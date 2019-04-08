Peak Resources : Ngualla Project Update

ASX Announcement 9 April 2019

Ngualla Project Update

Peak Resources Limited (ASX: PEK) ("Peak" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the Ngualla Rare Earth Project (Project).

Highlights:

∙Special Mining Licence awaiting Cabinet sign-off

∙Regulatory requirements set for completion in both Tanzania and the UK

∙Offtake discussions well advanced

∙Increased Interest in Rare Earths

Special Mining Licence Application

The Company continues a very active engagement process with the Tanzanian Government Ministries and Mining Commission to expedite the issue of the Special Mining Licence (SML). At a meeting with Minister for Minerals, Hon Doto Biteko in March confirmation was provided that the Parliamentary Cabinet Papers in relation to the Project's SML application have been prepared and are awaiting consideration by the Cabinet. The Minister also noted that he is confident that the Cabinet will approve the application after the rigorous assessment already undertaken by the Mining Commission. He also stressed that although the application process had taken a significant amount of time the Government and in particular his new Ministry is highly motivated to have the pending SMLs approved as soon as possible to facilitate new investment into the country through the resources sector.

The Company received notice in October 2018 that the Mining Commission had recommended the SML application for approval. A meeting with the Chairman and CEO of the Mining Commission at the end of March this year confirmed that the Cabinet Secretaries were currently reviewing the application ahead of the Cabinet Meeting. As part of this review the Company was asked to submit further information on the Project's financial model and resource data.

Both the Minister and Commission reiterated their full support for the Project and for the Company. The Minister is aware of the numerous community programs that the Company has undertaken and the wider support the Company has in the local region. The Chairman of the Mining Commission stressed that the delay has unfortunately been caused by the new processes that were introduced in the 2017 legislation and the time it has taken for the Government to implement those changes. The delay does not reflect any lack of support from the Government, which is keen for the Company to develop the Project as quickly as possible.

The Company continues to do all within its control to expedite the SML; with the Peak executive responsible for the application travelling regularly to Dodoma, the Tanzanian capital, and the Company's in-country manager also in the process of relocating from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma following the Government Ministry's move to the capital last year.

Peak Resources Limited Ground Floor, 5 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005. PO Box 603, West Perth 6872.

ASX: PEK ACN: 112 546 700 Telephone: +61 8 9200 5360 info@peakresources.com.au www.peakresources.com.au