Vesting Conditions 2,000,000 $0.05 21 June 2021 Subject to the continued service by the Relevant Director in the capacity as a Director 6 months from the date of issue. 3,000,000 $0.10 21 June 2022 The Company: (a) entering into an agreement with a strategic partner for the development of its Ngualla Project; or (b) attracting $20 million worth of funding for FEED (Front End Engineering and Design) for the development of the Ngualla Project, subject to the continued service by the Relevant Director in the capacity as a Director from the date of issue of the Options to the date of satisfaction of the vesting conditions. 5,000,000 $0.15 21 June 2023 The Company settling a funding package for the development and construction of the Ngualla Project, subject to the continued service by the Relevant Director in the capacity as a Director from the date of issue of the Options to the date of satisfaction of the vesting condition.

For and on behalf of Peak Resources Limited.

Graeme Scott

Company Secretary

