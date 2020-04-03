Log in
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(PGC)
Peapack-Gladstone Bank Continues to Support Clients and the Community

04/03/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

BEDMINSTER, NJ, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Peapack-Gladstone Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC), continues to dedicate support to its small business and not-for-profit clients, and the communities it serves.

“We are concentrating our efforts on supporting our communities, whether it’s our small business clients who are trying to navigate through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or our not-for-profit clients who are desperately continuing their fight to provide food and shelter for those in need,” stated Douglas L. Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer.  “We understand that we are all in this together.”  

Through its website − www.pgbank.com − the Bank has provided a basic and easy way for small business clients to find out if they are eligible for the Small Business Administration (SBA) PPP.  As of day one, the Bank had already received nearly 900 inquiries, which are being thoughtfully reviewed.

“Our team of bankers is doing its best to address the hundreds of inquiries that have come our way since the SBA announced the PPP application was live,” Kennedy said. “Our clients are the priority right now. We know small businesses need our help and if we can provide that steady hand, we’re going to.”  

In addition to providing PPP assistance, the Bank has pledged to support the Union County Economic Development Corporation (UCEDC) so it can continue its disaster assistance microloan program for small businesses.  The Bank has also donated to more than 10 different non-profit organizations including food banks and homeless shelters, as well as the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, to support the COVID-19 fight throughout the State. 

Putting clients first and supporting the community are two of the Bank’s most important core principles.  These defining statements solidify Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s commitment to doing the right thing and providing advice and a trusted relationship for clients, during an extremely difficult time.

ABOUT PEAPACK-GLADSTONE BANK

Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $5.2 billion and wealth management assets under management and/or administration of $7.5 billion as of December 31, 2019.  Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. For over four generations, Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, has offered comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices, and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact:  

Denise M. Pace-Sanders, Senior Vice President Brand and Marketing Director, dpace@pgbank.com, 908.470.3322, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE BANK

Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO, Peapack-Gladstone Bank

© GlobeNewswire 2020
