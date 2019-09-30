Peak Resources : Interview with CEO Rocky Smith & Dig Deep the Mining Podcast

ASX Announcement 1 October 2019
Interview with CEO Rocky Smith & Dig Deep the Mining Podcast
Peak Resources Limited (Peak or the Company; ASX Code: PEK) is pleased to provide the opportunity to listen to an audio podcast with Peak's CEO, Rocky Smith and Dig Deep - The Mining Podcast, providing an update on Peak and the current Rare Earth market dynamics.
To listen, simply click on the link below:
https://omny.fm/shows/dig-deep-the-mining-podcast/trade-wars-and-rare-earth-with-rocky-smith?in_playlist=dig-deep-the-mining-podcast!podcast
Or visit the Company website:
https://www.peakresources.com.au - Trade Wars And Rare Earth - with Rocky Smith
