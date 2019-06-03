Pearson : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 3 June 2019
Name of applicant:
Pearson plc
Name of scheme:
Worldwide Save for Shares Plan
Period of return:
From:
02/12/2018
To:
01/06/2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)
2,988,375
from previous return:
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s)
N/A
has been increased since the date of the last
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under
26,899
scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet
2,961,476
issued/allotted at end of period:
Name of applicant:
Pearson plc
Name of scheme:
Employee Stock Purchase Plan
Period of return:
From:
02/12/2018
To:
01/06/2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)
2,804,276
from previous return:
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s)
N/A
has been increased since the date of the last
return (if any increase has been applied for):
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under
325,242
scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet
2,479,034
issued/allotted at end of period:
Name of contact:
Donna Little
Telephone number of contact:
020 7010 2253
Disclaimer
