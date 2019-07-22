Log in
PEAK RESOURCES LTD.

(PEK)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/22
0.039 AUD   --.--%
Peak Resources : Investor Presentation July 2019

07/22/2019 | 08:35pm EDT

Peak and NdPr - at the Heart of

the Electrification Revolution

1

Investor Presentation - July 2019

Disclaimer

The information in this document has been prepared as at July 2019. The document is for information purposes only and has been extracted entirely from documents or materials publicly filed with the Australian Stock Exchange and/or the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. This presentation is not an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase securities in the Company. The release, publication or distribution of this presentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this presentation is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward looking information under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. When used in this document, the words "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "will", "planned", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements include without limitation: statements regarding timing and amounts of capital expenditures and other assumptions; estimates of future reserves, resources, mineral production, optimization efforts and sales; estimates of mine life; estimates of future internal rates of return, mining costs, cash costs, mine site costs and other expenses; estimates of future capital expenditures and other cash needs, and expectations as to the funding thereof; statements and information as to the projected development of certain ore deposits, including estimates of exploration, development and production and other capital costs, and estimates of the timing of such exploration, development and production or decisions with respect to such exploration, development and production; estimates of reserves and resources, and statements and information regarding anticipated future exploration; the anticipated timing of events with respect to the Company's mine sites and statements and information regarding the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources. Such statements and information reflect the Company's views as at the date of this document and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Many factors, known and unknown could cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements and information. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the volatility of prices of gold and other metals; uncertainty of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates; uncertainty of future production, capital expenditures, and other costs; currency fluctuations; financing of additional capital requirements; cost of exploration and development programs; mining risks; community protests; risks associated with foreign operations; governmental and environmental regulation; the volatility of the Company's stock price; and risks associated with the Company's by-product metal derivative strategies. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward looking statements contained in this document, see the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2018, as well as the Company's other filings with the Australian Securities Exchange. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements and information.

Compliance Statement

Information relating to Infrastructure, project execution, cost estimating, metallurgical test work, exploration results, Mineral Resource estimates and Ore Reserve estimates is extracted from the report entitled "Lower price deck delivers similar BFS results for Ngualla" created on the 12th of October 2017 and is available to view on http://www.peakresources.com.au/asx-announcements/. The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

2

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Peak Resources #1 choice among its peers - set to become one of the lowest cost producers of NdPr

  • Largest & highest grade undeveloped project world wide
  • Simple Geology and Mining
  • The right team
  • Advanced project
  • Proven processing capabilities
  • Exposure to forecast increase in NdPr price as the metal is at the heart of all EVs
  • Compelling valuation

ASX:PEK

3

THE TEAM

The Right Team - Experienced Board and Management with a track record of delivery

  • CEO Rocky Smith - EX Molycorp MD Mountain Pass
  • GM Marketing & Sales Michael Prassas - Ex Global Key Account Manager Solvay / Rhodia Rare Earth Systems
  • Chairman Peter Meurer - over 40 years in the Corporate Finance sector and is former Non-Executive Chairman of Nomura Australia

4

THE MARKET - BEHIND EACH BATTERY IS A MOTOR!

NdPr is at the heart of the next industrial revolution - the electrification of our society.

  • NdPr is a key ingredient in permanent magnet motors which are widely used for electric vehicle motors and direct drive wind turbines
  • Over ~90% of all new electric vehicles will be equipped with an NdFeB permanent magnet motor
  • 0.5-1kgis the increase in demand for NdPr for each internal combustion vehicle that is replaced by an electric vehicle

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Peak Resources Limited published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 00:34:04 UTC
