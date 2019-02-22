Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pearson    PSON   GB0006776081

PEARSON

(PSON)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pearson : Education group Pearson hails tipping point after digital transformation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 04:47am EST
FILE PHOTO: The company logo is displayed outside the Pearson offices in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British education company Pearson expects to grow sales in 2020 after more than five years of declines, calling a tipping point for a company that has been hammered by the sudden shift to digital learning.

Forced to cut thousands of jobs to shrink its cost base while investing in new digital platforms, the world's biggest education provider said it expected sales to stabilise this year before rising in 2020 and beyond.

In 2018 it eked out profit growth by cutting costs but said it now expected investments in new technology platforms to help the group to produce top-line growth.

"We're now at an increasingly exciting tipping point in the company," John Fallon, the chief executive who has had to steer the group through one of the most turbulent periods in its 175-year history, said on Friday.

"This is transforming a primarily analogue business into a digital first business model. It takes time ... it requires a strong balance sheet, a willingness to completely reinvent your cost base and to make tough decisions," Fallon said.

"That's what we've been doing over the last few years."

Shares in the group, which had dropped on Thursday to a four-month low of 814p, jumped 4.5 percent in early trading before falling back to be down 1.2 percent 873 p by 0930, giving it a market value of 6.9 billion pounds.

Analysts at Citi welcomed the forecast of top-line growth but added a note of caution.

"The market will likely be sceptical short term, but this is a move in the right direction given 5 plus years of revenue decline/stagnation," they said.

Liberum analyst Ian Whittaker, who has a Sell recommendation on the stock, said the overall trends remained weak.

Pearson, which has in recent years sold assets including the Financial Times and a 50 percent stake in the Economist to fund a move into ebooks, rental schemes and online courses, said the troubled parts of its portfolio were now shrinking and stabilising, while investment in growth areas was paying off.

Pearson was particularly hurt by American students in higher education buying cheaper second-hand textbooks and digital courseware as opposed to expensive textbooks.

It has found growth in providing online academic programmes and supporting virtual schools, used by home-schooled pupils or those who want to learn subjects not taught at school.

On Friday it said 2018 sales fell 1 percent on an underlying basis to 4.1 billion pounds, while adjusted operating profit rose 8 percent to 546 million pounds.

The group reiterated the 2019 outlook it provided in January.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by James Davey and David Holmes)

By Kate Holton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEARSON
04:47aPEARSON : Education group Pearson hails tipping point after digital transformati..
RE
04:23aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rises, led by mining shares; Dairy Crest gains ..
RE
03:26aPEARSON : 2018 results
PU
02:35aPEARSON : 2018 Pretax Profit Rose 18% on Cost Savings
DJ
02/18LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 dips as investors book in profits, pound streng..
RE
02/18PEARSON : sells K12 U.S. textbook unit for $250 million
RE
02/18PEARSON : Sells US K12 Courseware Business for $250 Million
DJ
02/08VALE : Auditor Felt Pressured on Dam
DJ
02/05IT'S EASIER TO COUNT THE LIVING' : Disaster Shakes Brazil's Faith in Mining -- u..
DJ
01/21PEARSON : Another milestone! HRMI Graduation
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 4 214 M
EBIT 2018 542 M
Net income 2018 298 M
Debt 2018 325 M
Yield 2018 2,28%
P/E ratio 2018 24,05
P/E ratio 2019 28,16
EV / Sales 2018 1,72x
EV / Sales 2019 1,67x
Capitalization 6 903 M
Chart PEARSON
Duration : Period :
Pearson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEARSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8,00  GBP
Spread / Average Target -9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Fallon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sidney Taurel Chairman
Albert Roger Hitchcock Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Coram Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Joshua Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEARSON-5.86%8 998
INFORMA PLC11.81%11 663
SCHIBSTED12.55%8 601
AXEL SPRINGER SE6.52%6 412
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GRP CO LD3.20%3 457
LAGARDÈRE3.91%3 405
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.