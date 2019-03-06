Peak Resources : Issue of Performance Rights and Options - Appendix 3B

ASX Announcement 06 March 2019

Issue of Performance Rights and Options

Pursuant to Shareholder approvals obtained at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 29 November 2017 the Company advises that it has issued a total of 10,000,000 Performance Rights under the Company's Performance Rights Plan and a total of 43,000,000 Options under the Company's Employee Option Plan.

The requisite Appendix 3B is attached to this announcement.

For and on behalf of Peak Resources Limited.

Graeme Scott

Company Secretary

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Name of entity

PEAK RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 72 112 546 700

Part 1 - All issues

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued (a) Performance Rights (b)Unlisted Options

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued (a) 10,000,000 (b) 43,000,000

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

(a) 10,000,000 Performance Rights to vest on achievement of performance criteria, as determined by the Company's Board, by 5 March 2020 or the Performance Rights will lapse

(b) 43,000,000 Options vesting after 1 years continuous service on 5 March 2020, exercisable at $0.03 expiring 5 March 2023

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:  the date from which they do  the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment  the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) No - Shares issued on exercise of Performance Rights and Options will rank equally with existing Ordinary Shares. (a) Nil (b) NilIssue of Performance Rights and Options under the Company's Performance Rights Plan and Employee Option Plan approved by shareholders on 29 November 2017.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed NoN/A

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

N/A

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A N/A

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) N/A

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 (a) 10,000,000 Performance Rights (b) 43,000,000 Unlisted Options

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. N/A

6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements N/A

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements 7.1 -119,888,380 7.1A - N/A

7 +Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

5 March 2019

8

Number and +class all +securities quoted on ASX (including in of

the +securitiessection 2 if applicable)

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number +Class 799,255,869 61,088,247 Ordinary Shares PEKOC- Quoted Options exercisable at $0.06 each on or before 14 June 2020

Number +Class 11,750,000 4,000,000 9,000,000 16,000,000 14,000,000 30,000,000 5,750,000 10,000,000 43,000,000 Vested Options, exercisable at $0.065 expiring 16 January 2021 Vested Options, exercisable at $0.06 expiring 27 February 2021 Vested Options exercisable at $0.065 expiring 14 June 2021 Vested Options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 21 June 2021 Options vesting subject to continuous service and the Company either (a)entering into an agreement with a strategic partner for the development of its Ngualla Project; or (b)attracting $20 million worth of funding for FEED (Front End Engineering and Design) for the development of the Ngualla Project, exercisable at $0.10 expiring 21 June 2022 Options vesting subject to continuous service and the Company settling a funding package for the development and construction of the Ngualla Project, exercisable at $0.15 expiring 21 June 2023 Vested Options, exercisable at $0.035 expiring 17 January 2022 Performance Rights to vest on achievement of performance criteria, as determined by the Company's Board, by 5 March 2020 or the Performance Rights will lapse Options vesting after 1 years continuous service on 5 March 2020, exercisable at $0.03 expiring 5 March 2023

The Company does not have a dividend policy. The Company has not previously paid a dividend.

