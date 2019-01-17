Log in
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP
Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Paul Boudreau

01/17/2019

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank are proud to announce the appointment of Paul Boudreau as Private Banker, Office of the President.  Paul delivers exceptional client service exclusively through the Bank’s private banking program and is responsible for working with businesses and clients to help them grow and prosper. “I am honored to join the Peapack-Gladstone Bank team to expand the Bank’s relationships in the region and continue to provide for the financial needs of our clients and the surrounding communities,” Boudreau said.

Paul Boudreau, Private Banker, Office of the President
Mr. Boudreau recently retired as President of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce where he held the position of president for ten years, growing the membership and reputation of the Chamber.  He serves on the New Jersey Public Employment Relations Commission, having been nominated to that position in 2012 by Governor Christie.  He is also a member of the New Jersey Mental Health Association Board of Directors and the Morristown Airport Advisory Board.  Paul was on the Board of the Somerset Hills YMCA for eight years and provides volunteer leadership to the Tri-County Scholarship Fund.  He has received numerous awards for community leadership from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern New Jersey, the Boy Scouts of America and NewBridge Services Inc.  Prior to his Chamber position, Mr. Boudreau worked at Honeywell for 25 years and retired as Vice President, State and Corporate Relations.  He was elected to the Main House of Representatives in 1976 and 1978.

“Paul has a wealth of knowledge of the Morris County region and connections with its residents and business owners, which will serve the Bank well as we continue to expand our reach.  He is a valuable asset to our Company,” said Doug Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Peapack-Gladstone Bank. 

About Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $4.44 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $6.4 billion as of September 30, 2018.  Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy.  Through Peapack Private Wealth Management, and its private banking locations in Bedminster, Gladstone, Fairfield, Morristown, New Providence, Princeton and Teaneck, and its trust office in Greenville, DE, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service through its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms.

Contact:  Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Assistant Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ  07921 rschwab@pgbank.com, (908) 719-6543.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
