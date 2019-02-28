Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp    PGC

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP

(PGC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Announces Appointment of Two New Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 01:33pm EST

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) announces the appointment of Peter D. Horst and Patrick J. Mullen to the Board of Directors of the Company and of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, effective February 28, 2019.  

Peter Horst is a Fortune 500 Chief Marketing Officer with 30 years of marketing leadership experience across diverse industries in consumer and business products, services and technology for market leaders such as Capital One, General Mills, US West (Century Link), Hershey and Ameritrade.  He is the founder of CMO, Inc., and serves as a consultant, author, speaker, board member and advisor to senior executives on marketing strategy, messaging and growth planning. 

Patrick Mullen is a highly experienced financial services professional with a distinguished history of team building and effective relationship management.  He is an accomplished and seasoned leader, who recently retired as the Director of Banking, State of New Jersey, for the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance, for which he worked over the past eight years. There, among other things, he was responsible for the examination and supervision of all state-chartered banks and credit unions and state-licensed non-bank financial institutions.

Peter and Patrick are joining our Board at the perfect time,” commented F. Duffield Meyercord, Chairman of the Board. “They both bring an elevated level of expertise and perspective in their respective fields.  Peter’s extensive brand knowledge will assist us as we continue to introduce Peapack Private, our wealth management brand, to the market; and Patrick’s career with the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance will prove invaluable as we continue to navigate our industry’s regulatory challenges.”  

Peter, a resident of McLean, Virginia, is a graduate of Harvard University and Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business. He is a Forbes contributor and author of the best-selling book, Marketing in the #FakeNews Era.  

Patrick, a resident of Spring Lake, NJ, earned his Master’s Degree from Ball State University and his Bachelor of Arts from St. Francis College.  His career in financial services included time spent at Chemical Bank, A.G. Becker, Inc., Kidder Peabody, Inc., Barclays Capital/BZW Securities, ABN AMRO, Inc., Alliance Capital and Sound Securities, LLC, before landing at the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance.

ABOUT THE CORPORATION

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $4.62 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $5.8 billion as of December 31, 2018.  Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy.  Through Peapack Private Wealth Management, and its private banking locations in Bedminster, Gladstone, Fairfield, Morristown, New Providence, Princeton and Teaneck, and its trust office in Greenville, DE, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service through its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms. 


Contact: 

Denise M. Pace-Sanders

Senior Vice President Brand and Marketing Director

dpace@pgbank.com

908.470.3322

Peapack-Gladstone Bank

500 Hills Drive, Suite 300

Bedminster, NJ 07921

34052_Peapack-GladstoneFinancialCorp.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIA
01:33pPeapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Announces Appointment of Two New Dire..
GL
02/06PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/25PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statement..
AQ
01/25PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
01/25PEAPACK-GLADSTONE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/25Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year ..
GL
01/24PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (fo..
AQ
01/18PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL : Gladstone Bank and OMI Announce a New Relationship
AQ
01/18PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL : Gladstone Bank Hires Paul Boudreau
AQ
01/17PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL : Gladstone Bank and OMI Announce a New Relationship
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 175 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 46,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,68%
P/E ratio 2019 12,37
P/E ratio 2020 10,92
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,25x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,99x
Capitalization 570 M
Chart PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 30,1 $
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas L. Kennedy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duffield Meyercord Chairman
Robert A. Plante Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey J. Carfora Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP
Kevin B. Runyon EVP & Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP17.12%570
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD6.11%197 344
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 776
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP13.82%56 786
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK20.71%51 965
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD3.34%50 180
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.