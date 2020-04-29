Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

BEDMINSTER, NJ, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) announced on April 28, 2020 that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be paid on May 27, 2020 to shareholders of record as of May 12, 2020.



Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $5.2 billion and AUM/AUA of $7.5 billion as of December 31, 2019. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

