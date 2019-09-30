Log in
PEAK RESOURCES LTD.

PEAK RESOURCES LTD.

(PEK)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/30
0.038 AUD   +2.70%
09:28pPEAK RESOURCES : Interview with CEO Rocky Smith & Dig Deep the Mining Podcast
PU
09/13PEAK RESOURCES : Annual Financial Report 30 June 2019
PU
09/13PEAK RESOURCES : Appendix 4G and 2019 Annual Corporate Governance Statement
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peak Resources : Interview with CEO Rocky Smith & Dig Deep the Mining Podcast

09/30/2019 | 09:28pm EDT

ASX Announcement 1 October 2019

Interview with CEO Rocky Smith & Dig Deep the Mining Podcast

Peak Resources Limited (Peak or the Company; ASX Code: PEK) is pleased to provide the opportunity to listen to an audio podcast with Peak's CEO, Rocky Smith and Dig Deep - The Mining Podcast, providing an update on Peak and the current Rare Earth market dynamics.

To listen, simply click on the link below:

https://omny.fm/shows/dig-deep-the-mining-podcast/trade-wars-and-rare-earth-with-rocky-smith?in_playlist=dig-deep-the-mining-podcast!podcast

Or visit the Company website:

https://www.peakresources.com.au - Trade Wars And Rare Earth - with Rocky Smith

For and on behalf of Peak Resources Limited.

Graeme Scott

Company Secretary

Peak Resources Limited Ground Floor, 5 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005. PO Box 603, West Perth 6872.

ASX: PEK ACN: 112 546 700

Telephone: +61 8 9200 5360 info@peakresources.com.au www.peakresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Peak Resources Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 01:27:03 UTC
