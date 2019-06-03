Log in
Pearson : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

06/03/2019 | 05:44am EDT

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS FORM MUST BE TYPED OR PRINTED ELECTRONICALLY AND PROVIDED TO AN RIS.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 3 June 2019

Name of applicant:

Pearson plc

Name of scheme:

Worldwide Save for Shares Plan

Period of return:

From:

02/12/2018

To:

01/06/2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)

2,988,375

from previous return:

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s)

N/A

has been increased since the date of the last

return (if any increase has been applied for):

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under

26,899

scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet

2,961,476

issued/allotted at end of period:

Name of applicant:

Pearson plc

Name of scheme:

Employee Stock Purchase Plan

Period of return:

From:

02/12/2018

To:

01/06/2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)

2,804,276

from previous return:

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s)

N/A

has been increased since the date of the last

return (if any increase has been applied for):

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under

325,242

scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet

2,479,034

issued/allotted at end of period:

Name of contact:

Donna Little

Telephone number of contact:

020 7010 2253

Disclaimer

Pearson plc published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 09:43:05 UTC
