Peak Resources : Interview with CEO Rocky Smith & Dig Deep the Mining Podcast

ASX Announcement 1 October 2019

Interview with CEO Rocky Smith & Dig Deep the Mining Podcast

Peak Resources Limited (Peak or the Company; ASX Code: PEK) is pleased to provide the opportunity to listen to an audio podcast with Peak's CEO, Rocky Smith and Dig Deep - The Mining Podcast, providing an update on Peak and the current Rare Earth market dynamics.

To listen, simply click on the link below:

https://omny.fm/shows/dig-deep-the-mining-podcast/trade-wars-and-rare-earth-with-rocky-smith?in_playlist=dig-deep-the-mining-podcast!podcast

Or visit the Company website:

https://www.peakresources.com.au - Trade Wars And Rare Earth - with Rocky Smith

For and on behalf of Peak Resources Limited.

Graeme Scott

Company Secretary

Peak Resources Limited Ground Floor, 5 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005. PO Box 603, West Perth 6872.

ASX: PEK ACN: 112 546 700

Telephone: +61 8 9200 5360 info@peakresources.com.au www.peakresources.com.au