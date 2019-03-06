Peak Resources : Issue of Performance Rights and Options - Appendix 3B
0
03/06/2019 | 03:17am EST
ASX Announcement06 March 2019
Issue of Performance Rights and Options
Pursuant to Shareholder approvals obtained at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 29 November 2017 the Company advises that it has issued a total of 10,000,000 PerformanceRights under the Company's Performance Rights Plan and a total of43,000,000 Options underthe Company's Employee Option Plan.
The requisite Appendix 3B is attached to this announcement.
For and on behalf of Peak Resources Limited.
Graeme Scott
Company Secretary
Peak Resources LimitedGround Floor, 5 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005. PO Box 603, West Perth 6872.ASX:PEKACN: 112 546 700
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1+Class of+securities issued or to be issued
(a) Performance Rights
(b)Unlisted Options
2 Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
(a) 10,000,000
(b) 43,000,000
3 Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
(a) 10,000,000 Performance Rights to vest on achievement of performance criteria,as determined by the Company's Board,by 5 March 2020 or the Performance Rights will lapse
(b) 43,000,000 Options vesting after 1 years continuous service on 5 March 2020, exercisable at $0.03 expiring 5 March 2023
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 1
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
4 Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the+issue date with an existing+class of quoted+securities?
If the additional+securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5 Issue price or consideration
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
No-Shares issued on exercise of Performance Rights and Options will rank equally with existing Ordinary Shares.
(a) Nil
(b) NilIssue of Performance Rights and Options underthe Company's Performance Rights Plan andEmployee Option Plan approved by shareholders on 29 November 2017.
6a Is the entity an+eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b-6hin relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
NoN/A
6c Number of+securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 2
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6d Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
N/A
6e Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
N/A
6f Number of+securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
(a) 10,000,000 Performance Rights
(b) 43,000,000 Unlisted Options
6g If+securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
6h If+securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
N/A
6iCalculate the entity's remainingissue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A-complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
7.1-119,888,380 7.1A-N/A
7+Issue dates
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
5 March 2019
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 3
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
+
8
Number
and+class
all
+securities
quoted on
ASX
(including
in
of
the+securitiessection 2 if applicable)
9 Number and+class of all+securities not quoted on ASX (includingthe+securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number
+Class
799,255,869 61,088,247
Ordinary Shares
PEKOC- Quoted Options exercisable at $0.06 each on or before 14 June 2020
Vested Options, exercisable at $0.065 expiring 16 January 2021 Vested Options, exercisable at $0.06 expiring 27 February 2021 Vested Options exercisable at $0.065 expiring 14 June 2021 Vested Options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 21 June 2021 Options vesting subject to continuous service and the Company either (a)entering into an agreement with a strategic partner for the development of its Ngualla Project; or (b)attracting $20 million worth of funding for FEED (Front End Engineering and Design) for the development of the Ngualla Project, exercisable at $0.10 expiring 21 June 2022 Options vesting subject to continuous service and the Company settling a funding package for the development and construction of the Ngualla Project, exercisable at $0.15 expiring 21 June 2023
Vested Options, exercisable at $0.035 expiring 17 January 2022 Performance Rights to vest on achievement of performance criteria, as determined by theCompany's Board, by 5 March 2020or the Performance Rights will lapse
Options vesting after 1 years continuous service on 5 March 2020, exercisable at $0.03 expiring 5 March 2023
The Company does not have a dividend policy. The Company has not previously paid a dividend.
Peak Resources Limited published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 08:16:16 UTC